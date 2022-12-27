Read full article on original website
Georgia witness says triangle object overhead was size of football fieldRoger MarshStatesboro, GA
Army Soldier From New York Allegedly Charged For Murdering of a SergeantAbdul GhaniFort Stewart, GA
4 Great Seafood Paces in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Popular supermarket chain opening new location in Georgia next weekKristen WaltersStatesboro, GA
WJCL
Guyton death investigation: 911 call paints picture of possible home invasion
GUYTON, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the mysterious death of an 89-year-old Guyton woman. Betty Ruth Badgett was found dead inside her home late on Christmas Eve. A concerned neighbor called 911 at 11:23 p.m. that night. During the call, the neighbor told the...
WSAV-TV
Bluffton burglary suspect arrested
An 18-year-old charged with first-degree burglary is now in custody, officials said Friday.
live5news.com
Deputies arrest teen wanted in September burglary in Bluffton
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested an 18-year-old wanted in a burglary while executing a search warrant Friday afternoon. Jonathan Issrael Paz, 18, is charged with first-degree burglary in connection with the burglary of a Bluffton resident in September. He also faces a charge of resisting arrest, deputies say.
WJCL
Man wanted by federal authorities killed in motorcycle chase in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A man wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for escaping from federal prison more than six months ago was killed during a police chase Monday night in Chatham County. According to preliminary information from the Georgia State Patrol, at approximately 7:18 p.m., a GSP trooper attempted...
Group accused of stealing 2 dozen bottles of perfume, cologne in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are working to identify three individuals accused of stealing 24 bottles of perfume and cologne from drug stores in Savannah. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the thefts occurred on Nov. 21 at Walgreens on Victory Drive, then on Nov. 25 at Walgreens on Habersham Street and at the […]
WSAV-TV
Statesboro fire destroys family home on Christmas Eve
A fire on Christmas Eve destroyed a Statesboro's family home and they now begin trying to rebuild.
Port Royal police seek driver in shooting investigation
PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a driver accused of shooting at another vehicle on Thursday in Port Royal. A 29-year-old man from Ridgeland was injured in the incident. According to the Port Royal Police Department, the victim was traveling on Ribaut Road between Pinckney Boulevard and Midtown Drive when he and […]
WSAV-TV
Savannah's interim police chief gets the permanent job
Interim Chief Lenny Gunther will take over the position permanently as chief of the Savannah Police Department, the city announced Thursday.
WSAV-TV
Atlanta FBI warns of holiday scams, sextortion crimes
Atlanta FBI warns of holiday scams, sextortion crimes.
WSAV-TV
First News at 4 12/28
Freezing waterlines causing pipes to burst across city of Savannah.
WJCL
Elderly Guyton woman found dead under "suspicious circumstances"
GUYTON, Ga. — State and local authorities are investigating the death of an older woman who was found dead in her Effingham County home on Christmas Eve. Guyton Police were called to the Poplar Street home late Saturday night and found Betty Ruth Badgett, 89, dead inside. The Georgia...
WSAV-TV
Wellness Wednesday: Suicide and Social Media
Freezing waterlines causing pipes to burst across city of Savannah. Atlanta FBI warns of holiday scams, sextortion crimes. Readers rate Savannah as friendliest city. The Hostess City of the South lives well up to its name, according to Condé Nast Traveler.
allongeorgia.com
GBI Investigating Shooting Death in Claxton
The GBI was requested by the Claxton Police Department to assist with a death investigation in the early morning hours of December 25, 2022. Just after 12:30 a.m., an Evans County Sheriff’s Office deputy heard gunfire in the 300 block of East James Street in Claxton. When law enforcement arrived, they found Marvin Smith, age 31, of Hagan, in the yard shot multiple times. Officers and EMS administered aid, however, he died at the scene. The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy on Smith.
wtoc.com
Savannah Fire responds to chemical leak on I-95
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Fire responded to a leak of Sanidate Friday morning on I-95, near the I-16 interchange. The Savannah Hazmat team came and cleaned up the leak, which was about 50 gallons that spilled. That scene is now clear.
Savannah Fire extinguishes trolley fire
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Firefighters extinguished a trolley fire in Savannah Friday evening. Around 6 p.m., the Savannah Fire Department responded to Lepageville Street off of President Street for the blaze. That’s about a block from the Old Savannah Tours depot. Officials said no one was injured in the incident. There is no word yet […]
Savannah police investigate apparent murder-suicide
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened late Friday, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD). SPD said detectives believe 30-year-old Devante Daniels shot two other people — Ebony Drayton, 29, and 27-year-old Anthony Jackson — before he fatally shot himself. Drayton, who Daniels had a child with, also died […]
WSAV-TV
Hilton Head to host Polar Plunge
The South Carolina Center of Excellence in Addiction brings research universities and the State together. City and arena officials are working to improve parking at Enmarket Arena.
WSAV-TV
Police investigating accident with injuries off Ogeechee Rd
Police investigating accident with injuries off Ogeechee Rd. The Hostess City of the South lives well up to its name, according to Condé Nast Traveler.
WJCL
Child orphaned following parents' murder-suicide in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Police detectives are investigating a murder-suicide that left a child's parents dead. Officers responded to a shooting at Pennsylvania Gardens apartments around 11 p.m. on Dec. 23 and found Ebony Drayton, 29, suffering from life-threatening injuries. Drayton later died of her injuries. A second victim,...
Adult and small child ejected from vehicle after accident in Stillmore
EMANUEL COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Investigators are working a Thursday night accident near the city limits of Stillmore. The incident happened early Friday morning. According to a spokesperson with Georgia State Patrol Troop 19 out of Swainsboro, 2 adults and a 3-year-old boy were involved in a vehicle accident, and the male passenger and the […]
