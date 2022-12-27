ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

Related
WCJB

Lake City activist suing Hamilton Co. sheriff’s office after deputy kneeled on his neck

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -Lake city activist Sylvester Warren and his lawyer Lucas Taylor are pursuing an excessive force lawsuit against the Hamilton County sheriff’s office. On December 17, warren says he was watching his niece play at a basketball game when Hamilton County sheriff’s deputy Sam McDonald confronted him. According to the sheriff’s office, Warren and a group were told to leave.
HAMILTON COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Courthouse evacuated as firefighters extinguish small roof fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County Courthouse was evacuated after a small fire ignited on the roof of the building on Friday evening. Gainesville Fire Rescue crews responded to the fire at the Civil Courthouse on East University Avenue in Gainesville around 5:20 p.m. Firefighters say during roof work, a small one-foot by one-foot area caught fire.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

72-year-old motorcyclist dies in collision with SUV

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A 72-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Marion County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say an SUV and a motorcycle collided at the intersection of Southwest 80th Avenue and 90th Street at around 2 p.m. They say the 86-year-old SUV driver was attempting to turn...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Marion County Pets: Fig, Gray, and Danish

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First up is a four-year-old who is the ideal companion Fig. She is a Shepherd mix who enjoys the nice quite life. Next up is a kitty...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Family concerned after mother and son disappear in Marion County

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies are asking for help locating a mother and son who disappeared nearly two weeks ago. Deputies say there is concern for the wellbeing of Ericka Lashawn Brooks, 44, and Kamarcus Brooks, 20. They were last seen by family members sleeping at their home on Southwest 109th Place in Dunnellon on Dec. 17.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Car hauler bursts into flames on U.S. 301 in Alachua County

WALDO, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire Rescue crews responded to a car hauler fire on U.S. 301 which consumed multiple vehicles being hauled by a semi-truck. Firefighters say the car hauler caught fire around 7 a.m. on the highway near County Road 225 just north of Waldo. The hauler was carrying 9 vehicles, four of which were entirely consumed by flames when crews arrived.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Florida Cutting Horse Association Show held at Florida Horse Park

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The six day long Florida Cutting Horse Association Show is underway in the horse capital. The event, which is free to the public, is being held at the Florida Horse Park daily from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Tuesday. In the competition, the horse and...
OCALA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

ACRF extinguishes car hauler blaze

Alachua County Fire Rescue (ACFR) extinguished a commercial vehicle fire on US 301 near County Road 225, north of Waldo early Friday morning. Upon arrival at 6:54 a.m., crews reported a car hauler carrying nine vehicles was on fire with four of the vehicles on the trailer fully involved. Melrose...
WALDO, FL
ocala-news.com

One person killed, another critically injured in crash on CR 326 in Ocala

One person was killed, and another was critically injured, in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on County Road 326 in Ocala on Friday morning. At approximately 9 a.m., a 74-year-old man was traveling in a sedan near the Wandering Oaks RV Resort. As the man approached the intersection of County Road 326 in the sedan, he failed to yield the right of way to a motorcycle that was traveling eastbound on County Road 326, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Golf cart fatalities in The Villages top story in 2022

Three Villagers died in 2022 as the result of accidents involving their golf carts. It was the No. 1 story of the year. Barbara Joan Lawless, 70, died after a crash which occurred on Morse Boulevard. She was alone in the red 2017 Yamaha golf cart at 3:45 p.m. June...
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

Man arrested after stealing two vehicles in Ocala

A 27-year-old man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he admitted to stealing two vehicles in Ocala. On Wednesday, an MCSO deputy responded to a residence on Pine Trace Track in reference to a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the female victim who was standing near her Toyota Tacoma.
OCALA, FL

