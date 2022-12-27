One person was killed, and another was critically injured, in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on County Road 326 in Ocala on Friday morning. At approximately 9 a.m., a 74-year-old man was traveling in a sedan near the Wandering Oaks RV Resort. As the man approached the intersection of County Road 326 in the sedan, he failed to yield the right of way to a motorcycle that was traveling eastbound on County Road 326, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.

OCALA, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO