When it comes to modifying Teslas, your options are somewhat limited given the fact that they don’t have engines. As a result, many (but not all) of the most unique Tesla builds focus more on aesthetics and functionality than they do on performance, and this Model S ute is a great example of that. Like the Model 3-based “Truckla” from a few years ago, this car is also just a Tesla with the rear chopped off, but it’s based on the larger Model S instead.

2 DAYS AGO