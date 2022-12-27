LeVeque Tower evacuated due to water leak

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — The historic LeVeque Tower in downtown Columbus was evacuated Tuesday afternoon due to a water leak.

According to an email sent to tenants of the building, a leak in the skyscraper caused “water intrusion” into the building’s electrical system, resulting in all tenants being evacuated.

“Please (at minimum) prepare personal belongings for 5 days stay as well as any items that would (be) impacted by power loss,” the email states. “Our team is working on securing alternative accommodations at a nearby hotel and will communicate as soon as possible.”

A burst pipe, which is suspected to have ruptured sometime around last Friday, is the reason for the evacuation, a spokesperson for the LeVeque said. The leak is mostly affecting the residential section of the building.

According to the spokesperson, the leak should be fixed Wednesday and the building’s restaurant, The Keep, reopen for dinner Wednesday night.

In addition to the restaurant, the building, the second-tallest in Columbus, houses apartments, condominiums, and office spaces as well as the Hotel LeVeque.

