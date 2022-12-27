Read full article on original website
Top Speed
This 1,000-Plus Horsepower Audi RS7 Could Put The Ferrari SF90’s Reputation At Stake
Volkswagen’s EA825 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 is a sleeping giant with great aftermarket tuning potential. As a result, you can find this engine under the hood of some famous nameplates in the industry, such as the Porsche Cayenne, Lamborghini Urus, Bentley Bentayga, and even in well-known Audi performance cars like the RS6 Avant, RS7, and RS Q8. Among them, the RS7 sports sedan is one of the sleekest and offers the good ol' V-8 oomph with a good amount of luxury. However, AutoTopNL recently reviewed an RS7 blessed with a whopping 1,040 horsepower. Thanks to Brex Tuning and Power Division, we have an Audi super-sedan that potentially holds the power to belittle hypercars thrice its value.
Driven: 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Proves That You Don't Need The 63
Few sports cars have such a storied history as the Mercedes SL, but for the last several generations, the German "Sport-Leicht" (Sport Light) has leaned more towards being a grand touring luxury car than a Porsche 911 rival. With the 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL 55, the message is clear: Mercedes wants the SL taken seriously again.
Top Speed
Mercedes-AMG C 43 vs Acura TLX Type S vs Q60 Red Sport 400 - Can You Guess The Winner?
By many, the C43 is not considered a true AMG model because it is not powered by a hand-built engine like the rest of the lineup. But this doesn't mean it won't perform just as good as all the other AMG models out there. The guys over "Sam CarLegion" took the Mercedes-AMG C43 and put it next to the Acura TLX Type S, and the Infiniti Q60 Red Sport just to see if it’s worthy of the AMG name. And the result is surprising!
Top Speed
German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America
The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
The 10 Greatest American V8 Engines Ever Made
The V8 engine changed the course of American auto manufacturing. These are the best examples of the engine, from makes like Ford and Chevy.
2023 Ford GT Mk IV Gives Supercar An Extreme Performance Makeover
It's safe to say that the Ford GT is one of the greatest cars to ever wear the legendary oval. For several decades, Ford engineers poured their hearts and souls into making the Ford GT better. There's even an entire movie starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale about the inception of the very first Ford GT and its historic victory over Ferrari. In essence, the GT is a big deal.
2023 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class SUV
With our recent trip to South Carolina to test drive of the updated BMW X7 still fresh in mind, we found it rather serendipitous that a Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class would land in our driveway. With keys to a GLS 450 in hand, we were eager to see how the Merc SUV would stack up. Comparing the two German powerhouses is not as straightforward as you'd think; both are big, three-row SUVs with six-figure price tags, acres of leather, and plenty of tech. However, the Mercedes starts on the back foot as BMW has just refreshed the X7 for 2023. Mercedes is sure to respond, but keep that in mind as we take you through our time with the GLS.
Carscoops
This Is What Happens When You Haven’t Changed Your Engine Oil For 37k Miles
While frequent oil changes in ICE-powered vehicles are widely considered common knowledge, there are cases of extreme neglect shared by surprised car mechanics. The videos show the terrible state of the oil after exceeding its lifecycle for thousands of miles. Most automakers suggest oil change intervals of 6 or 12...
Top Speed
Ranked: 10 Best BMW Motorcycles Currently On Sale
BMW Motorrad has always offered class-leading models in the past. With today’s exciting models, BMW has dwelled in new classes for a couple of years now as well as dominating existing ones. From sport to full touring models to small beginner to larger adventuring models. Most models have the famous boxer engine. An opposing twin that lies on its side, with the cylinders at the nine and three o’clock position, and the newer inline four-cylinder, six-cylinder, and single-cylinder engines. Here is a look at today’s top-selling BMW motorcycles, which can be customized just for you straight from BMW before they hit the showroom floor.
Hello EV, goodbye Fiesta – we look at the most anticipated new cars of 2023
TO many of us, the most significant car event next year isn’t an arrival but an exit. Ford will stop making the Fiesta and they won’t replace it. The manufacturer has found it can’t make money from the cut-throat hatchback market, so it’s turning its back on huge crowds of loyal buyers.
