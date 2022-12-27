The GBI was requested by the Claxton Police Department to assist with a death investigation in the early morning hours of December 25, 2022. Just after 12:30 a.m., an Evans County Sheriff’s Office deputy heard gunfire in the 300 block of East James Street in Claxton. When law enforcement arrived, they found Marvin Smith, age 31, of Hagan, in the yard shot multiple times. Officers and EMS administered aid, however, he died at the scene. The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy on Smith.

CLAXTON, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO