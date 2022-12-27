Read full article on original website
WAVY News 10
Firefighter with minor injury in Lakewood Plaza apartment fire in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A firefighter suffered a minor injury as a result of a fire Saturday morning on the tenth floor of the Lakewood Plaza apartments in Norfolk. No one else was injured. Norfolk Fire-Rescue crews were dispatched to the apartments off of Tidewater Drive at 8:23 a.m.,...
Vehicle crashes through Virginia Beach bookstore; 4 hurt
Four people were hurt when a vehicle came crashing through a storefront window in Virginia Beach on Friday night.
WAVY News 10
One shot at nightclub in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person was shot early Saturday morning at the Broadway Nightclub off of East Virginia Beach Boulevard, Norfolk Police dispatch has confirmed. The call came in around 2:09 a.m. No further details are available at this time. Check back with WAVY.com for updates.
Portsmouth crash knocks out power to more than 2,800 Dominion Energy customers
A crash has caused a power outage in the Victory Boulevard Corridor area of Portsmouth. Police said the outage includes the traffic light at Frederick Boulevard and Scott Street.
Homicide investigation underway after juvenile killed in Portsmouth
According to police, the call for the homicide came in around 6:46 p.m. in the 4200 block of Greenwood Drive. Police say the victim was a juvenile male.
Crews continue to repair after water line break in downtown Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — Two weeks ago, a water main break flooded parts of Monticello Avenue in downtown Norfolk. Ever since, the city has blocked off the southbound lane from Freemason Street to City Hall Avenue. The closure impacts some drivers and commuters using The Tide. “I usually catch it...
WAVY News 10
‘Serious’ injuries resulting from crash on Independence Blvd. in VB
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police are at the scene of a crash in the 500 block of Independence Boulevard Saturday morning with what they said are serious injuries. Southbound Independence Boulevard is closed between Hinsdale and Jeanne streets just north of the Town Center area as...
Man dies in overnight crash on I-64 in Hampton
Police say a man died following an overnight crash on I-64 in Hampton.
Suspect robs store on Portsmouth Blvd., Suffolk Police investigate
Suspect robs store on Portsmouth Blvd. near Brighton Elementary School, Suffolk Police investigating
$30,000 worth of items stolen from Norfolk clothing store | Business founder speaks out
NORFOLK, Va. — Exclusive Clothing and More sits tucked between businesses on East Virginia Beach Boulevard in Norfolk. It held high-quality sneakers like Nikes and Jordan brands, along with clothing and other items. On Christmas morning, two men targeted the store for its valuable merchandise, Norfolk detectives said. "We...
Hampton Roads saw an eventful, emotional 2022; Here's a recap
As the year comes to an end, News 3 is looking back on what stories were top-clicked by our viewers. Some may come as a surprise and others may not shock you at all.
13newsnow.com
Chesapeake family blindsided by $7k water bill
They want answers from the water company, because the plumbing was just put in in 2019. Plumbers can't find a leak. They're not alone, either.
WAVY News 10
Man injured following shooting on Chesapeake Blvd in Norfolk
Man injured following shooting on Chesapeake Blvd …. Last Night on the Town Virginia Beach to ring in …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Police investigating triple shooting on E. 25th St. …. According to a tweet from the Norfolk Police Department, the call for the shooting came in...
South Norfolk Jordan Bridge toll increases start Jan. 1
The South Norfolk Jordan Bridge has announced new toll rates for 2023. Increases will take effect starting Jan. 1.
Police investigating triple shooting on E. 25th St. in Norfolk
Police say two women and one man were taken to the hospital. One of the women victims is said to be in critical condition.
Last Night on the Town NYE Party to impact traffic in Virginia Beach
The Virginia Beach police will be closing portions of Town Center on Saturday due to the Last Night on the Town New Year's Eve Party.
Stabbing at the Janaf Shopping Center Walmart leaves one injured: Police
Man stabbed at the Janaf Shopping Center Walmart on the morning of Friday, Dec. 30, according to Norfolk Police
WAVY News 10
Victim injured after stabbing at Walmart parking lot in Norfolk
Victim injured after stabbing at Walmart parking …. Last Night on the Town Virginia Beach to ring in …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Police investigating triple shooting on E. 25th St. …. According to a tweet from the Norfolk Police Department, the call for the shooting came in...
Man found dead on E Princess Anne Rd in Norfolk
Police are now investigating after a man was found dead in Norfolk Friday morning.
WAVY News 10
SUV engulfed in flames after 3-vehicle crash on Whaleyville Blvd. in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An SUV became engulfed in flames after being involved in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Whaleyville Blvd. in Suffolk. One person was taken to Sentara Obici after the crash in the 2000 block (between Carolina and Copeland roads) around 4 p.m. with non life-threatening injuries, per city spokesperson Jennifer Moore. A car and tractor-trailer that were also involved both had moderate damage.
