No injuries reported in explosion at Admiral Propane in Greeneville

11:08 p.m.

Greenville Police Captain Tim Davis confirmed that arson investigators from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Greenville Fire department have searched the scene.

Police will secure the building overnight to ensure any evidence about the cause of the fire remains in tact.



Investigators plan to return in the morning and enter the burned building.



GREENEVILLE, Tenn. ( WJHL ) — Greeneville police now say there were no injuries in an explosion at a propane facility on Tuesday.

An explosion at Admiral Propane, located on Forest Street off West Main Street, was reported around 4 p.m., according to Greeneville police.

Police say everyone has been accounted for. Earlier Tuesday evening, police reported “minor injuries” but later said there were none.

The blast caused a partial collapse of a building.

Police say all roads around Admiral Propane have reopened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

