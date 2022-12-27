Score Predictions for Hornets at Warriors

Our staff picks who wins tonight's game between Charlotte and Golden State.

Ian Black: Warriors 120, Hornets 106

The Hornets have shown some life lately, but are on the second night of a back-to-back, as well as the last game of their six-game road trip over the holidays. The defense to stop a supremely talented warriors squad just isn’t there right now, but this game could turn into a shootout.

Desmond Johnson: Hornets 110, Warriors 96

The Golden State Warriors are almost unbeatable at home and can't win anything on the road this year. This game finishes the Hornets' six-game west coast road trip and it's a back-to-back after falling to the Blazers last night. Golden State is probably the league's best 3-point shooting team hitting 38% as a team this year. The Hornets have issues defending the perimeter. No Curry no Wiggins no problem for the Warriors. Expect Jordan Poole to go off in this one.

James Plowright: Warriors 117, Hornets 106

The last game for a west coast road trip is notorious for being a challenge. Add on that LaMelo is nursing a shoulder injury and the Hornets are on a back-to-back, it’s going to be a LONG night. Despite missing Curry/Wiggins Golden State is coming off a great win against the Grizzlies on Christmas Day showing they can still get up for any game. The Hornets are currently on a four game-winning streak against Golden State and I have no doubt they will remember that and want to break that streak.

