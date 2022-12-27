Read full article on original website
Jets at World Juniors - Day 4
All four Jets prospects end up on the winning side on Thursday. A full slate of games on Day 4 at the 2023 World Junior Championship meant all four Winnipeg Jets prospects were in action. The day all began with Brad Lambert and Finland looking for their second win in...
Lines and defense pairings at practice - Dec. 30
WASHINGTON - The Canadiens held practice at Capital One Arena on Friday. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St- Louis during the skate:. 22 - Cole Caufield 14 - Nick Suzuki 77 - Kirby Dach. 68 - Mike Hoffman 71 - Jake Evans 17...
Ovechkin gets hat trick, Capitals score 9 to cruise past Canadiens
WASHINGTON -- Alex Ovechkin scored his 30th NHL hat trick for the Washington Capitals in a 9-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens at Capital One Arena on Saturday. Ovechkin has 26 goals this season, including six in his past four games, and 806 in his NHL career. "Great start by...
2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic by the numbers
2 - The 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic marks the second outdoor NHL game at Fenway Park, following the 2010 NHL Winter Classic. It will become the fourth venue to host multiple outdoor NHL games, joining Pittsburgh's Heinz Field (2011 NHL Winter Classic and 2017 NHL Stadium Series™), New York's Yankee Stadium (two 2014 NHL Stadium Series contests) and Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Nevada (both NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe™ contests).
Nyquist, Blue Jackets defeat Blackhawks to end 7-game losing streak
COLUMBUS -- Gustav Nyquist scored two short-handed goals for the Columbus Blue Jackets, who ended a seven-game losing streak with a 4-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at Nationwide Arena on Saturday. Emil Bemstrom and Kirill Marchenko scored, Johnny Gaudreau had two assists, and Joonas Korpisalo made 27 saves for...
Bunting helps Maple Leafs defeat Avalanche, spoil MacKinnon return
DENVER -- Michael Bunting scored two goals for the Toronto Maple Leafs, who spoiled the return of Nathan MacKinnon by defeating the Colorado Avalanche 6-2 at Ball Arena on Saturday. Auston Matthews had a goal and an assist to reach 499 NHL points, William Nylander and John Tavares each had...
Ducks Sign Goaltender Alexander to Entry-Level Contract
The Ducks have signed goaltender Gage Alexander to a three-year entry-level contract. Alexander has been assigned to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Alexander, 20 (7/2/02), went 8-5-1 with record in 15 games this season with the Swift Current Broncos of the...
World Junior Championship roundup: U.S. bounces back against Switzerland
Canada scores 11, shuts out Austria; Sweden edges Czechia in OT. Thursday is the fourth day of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick. Day 4 games. United States 5, Switzerland 1 --...
Weegar gets first goal for Flames in win against Canucks
CALGARY -- MacKenzie Weegar scored his first goal with the Calgary Flames in a 3-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday. Elias Lindholm scored in his 700th NHL game, and Jacob Markstrom made 22 saves for the Flames (18-13-7), who have won three of four. "I...
Islanders hand Blue Jackets 7th straight loss
Pageau has goal, assist for New York, which has won 3 in row. Mathew Barzal scored a power-play goal in the 2nd period to lift the Islanders to a 2-1 win against the Blue Jackets. 05:00 •. Jean-Gabriel Pageau had a goal and an assist, and the New York Islanders...
Thomas' Three Storylines - WPG @ EDM
Outside of falling behind 1-0, 41 seconds into the game Thursday night, the Jets played a solid game ending their three-game slide with a 4-2 win over Vancouver. They held the Canucks to just 15 shots over the final two periods and that is something to build off of. "I...
Raanta, Hurricanes shut out Panthers for franchise-best 10th win in row
Goalie makes 19 saves, Carolina extends point streak to 16. Antti Raanta recorded his 17th NHL shutout as the Hurricanes extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 4-0 victory against the Panthers. 04:55 •. The Carolina Hurricanes won a franchise-record 10th straight game when Antti Raanta made 19...
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES VS. CANUCKS
Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie vs. Vancouver. After a couple days away, the Flames are back in action to wrap up the calendar year with a divisional battle vs. the Vancouver Canucks at the Scotiabank Saddledome. As per the lines and pairings used in the morning skate, tonight's...
CHL notebook: Devils prospect Filmon flourishing in WHL
Swift Current forward recently had six-goal game, working on rounding out play. Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Each week, NHL.com will highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League.
Video Review: NYR @ TBL - 4:49 of the Second Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No Goal Tampa Bay. Explanation: Video review determined Tampa Bay's Brandon Hagel used his hand to grab and propel the puck, which caused the puck to illegally enter the New York net. According to Rule 67.6, "A goal cannot be scored by an attacking player who bats or directs the puck with his hand into the net. A goal cannot be scored by an attacking player who bats or directs the puck and it is deflected into the net off any player, goalkeeper or official."
Seguin scores twice for Stars in win against Wild
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Tyler Seguin scored twice for the Dallas Stars in a 4-1 win against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday. Wyatt Johnston had a goal and an assist, and Jake Oettinger made 23 saves for the Stars (22-9-6), who went 2-for-3 on the power play and are 6-1-1 in their past eight games.
Red Wings rally past Senators with 3 quick goals in 3rd
DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings scored three goals in a 1:55 span in the third period to rally for a 4-2 win against the Ottawa Senators at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday. "We knew there would be a lot of energy in the building because of the tradition on New Year's Eve, but our guys earned every bit of it tonight," Detroit coach Derek Lalonde said. "It was awesome to be a part of a game where the whole team turned the momentum around like this."
THE GREAT OUTDOORS
The National Hockey League announced today the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic™ will feature the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers on October 29, 2023, at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Alberta, home of the Edmonton Elks of the CFL. The outdoor regular-season NHL game will be broadcast exclusively on Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada.
Kings rally past Avalanche in shootout, extend point streak to 7
DENVER -- The Los Angeles Kings extended their point streak to seven games by rallying for a 5-4 shootout win against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Thursday. Alex Iafallo had a goal and an assist, and Pheonix Copley made 23 saves for the Kings (21-12-6), who are 6-0-1 during their streak. Viktor Arvidsson and Adrian Kempe scored in the shootout.
The Wrap: 'Relentless' Coyotes Rally for Third Straight Win
Something about playing the Toronto Maple Leafs brings out the best in the Arizona Coyotes. Of course, that's been the case against almost every team they've played at Mullett Arena lately. Jack McBain scored twice, Barrett Hayton added a goal and two assists, and Karel Vejmelka made 29 saves as...
