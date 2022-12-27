Two North Carolina men plead guilty to firearm, carjacking charges; third man found guilty of firearm charge

Read full article on original website
jocoreport.com
18 Year-Old Indicted For Murder Of Johnston County Store Clerk
JOHNSTON COUNTY – A Grand Jury has indicted an 18 year-old man on murder, kidnapping, and robbery charges. Alexander Leon Herrera of Thunder Ridge Drive, Garner was indicted this month by a Grand Jury in Smithfield for the murder of William Hayden Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick, age 19, was working November...
Darius Sessoms pleads guilty to 2020 murder of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant in Wilson County
The man arrested in the murder of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant in August of 2020 pleaded guilty Thursday morning.
North Carolina man sentenced to life for killing 5-year-old
On Dec. 29, a North Carolina man pleaded guilty to the murder of a 5-year-old boy while he was playing outside with his siblings. Darius Sessoms, 25, received a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the 2020 shooting of Cannon Hinnant. Sessions entered an Alford plea, maintaining his innocence but conceding that the state had enough evidence to convict him. Sessoms dodged a possible death sentence by entering a plea.
North Carolina men among several charged in various neo-Nazi plots against power substations in 2020, 2021
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — At least two groups of men with neo-Nazi ties have been charged or convicted in connection to plans to attack power substations, and some of those men have ties to North Carolina. The plots were uncovered in 2020 and 2021, and covered numerous states. Three men pleaded guilty to a […]
cbs17
Man already in jail arrested for 2nd Cumberland County murder, sheriff says
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man already in the Cumberland County Detention Center has been arrested in connection to a second deadly shooting, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said 34-year-old Zachary Maurice Richardson was arrested Friday for the murder of 58-year-old Don Flournoy which...
North Carolina kidnapping suspect found ‘severely beaten’ in South Carolina, deputies say
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person wanted out of North Carolina for kidnapping was “severely beaten” Wednesday in Florence County, according to deputies. Deputies were called at about 5 p.m. to the 3800 block of West Palmetto Street for a reported assault, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies found a person behind […]
jocoreport.com
Report: Sister Interfered With Police Chase As They Pursued Her Brother
SELMA – Two siblings landed in jail after a bizarre chase through the Selma city limits. Ty-Quan Kamil Dublin, age 24, of Selma and his sister, Ty-Niasa Dublin, age 22, of Smithfield are facing charges. It started around 10:30pm Sunday, Dec. 18th when a Selma police officer saw Ty-Quan...
WITN
Mother of 5-year-old shooting victim reacts to murderer’s sentencing
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Thursday, 25-year-old Darrius Sessoms pleaded guilty to the murder of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant back in 2020 after initially pleading not guilty. Hinnant’s mother Bobby Parker said she’s at least glad this chapter is coming to a close. “He didn’t get justice today. We didn’t...
North Carolina mother accused of trying to set child on fire now behind bars, sheriff says
Latisha McDonald, 33, was arrested and placed in the jail Wednesday after being released from a mental health facility after an evaluation, the Nash County Sheriff's Office said.
WRAL
Legal challenges have put death penalty on hold in NC
20 people have died on death row in NC since 2006, but none of them have been executed. 20 people have died on death row in NC since 2006, but none of them have been executed. Reporter: Cullen BrowderPhotographer: Sean BraswellWeb Editor: Jodi Leese Glusco.
Wilson man sentenced to life in prison for shooting 5-year-old neighbor in head
WILSON, N.C. — Darius Sessoms agreed to an Alford plea on Thursday in the first-degree murder of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant. A judge sentenced the 25-year-old Sessoms to life in prison without the possibility of parole at the Wilson County Courthouse. The plea allows Sessoms to avoid the death penalty for the August 2020 shooting that devastated a family and shook the town of Wilson.
cbs17
Halifax County dad arrested for drugs, DWI with toddler in car: sheriff
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Halifax County father was arrested last Friday for numerous drug offenses and driving while impaired after deputies found him with a toddler in his lap, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. Around 2 a.m. on Friday, the sheriff’s office said Corp....
cbs17
Cumberland County felon gets 7+ years for using gun in McDonald’s 2020 assault
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cumberland County felon was sentenced Wednesday to more than seven years in prison for possessing a firearm. Kendale Tyrone Strange, 45, illegally had a gun that was previously used in a violent assault, U.S. Attorney Mike Easley said in a news release. On...
cbs17
Sheriff asks for help identifying truck involved in Sampson County theft
HARRELLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton asked the public Thursday for help identifying a vehicle involved in a theft. On Friday, Dec. 23, Sheriff Thornton said a truck stole a trailer and side-by-side from a location in Harrells. The exact location has not been released. He...
jocoreport.com
80 Pounds Of Marijuana And $20,000 Cash Seized During Search Warrant
CLAYTON – Clayton Police said they were dispatched to a possible burglary in progress and found evidence of suspected drug trafficking. Around 12:00pm Monday, December 26th, officers were dispatched to a residence at 548 Atwood Drive to the possible break-in. Upon arrival, Clayton officers discovered the two alleged suspects had left the area. No entry was made into the residence by the suspects.
North Carolina task force releases 2022 report on racial equity in criminal justice
(The Center Square) — The North Carolina Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice recently issued a report on its work in 2022, offering an update on progress toward implementing a series of 125 recommendations. The task force — composed of criminal justice reform activists, law enforcement officers,...
jocoreport.com
Accident Victim Breaks Into Home As Family Flees To Safety, Report Says
MICRO – A Johnston County family fled into the woods after a woman they did not know, and armed with a handgun, broke into their home. It happened after the suspect wrecked her car. The bizarre chain of events started around 11:00pm Tuesday. Authorities believe Carol Long Tramell, age...
jocoreport.com
Victim Shot During Altercation, Arrest Made
NEWTON GROVE – One person is in jail and another in the hospital as the result of a southern Johnston County shooting. The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office and Johnston County EMS responded Dec. 23rd around 9:50pm to 390 Thornton Road, Newton Grove. First responders found Qwandrick Rashad Oates,...
WITN
Six Eastern Carolina counties locked out of their online records
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. WRAL reports that Cott Systems said they work with 300 local...
cbs17
Have you seen them? Suspects caught on camera kicking a door in, Cumberland County deputies say
EASTOVER, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County deputies are asking the public to help identify two people who were caught on camera committing property crimes, according to a Facebook post Wednesday from the sheriff’s office. On Wednesday, Dec. 14, deputies said the two suspects were caught on security camera...
