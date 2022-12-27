ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claxton, GA

WSAV-TV

Bluffton burglary suspect arrested

An 18-year-old charged with first-degree burglary is now in custody, officials said Friday.
BLUFFTON, SC
live5news.com

Deputies arrest teen wanted in September burglary in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested an 18-year-old wanted in a burglary while executing a search warrant Friday afternoon. Jonathan Issrael Paz, 18, is charged with first-degree burglary in connection with the burglary of a Bluffton resident in September. He also faces a charge of resisting arrest, deputies say.
BLUFFTON, SC
WSAV-TV

Statesboro fire destroys family home on Christmas Eve

A fire on Christmas Eve destroyed a Statesboro's family home and they now begin trying to rebuild.
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Port Royal police seek driver in shooting investigation

PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a driver accused of shooting at another vehicle on Thursday in Port Royal. A 29-year-old man from Ridgeland was injured in the incident. According to the Port Royal Police Department, the victim was traveling on Ribaut Road between Pinckney Boulevard and Midtown Drive when he and […]
PORT ROYAL, SC
WSAV-TV

Savannah's interim police chief gets the permanent job

Interim Chief Lenny Gunther will take over the position permanently as chief of the Savannah Police Department, the city announced Thursday.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Atlanta FBI warns of holiday scams, sextortion crimes

Atlanta FBI warns of holiday scams, sextortion crimes.
ATLANTA, GA
WSAV-TV

First News at 4 12/28

Freezing waterlines causing pipes to burst across city of Savannah.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Elderly Guyton woman found dead under "suspicious circumstances"

GUYTON, Ga. — State and local authorities are investigating the death of an older woman who was found dead in her Effingham County home on Christmas Eve. Guyton Police were called to the Poplar Street home late Saturday night and found Betty Ruth Badgett, 89, dead inside. The Georgia...
GUYTON, GA
WSAV-TV

Wellness Wednesday: Suicide and Social Media

Wellness Wednesday: Suicide and Social Media
SAVANNAH, GA
allongeorgia.com

GBI Investigating Shooting Death in Claxton

The GBI was requested by the Claxton Police Department to assist with a death investigation in the early morning hours of December 25, 2022. Just after 12:30 a.m., an Evans County Sheriff’s Office deputy heard gunfire in the 300 block of East James Street in Claxton. When law enforcement arrived, they found Marvin Smith, age 31, of Hagan, in the yard shot multiple times. Officers and EMS administered aid, however, he died at the scene. The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy on Smith.
CLAXTON, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Fire responds to chemical leak on I-95

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Fire responded to a leak of Sanidate Friday morning on I-95, near the I-16 interchange. The Savannah Hazmat team came and cleaned up the leak, which was about 50 gallons that spilled. That scene is now clear.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Fire extinguishes trolley fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Firefighters extinguished a trolley fire in Savannah Friday evening. Around 6 p.m., the Savannah Fire Department responded to Lepageville Street off of President Street for the blaze. That’s about a block from the Old Savannah Tours depot. Officials said no one was injured in the incident. There is no word yet […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah police investigate apparent murder-suicide

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened late Friday, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD). SPD said detectives believe 30-year-old Devante Daniels shot two other people — Ebony Drayton, 29, and 27-year-old Anthony Jackson — before he fatally shot himself. Drayton, who Daniels had a child with, also died […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Hilton Head to host Polar Plunge

Hilton Head to host Polar Plunge
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WSAV-TV

Police investigating accident with injuries off Ogeechee Rd

Police investigating accident with injuries off Ogeechee Rd
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Child orphaned following parents' murder-suicide in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Police detectives are investigating a murder-suicide that left a child's parents dead. Officers responded to a shooting at Pennsylvania Gardens apartments around 11 p.m. on Dec. 23 and found Ebony Drayton, 29, suffering from life-threatening injuries. Drayton later died of her injuries. A second victim,...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJBF

Adult and small child ejected from vehicle after accident in Stillmore

EMANUEL COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Investigators are working a Thursday night accident near the city limits of Stillmore. The incident happened early Friday morning. According to a spokesperson with Georgia State Patrol Troop 19 out of Swainsboro, 2 adults and a 3-year-old boy were involved in a vehicle accident, and the male passenger and the […]
STILLMORE, GA

