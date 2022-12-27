Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The Trashmen's 'Surfin' Bird'Frank MastropoloMinneapolis, MN
Grease fire occurs at Panda Express in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
As the World Turns Star Rita Walter McLaughlin Dead at 71Soap HubOakdale, MN
Tragedy strikes: UW-River Falls student found dead on Christmas day after going missing in sub-zero temperaturesEdy ZooStillwater, MN
Related
fox9.com
Hennepin Attorney’s Office losing 14, decades of experience
(FOX 9) - In an office with historically low turnover, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office is losing 14 people, including several top attorneys in the office representing decades of experience. Fourteen people are leaving or have announced plans to leave since November, when Mary Moriarty, a former chief public...
Lakeville man charged in wage theft scheme
LAKEVILLE, Minn – Charges have been filed after a man allegedly stole over $35,000 from his employees.According to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, Frederick Newell is charged with wage theft and theft by swindle for underpaying or neglecting to pay his employees.Newell owns and operates a commercial painting company called Integrated Painting Solutions. In 2019, IPS was to provide painting labor and materials for the Redwell apartment complex in north Minneapolis. Because the City of Minneapolis had approved tax increment financing for the development of the apartment complex, contractors were required to pay employees a wage rate for their hours worked....
Mayor Frey: “Homeless encampments are just not the right route”
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says it was the right move to tear down a homeless encampment near the Quarry shopping center in Northeast Minneapolis Friday.
Minneapolis clears encampment near Quarry shopping center
MINNEAPOLIS -- The city of Minneapolis cleared an encampment near the Quarry shopping center on Friday morning.Six unsheltered people were at the encampment at the time, the city said. The camp sits on city property. Minneapolis officials said they posted notices on Dec. 21 and again on Dec. 26 that the encampment would be closed. Officials said the closure was initially planned for Wednesday morning, but it was postponed after they learned that there was an "intention to have a violent confrontation with City staff."Outreach workers had been visiting the encampment since May, but as of Tuesday, all residents declined shelter and storage...
fox9.com
Lakeville painting company found guilty of wage theft
LAKEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man Lakeville who owns and operates a commercial painting business has been charged with wage theft after failing to compensate employee for their labor – the first prosecuted under a new law. Frederick Leon Newell, 57, is charged with Wage Theft of more...
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Outgoing Hennepin County attorney reflects on six terms
After spending nearly a third of his adult life in public service, first as a Minnesota state legislator, then in a total of six terms in two separate stints as Hennepin County attorney, Mike Freeman will retire in January. Sitting recently in his office, Freeman told the MSR, “I’ve been...
Charges: Man texted pictures of gun, made threats towards St. Paul mayor, Maplewood Mall
A man has been charged with making threats of violence towards St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and the Maplewood Mall. Andrew T. Grzywinski, 35, of St. Paul, is accused of texting a picture of an AR-15 style gun to his ex-girlfriend with a message reading: "Maplewood Mall is my idea and Mayor of St. Paul is end goal."
Businesses and law enforcement get ready for NYE events across the Twin Cities
MINNEAPOLIS — Many people are counting down to the new year on Saturday night. People have plenty of ways to celebrate across the Twin Cities and both businesses and law enforcement are putting a focus on safety. Before the ball drops to welcome 2023, Deputy Sheriff Matthew Petrone with...
voiceofalexandria.com
The City in Minnesota Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
willmarradio.com
Minneapolis delays clearing homeless encampment, fearing violent confrontation
(Minneapolis, MN) -- City officials are delaying efforts to clear a longstanding homeless encampment in northeast Minneapolis. A city spokeswoman says the site was supposed to be cleared yesterday, but there were concerns about a possible violent confrontation. The spokeswoman said the city is committed to "de-escalation." The city posted closure notices December 21st, saying residents needed to be out by yesterday. Camp residents say there are between 15 and 20 people living at the site.
Minnetonka Man Sentenced for Role in St. Cloud Drive-By Shooting
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - A Minnetonka has been sentenced for his role in a drive-by shooting in St. Cloud last year. Twenty-one-year-old Ca'Mari Smith was sentenced to over three-years in prison Friday. He gets credit for already serving 495 days in the county jail. According to the criminal complaint...
Charges: Group followed, targeted St. Paul man in Mall of America killing
Taeshawn Adams Wright. Courtesy of Hennepin County Jail via Bloomington Police Department. Prosecutors allege a group of young men corralled Johntae Hudson inside the Mall of America on Friday before two of them fatally shot the 19-year-old eight times as he tried to escape, according to new criminal charges. One...
Residents, activists call on City of Minneapolis to stop clearing homeless encampments
MINNEAPOLIS -- This winter, residents and activists are calling on the state's largest city to stop clearing out homeless encampments. It comes a day before the city of Minneapolis plans to close an encampment outside the Quarry shopping center in northeast Minneapolis."All we really want is a little bit of an extension to get our things out of here," camp resident Nate said.The camp sits on city property. The city said Monday that approximately 10 current residents were given a week's notice to vacate by Dec. 28. It said it chose the date because that's when more shelters had available beds.Charles...
City: Minneapolis homeless encampment's closure postponed
MINNEAPOLIS — A spokesperson from the city of Minneapolis said Wednesday's planned closure of Northeast's "Quarry Camp" has been postponed, citing a possible "violent confrontation" between advocates and city staff. "Based on the totality of information the City received this morning, it was clear to us that there was...
Homeowner on the hook for thousands after county contractor destroys sewer line
ROSEVILLE, Minn. – A road project turned costly for a Roseville mom. When crews struck a sewer pipe in her yard, she got stuck with the bill. The homeowner turned to WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle to help her hold someone accountable.Sandy Hanson takes pride in her home."My roots are Roseville, and I love it here and I love my home," Sandy said.Last summer, she learned Ramsey County would widen her road and make other safety upgrades. She knew it would be an inconvenience, but didn't know it would cost her."And all summer it was messy," she said.But she says she didn't...
ccxmedia.org
Developers Vie for Role in Transforming Old Park and Ride
The city of Brooklyn Park is in the process of deciding how to develop seven acres of land at the northeast corner of Noble Parkway and Highway 610. The site of the former Park and Ride was purchased by Brooklyn Park in 2018. Since then, the city has held public...
Minneapolis police confiscate record amount of illegal guns, homicides down 17%
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police officers have confiscated the most illegal guns ever off city streets.Chief of Police Brian O'Hara says about 1,100 guns were recovered in 2022--that's the equal vent of three guns a night.Reg Chapman sat down with the chief to see what's working and plans to keep the city safe over the New Year's weekend.Despite being down several hundred officers, Minneapolis police have taken a big step towards making the city safer."It's an astronomical amount of guns--basically 1,100 firearms taken off the street from people who should hot have them," said O'Hara.MPD reports a 5.3% increase in the...
A look at the new minimum wage rates in Minnesota, effective 2023
ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota's minimum wage rates will be adjusted for inflation beginning Jan. 1, 2023. At the beginning of the year, the minimum wage will increase to $10.59 an hour for large employers and $8.63 an hour for small employers, according to a press release from the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry. A large employer is a company that has an annual gross revenue of at least $500,000, while a small employer has an annual gross revenue of less than $500,000.
Former Minneapolis police officer charged with assaulting Jaleel Stallings
The attorney general filed an assault charge Wednesday against one of the Minneapolis police officers involved in beating Jaleel Stallings after the St. Paul man fired at a SWAT team that was driving around firing 40mm marking rounds — or rubber bullets — at curfew violators in the days after George Floyd’s police murder. Justin Stetson, 34, was charged with third-degree assault. The post Former Minneapolis police officer charged with assaulting Jaleel Stallings appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
fox9.com
Pipe bursts, flooding Minneapolis apartment building and displacing 21 families
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A pipe burst at an apartment building on Minneapolis’ north side, gushing water through all three floors and displacing more than 20 families. It was a terrifying sight for the families living at the Historic Bell Lofts at the corner of 21st and Bryant, as they watched water flood their units and demolish almost everything in its path.
Comments / 0