Read full article on original website
Related
WCJB
Lake City activist suing Hamilton Co. sheriff’s office after deputy kneeled on his neck
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -Lake city activist Sylvester Warren and his lawyer Lucas Taylor are pursuing an excessive force lawsuit against the Hamilton County sheriff’s office. On December 17, warren says he was watching his niece play at a basketball game when Hamilton County sheriff’s deputy Sam McDonald confronted him. According to the sheriff’s office, Warren and a group were told to leave.
WCJB
Courthouse evacuated as firefighters extinguish small roof fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County Courthouse was evacuated after a small fire ignited on the roof of the building on Friday evening. Gainesville Fire Rescue crews responded to the fire at the Civil Courthouse on East University Avenue in Gainesville around 5:20 p.m. Firefighters say during roof work, a small one-foot by one-foot area caught fire.
Citrus County woman arrested after uncle’s ‘tragic death’
A 20-year-old Citrus County woman is behind bars after a holiday family gathering turned deadly, according to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office.
WCJB
72-year-old motorcyclist dies in collision with SUV
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A 72-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Marion County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say an SUV and a motorcycle collided at the intersection of Southwest 80th Avenue and 90th Street at around 2 p.m. They say the 86-year-old SUV driver was attempting to turn...
WCJB
Marion County Pets: Fig, Gray, and Danish
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First up is a four-year-old who is the ideal companion Fig. She is a Shepherd mix who enjoys the nice quite life. Next up is a kitty...
WCJB
Alachua County Sheriff’s Office raises awareness to 1993 cold case
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s been 29 years since a man’s body was found in Alachua County and Sheriff’s deputies are still hoping to solve the case. Deputies say a body was found in the woods near State Road 24 and Northeast 69th Avenue on December 29th, 1993.
WCJB
Family concerned after mother and son disappear in Marion County
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies are asking for help locating a mother and son who disappeared nearly two weeks ago. Deputies say there is concern for the wellbeing of Ericka Lashawn Brooks, 44, and Kamarcus Brooks, 20. They were last seen by family members sleeping at their home on Southwest 109th Place in Dunnellon on Dec. 17.
WCJB
Marion County motorcycle vs. vehicle crash leaves one dead, one hurt
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala is dead and another is in critical condition after a wreck on Friday morning in Marion County. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, the 74-year-old driver collided with a motorcyclist on County Road 326 at Wandering Oaks RV Resort. Troopers say the...
WCJB
Car hauler bursts into flames on U.S. 301 in Alachua County
WALDO, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire Rescue crews responded to a car hauler fire on U.S. 301 which consumed multiple vehicles being hauled by a semi-truck. Firefighters say the car hauler caught fire around 7 a.m. on the highway near County Road 225 just north of Waldo. The hauler was carrying 9 vehicles, four of which were entirely consumed by flames when crews arrived.
WCJB
Marion County issues notice to Rainbow Lakes Estates after failing water monitoring requirements
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County officials are sending out a notice to residents of the Rainbow Lakes Estates neighborhood after failing to meet water quality monitoring requirements. Officials announced the county did not collect the required lead and copper samples to study the water supply. According to the county,...
WCJB
Florida Cutting Horse Association Show held at Florida Horse Park
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The six day long Florida Cutting Horse Association Show is underway in the horse capital. The event, which is free to the public, is being held at the Florida Horse Park daily from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Tuesday. In the competition, the horse and...
mainstreetdailynews.com
ACRF extinguishes car hauler blaze
Alachua County Fire Rescue (ACFR) extinguished a commercial vehicle fire on US 301 near County Road 225, north of Waldo early Friday morning. Upon arrival at 6:54 a.m., crews reported a car hauler carrying nine vehicles was on fire with four of the vehicles on the trailer fully involved. Melrose...
WESH
Marion County deputies shoot man who threatens to "take care of situation himself"
THE VILLAGES, Fla. — At approximately 9:30 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 29, Marion County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 17100 block of 71st Lewisfield Terrace in The Villages. While a man was on the phone with a 911 dispatcher, he advised he wasn't...
WCJB
Interactive cold case map shows unsolved homicides in Columbia, Suwannee counties
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - An organization dedicated to solving cold cases in the Suwannee Valley has released a map showing the locations of various unsolved cases in the region. The interactive map created by Suwannee Valley Unsolved shows the locations where the cold cases originated. Each case is marked...
Man shot after grabbing deputy’s Taser in The Villages, officials say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies shot a man after they responded to a domestic disturbance incident in The Villages on Thursday night, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputies were dispatched to the 17100 block of 71st Lewisfield Terrace around...
ocala-news.com
One person killed, another critically injured in crash on CR 326 in Ocala
One person was killed, and another was critically injured, in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on County Road 326 in Ocala on Friday morning. At approximately 9 a.m., a 74-year-old man was traveling in a sedan near the Wandering Oaks RV Resort. As the man approached the intersection of County Road 326 in the sedan, he failed to yield the right of way to a motorcycle that was traveling eastbound on County Road 326, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
Argument over food order leads to Middleburg man’s arrest for domestic battery, deputies say
A Middleburg man was arrested Thursday and faces one charge of domestic battery by strangulation after a verbal argument over ordering food escalated and became physical, deputies say.
villages-news.com
Golf cart fatalities in The Villages top story in 2022
Three Villagers died in 2022 as the result of accidents involving their golf carts. It was the No. 1 story of the year. Barbara Joan Lawless, 70, died after a crash which occurred on Morse Boulevard. She was alone in the red 2017 Yamaha golf cart at 3:45 p.m. June...
ocala-news.com
Man arrested after stealing two vehicles in Ocala
A 27-year-old man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he admitted to stealing two vehicles in Ocala. On Wednesday, an MCSO deputy responded to a residence on Pine Trace Track in reference to a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the female victim who was standing near her Toyota Tacoma.
WCJB
Controversial zoning change, school bus crash and violent K-9 officer arrest make up Top Stories of 2022
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -We start in Gainesville for the first of TV20s top news stories of 2022. City commissioners, in a split decision, approved a plan to radically change zoning throughout the city. In October, despite significant public opposition, the commission voted four to three to eliminated single family zoning...
Comments / 3