some of y'all folks on here are real ignorant this girl done lost her furniture her kids Christmas stuff and everything done got messed up and all y'all concerned about is section 8 like really for real for real y'all have no selfie that's why I Valdosta going downhill now we as black people's as a nation don't have no sympathy for each other at all this man knew this house will mess up before he even moved that girl in there he has a bad reputation for himself all over Valdosta but y'all want to talk about section 8 like for real
section 8 so if your stuff had got messed up like that and everything and this man did nothing for your stuff getting off a section 8 not going to solve the problem and a matter of fact I know this young lady stop downgrading people's when you don't know what you're talking about you on the outside looking in this young lady talk to me about her situation and a few other high peoples in Valdosta
Comments / 11