Carscoops
Damd Shows Suzuki Jimny SUVs Styled After G-Class, A Defender Van And A Tuned Hustler
Damd will bring an impressive lineup in the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon, comprising five modified Suzuki models. Three of them are based on the Jimny and look like baby variants of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, joined by an Every camper wearing the face of an old Defender, and a Hustler kei car with plenty of accessories.
MotorAuthority
2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 63 S E Performance Coupe spy shots
The redesigned 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class was revealed in June and soon the compact crossover will spawn its more rakish GLC-Class Coupe body style. We've already spotted a prototype for the regular GLC-Class Coupe and today we have a look at the fire-breathing GLC 63 Coupe from AMG. The regular GLC 63 is also out testing. We know this is the AMG because of the four square-shaped exhaust tips at the rear, Panamericana grille up front, large cross-drilled brake rotors, and lowered suspension.
yankodesign.com
This modern electric cargo bike will make food delivery guys happy chappies
Fridays bring a sense of joy for the upcoming weekend, and perhaps the odd home party which calls for local snacks or fast food from the popular restaurant. You pick up the phone to order food like there’s no tomorrow and wait for the home delivery to arrive. When...
Where are Subarus Made?
Subarus are getting more popular by the day, but where do they come from? The post Where are Subarus Made? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
This Extremely Rare BMW E12 M535i Was Left Unattended For Over 30 Years
The first ever BMW 5 Series, the E12, was an exceptionally well-crafted sedan with a great combination of luxury and practicality. BMW claims it sold about 700,000 examples of the E12 between its reign from 1972 to 1981. Apart from the usual models, there was also a limited-edition M535i. It was not the official M5 but nevertheless possessed the performance genes the M division is renowned for. Such a unique and very potent (according to the 80s standards) was recently recovered inside a barn after being left to rot for over 30 years. Will the engine roar to life after being dormant for a long time? This episode from The Late Brake Show is both heartbreaking and satisfying for BMW purists.
Top Speed
BMW's Two-Millionth 7 Series Shows Its The Only Truly Successful Modern Big Beemer
A lot of big BMWs have come and go over the years, but none of them have stood the test of time quite like the 7 Series. Many will argue that the X7 is the current hot commodity since it's an SUV after all. The 8 Series is another big (and arguably more beautiful) Beemer, but it was absent from the company's lineup from 1999 until 2018. As controversial as the 7 Series looks in its current generation, which was unveiled earlier this year, the full-size flagship luxury sedan has already achieved a milestone just months into production.
Carscoops
Porsche Design Is Behind The Popularity Of Black Watch Faces
Ferdinand Alexander Porsche is mostly remembered as the designer behind the now legendary 911. And while that’s a pretty good thing to be remembered for, his contributions to the world of design go well beyond simply the automotive. The co-founder, along with his brother Hans-Peter, of Porsche Design, he...
Pinkbike.com
University Student Designs Oleo Shock With a Titanium Shaft
Hi Marcus, thank you for submitting photos of the shock that you designed and built yourself. Can you please tell us about your background and why you made this shock?. Marcus: I’ve raced and ridden bikes for most of my life, mostly XC racing and now enduro riding alongside my university studies. I’m at Lancaster University doing MEng (Integrated masters) Mechanical Engineering, this project was my 3rd year dissertation counting towards my degree.
CAR AND DRIVER
Learning to Drive a Ford Model T Was Challenging but Rewarding
Imagine stepping off a plane in a foreign country. Emerging from the automatic sliding doors, a lot looks the same, but there's always something reminding you that you're not at home. Buses and taxis swarm to pick up new arrivals, but the signs are in a language you cannot read, and you pay the fare using a bill decorated with a historical figure who never appeared in your schoolbooks. Maybe you stop in a McDonald's, expecting to get a taste of home, only to find dishes like the taro pie that replaces apple pie on the Mickey D's menu in China.
msn.com
Toyota Just Unveiled Two Cool-Looking New Electric Trucks
We're waiting for Toyota to give us more information about the upcoming 2024 Tacoma — and a potential EV version of it. We don't have that yet, beyond an unconfirmed report the Taco will receive Toyota's Hybrid Max powertrain. But Toyota has just revealed a couple more cool EV truck prototypes.
