GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
Heston returns with a love plea on "Hey Micki"
(December 29, 2022) Singer/songwriter Heston finds himself on the outside on his latest song “Hey Micki, and he does what any romantic crooner would do when he realizes that he’s in self-imposed romantic exile. He begs. “Hey Micki,” is a funky, mid-tempo number that is filled with the...
Bob Nalbandian Dies: Director, Producer And Journalist On Heavy Metal Scene Was 58
Bob Nalbandian, whose journalism and film career chronicled the ups and downs of the heavy metal scene in print, film and online, died Friday, December 30 in Redding, California at age 58. Nalbandian was recently diagnosed with mantle cell lymphoma, an aggressive, rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, according to a cousin. Nalbandian began his career in his teen years as the publisher/editor in chief of the heavy metal fanzine The Headbanger in April of 1982. The ‘zine achieved national distribution and was among the first publications to profile the then-unsigned bands Metallica, Slayer, Megadeth and Armored Saint. He became a regular contributor to music magazines...
