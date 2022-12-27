ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office shares body-cam video from Murray Hill officer-involved shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Newly released body-worn camera video shows what happened moments before a man was shot by officers in Jacksonville earlier this month.

In the video, Brian Jornet can be seen leaving a house. He stands up over a fence while pointing the rifle.

He’s only there for a few seconds before officers open fire. Jornet survived the shooting and now faces several charges, including attempted murder.

JSO posted the video on its YouTube page. You can watch it below. Warning: Viewer discretion is advised.

Action News Jax first told you about the shooting on December 13.

It happened on College Place in the Murray Hill area.

Police were originally looking for Jornet in connection to a shooting where a woman said he pointed a rifle at her and shot out one of her car windows.

After the shooting, they learned the rifle was an airsoft gun.

