Two North Carolina men plead guilty to firearm, carjacking charges; third man found guilty of firearm charge

On Dec. 29, a North Carolina man pleaded guilty to the murder of a 5-year-old boy while he was playing outside with his siblings. Darius Sessoms, 25, received a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the 2020 shooting of Cannon Hinnant. Sessions entered an Alford plea, maintaining his innocence but conceding that the state had enough evidence to convict him. Sessoms dodged a possible death sentence by entering a plea.

