Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Golden State Warriors

A look at who is out for today's game.

The Hornets and Warriors are scheduled to tip off inside Chase Center at 10 p.m. EST.

Below is the injury report for tonight's game

CHARLOTTE HORNETS

Cody Martin (knee): OUT

Nick Richards (ankle): OUT

Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

Terry Rozier (hip): DOUBTFUL

LaMelo Ball (shoulder): PROBABLE

Kelly Oubre Jr. (hand): OUT

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

JaMychal Green (illness): OUT

Draymond Green (foot): PROBABLE

Andrew Wiggins (groin): OUT

Steph Curry (shoulder): OUT

