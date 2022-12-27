Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Golden State Warriors
A look at who is out for today's game.
The Hornets and Warriors are scheduled to tip off inside Chase Center at 10 p.m. EST.
Below is the injury report for tonight's game
CHARLOTTE HORNETS
Cody Martin (knee): OUT
Nick Richards (ankle): OUT
Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle): QUESTIONABLE
Terry Rozier (hip): DOUBTFUL
LaMelo Ball (shoulder): PROBABLE
Kelly Oubre Jr. (hand): OUT
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
JaMychal Green (illness): OUT
Draymond Green (foot): PROBABLE
Andrew Wiggins (groin): OUT
Steph Curry (shoulder): OUT
