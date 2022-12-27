Read full article on original website
Carscoops
This Tesla Model S Ute Is A Quirky Cybertruck Alternative
When it comes to modifying Teslas, your options are somewhat limited given the fact that they don’t have engines. As a result, many (but not all) of the most unique Tesla builds focus more on aesthetics and functionality than they do on performance, and this Model S ute is a great example of that. Like the Model 3-based “Truckla” from a few years ago, this car is also just a Tesla with the rear chopped off, but it’s based on the larger Model S instead.
AOL Corp
4 Reasons You Should Not Buy an Electric Car in 2023
If you’re considering switching from your current gas guzzler to an electric car but you’re not sure exactly when to take the leap, don’t worry. At some point, the decision will make itself. “You’re going to go EV eventually,” said Trevor Curwin, director of partnerships for in-car...
3 Toyota SUVs That Should Last Over 225,000 Miles According to a New Study
Toyota makes some of the best SUVs on the market. These three models should last for over 225K miles. The post 3 Toyota SUVs That Should Last Over 225,000 Miles According to a New Study appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Buying an Electric Car in 2023 Just Got a Whole Lot More Confusing
You should probably pull the trigger on that new EV in 2023 before March.
Carscoops
Starting From Jan ’23, Hyundai Will Be An EV Only Brand In This European Country
Hyundai announced it will solely offer fully electric vehicles in the Norwegian market starting from January 1st, 2023. This makes Norway the first market in the world that Hyundai goes EV-only. The bold move from one of Norway’s top-selling automotive brands is rather predictable if you look at the numbers....
Carscoops
PHEV Drivers Aren’t Using Their Electric Powertrain As Much As Regulators Assume
Data gathered by the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) suggests that the drivers of plug-in hybrid vehicles use their electric powertrain far less than previously assumed. That means that the vehicles are using more gas for their internal combustion engine than regulators at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) estimate in their labeling program.
Hello EV, goodbye Fiesta – we look at the most anticipated new cars of 2023
TO many of us, the most significant car event next year isn’t an arrival but an exit. Ford will stop making the Fiesta and they won’t replace it. The manufacturer has found it can’t make money from the cut-throat hatchback market, so it’s turning its back on huge crowds of loyal buyers.
Carscoops
Facelifted 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB Spied In Rose Gold With Winter Wheels
As the year comes to an end, Mercedes-Benz is gearing up for the debut of the facelifted compact models that are expected in 2023. Among them, the Mercedes-Benz GLB made a new spy appearance during winter testing, hiding its minor visual updates with patches of camouflage. Our spy photographers caught...
Carscoops
We’d Love Cadillac To Build This Sleek-Looking Roadster
No, this sketch doesn’t preview a future model that could be produced by Aston Martin or Bentley and instead, has been designed as the ultimate Cadillac roadster. This intriguing sketch was shared to the General Motors Design page on Instagram and while it doesn’t preview a vehicle that will actually reach the light of day, it is still pretty cool.
Where are Subarus Made?
Subarus are getting more popular by the day, but where do they come from? The post Where are Subarus Made? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Cost?
The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 comes with plenty of luxury features at its top trim level. The post How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
This Should Be Interesting: NATS Turning A Toyota 86 Into The GR GT3 Concept
About a year ago, Toyota revealed the stunning GR GT3 concept at Tokyo Auto Salon. A few months later, images of a wingless version of the vehicle hit the patent office, fueling rumors of a potential production model. Those rumors have largely dissolved, but it seems students at Japan’s NATS technical school still want to see it happen, so they’re building their own based on the previous-gen 86.
Carscoops
Tesla Model Y Becomes Europe’s Best-Selling Car In November
The Tesla Model Y is an incredibly popular vehicle, seeing as it combines one of the hottest vehicle segments – the compact SUV – with one of the quickest-growing trends in the industry – electric vehicles. It’s now so popular, in fact, that it has just become Europe’s best-selling vehicle for the month of November.
Carscoops
What’s Your Favorite Exterior Car Color?
Beauty is certainly in the eye of the beholder and car color is about as subjective a subject as you can get. In fact, there’s not even a way to ensure that two people who love a specific color on a car are actually seeing the exact same shade, tone, and hue of that color. With that all being said, what’s your favorite exterior car color?
Carscoops
Porsche Design Is Behind The Popularity Of Black Watch Faces
Ferdinand Alexander Porsche is mostly remembered as the designer behind the now legendary 911. And while that’s a pretty good thing to be remembered for, his contributions to the world of design go well beyond simply the automotive. The co-founder, along with his brother Hans-Peter, of Porsche Design, he...
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Ranger XL Pickups Get New Depopulated Key
While the all-new, next-generation Ford Ranger has launched in certain global markets already, the U.S. will soldier on for one more model year before the redesigned pickup launches there. However, that doesn’t mean the 2023 Ford Ranger hasn’t received a few minor updates for the last model year of this current generation. That list has now grown to include a new depopulated key for the 2023 Ford Ranger XL, specifically, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority.
Carscoops
Cheeky Chevy Silverado Pretending To Be Charging At EV Station With Cable Doesn’t Fool Anyone
Some people will do anything in order to find the most convenient parking spot, not caring about the consequences their actions may have on other road users. A typical example is an owner of a fourth-gen Chevrolet Silverado in Alaska, who occupied a dedicated EV parking spot, putting the charging cable under the truck’s bonnet for camouflage.
Carscoops
The Dead 52-Mile 2023 Corvette Z06 Gets A Grim Update
Demand for the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is astronomical. That makes sense considering its unique powertrain, aerodynamics, and low production numbers. For one owner, the dream of ownership ended just 52 miles into the journey, and days after engine failure things are only getting worse. A few days back we...
Carscoops
Finally, A Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato You Just Might Be Able To Afford
Italian supercar manufacturer Lamborghini has teamed up with Italian premium bicycle manufacturer 3T. The result of their collaboration is a bike called the 3T Exploro Racemax x Huracán Sterrato. Here’s what you get for your $15,000. In case you’ve been living under a rock, the Huracán Sterrato is...
Carscoops
Ferrari SF90 Stradale Successor Envisioned By Design Student
This story includes renderings of a fictional SF100 concept created by independent designer @ur_jeen that is neither related to nor endorsed by Ferrari. Until the next Ferrari hypercar arrives, the electrified SF90 Stradale remains the flagship of the Maranello range. While we are waiting for Ferrari to unveil a hardcore variant in 2023, a design student envisioned the next generation of the plug-in hybrid supercar in the form of the digital-only Ferrari SF100 concept.
