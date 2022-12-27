Read full article on original website
Popculture
'Good Morning America': Amy Robach's Replacement Revealed
Viewers tuning into Good Morning America's third hour won't be seeing the familiar face of Amy Robach anytime soon. Amid ABC's investigation into Robach's alleged affair with co-host T.J. Holmes, Robach has been pulled from the air, with Stephanie Ramos stepping in as her replacement. Ramos, of course, isn't completely...
Dr. Jen Ashton Reveals Break From 'GMA3' Amid T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach Drama
The "Good Morning America" chief medical correspondent had previously spoken about the "respect" she had for her co-anchors.
'GMA' Fans Are Losing It After PDA Photos Of Co-Anchors Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes Affair Leaks—They’re Both Married!
Good Morning America co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes – who have both been married to other people since 2010 – have just been pictured engaging in some extreme PDA during a vacation in upstate New York. And as you can imagine, the internet is completely freaking out!
‘GMA’ won’t punish T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach for alleged affair: ‘Ratings gold’
“Good Morning America” will not punish T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach for their alleged affair, Page Six has learned. An ABC staffer confirmed to Page Six that there will be no disciplinary action taken against the “GMA3” co-anchors. “All they care about is the ratings,” our source shares. “This is ratings gold. That’s why [ABC News President] Kim [Goodwin] wanted them on the show today.” The insider adds that there was a meeting last night, during which employees were told to stick to the status quo and pretend like everything is “normal.” ABC News did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment....
Popculture
Another CNN Anchor Confirms Leaving the Network After Almost a Decade
Anchor Ana Cabrera confirmed that she is leaving CNN. She said in a Dec. 15 statement, "My heart is full of gratitude for the incredible opportunities I've had at CNN to serve our viewers and work alongside extraordinary journalists. CNN has been like a family. I love my colleagues and believe in the mission of the organization. "But after nearly a decade at CNN, I'm making the personal decision to explore a new professional chapter. Time to embrace new challenges and opportunities. "I'm firmly committed to my work as a journalist in the next stage of my career. But for now, I look forward to hitting pause and spending some extra time with my family." Sources had indicated to Deadline that Cabrera was considering a role at NBCUniversal after news broke earlier this month of her pending departure. The outlet reported that the layoffs at the network have nothing to do with her exit.
Ellen DeGeneres’ Late DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Left Behind a Huge Net Worth: How Much Money He Made
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, who was famous for working as Ellen DeGeneres’ former DJ on her talk show, left behind a large net worth prior to his untimely death. The choreographer and musician died at age 40 at a hotel/motel on Tuesday, December 13, In Touch confirmed via the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s online records.
Amy Robach, Andrew Shue Fought on Wedding Night: 'It Was Hard To Trust'
"You're not my teammate," Robach said in an interview on "The Doctors."
Comedian Amber Ruffin tells 'The View' hosts Hillary and Chelsea Clinton are 'stark-raving normal'
Amber Ruffin, comedian and host of The Amber Ruffin Show, told the hosts of "The View" on Wednesday that Hillary and Chelsea Clinton were "stark raving normal."
Blake Shelton Spills 'Embarrassing' Fact About His & Gwen Stefani's Marriage
Who would have thought? When Blake Shelton and his wife, Gwen Stefani, aren't battling as judges on The Voice, they are planting seeds in their garden."We go way over-the-top," Shelton confessed to a news publication about his hidden hobby. "It's embarrassing how much we spend on seeds."BLAKE SHELTON ADMITS GWEN STEFANI'S HOLIDAY MEALS ARE CAUSING HIM TO GAIN WEIGHT: 'SHE LITERALLY COOKS EVERYTHING'"Besides music, gardening has been our biggest bonding activity," the country sensation continued to reveal of him and the "Hollaback Girl" singer's various zinnias and sunflower-filled gardens. Meanwhile, Shelton admitted that the couple has ways to go when...
TODAY.com
‘Days of Our Lives’ star Tamara Braun announces her exit from the soap opera: ‘I will miss you all’
Tamara Braun is saying goodbye to “Days of Our Lives.”. The 51-year-old actor reflected on her time on the soap opera as Ava Vitali as she announced on Instagram that she would be leaving the show. Braun posted a video collage filled with behind-the-scenes moments with the "Days of Our Lives" cast and crew.
T.J. Holmes Said Amy Robach and Andrew Shue’s Marriage Was a ‘Love Story Like No Other’ on ‘GMA3’ 1 Year Before Scandal
Quite the irony. One year before the news of their alleged affair broke, T.J. Holmes praised his coanchor Amy Robach's marriage to Andrew Shue — and the resurfaced comment is raising eyebrows. “These are absolutely two of my favorite people on the planet. So, of course, you all know Amy Robach and her husband here […]
Top Daytime Anchor Leaving CNN, Rumored to Join Rival
Top daytime CNN anchor Ana Cabrera has confirmed that she is leaving the network to pursue "new opportunities" after rumors surrounding her impending departure had grown in recent months, The Hill reports.
CNN Fires Top Morning Show Host
"Morning Express with Robin Meade" host Robin Meade was among the staffers laid off by CNN this week, according to Variety. Meade was the host of the morning show on HLN, which is owned by CNN, and has been with the network for 21 years.
'Wheel' Fans Think They Know Who's Replacing Pat Sajak & They're Not Happy
Viewers think they've figured out the host's successor.
Jim Jordan Tells Awkward Lie When Asked To Denounce Tweet Shouting Out Ye
The House Judiciary GOP had quietly deleted the controversial "Kanye. Elon. Trump." tweet after the rapper praised Hitler.
Sunny Hostin Under Fire After Fans Of 'The View' Accuse Her Of Using Too Much Filler
Fans of The View are calling out Sunny Hostin. On Friday, December 2, the legal analyst posed for a holiday-themed photo, shared to the show's official Instagram page, smiling alongside her fellow panelists at the Hot Topics table. However, social media users could not help but point out how different Hostin looked. "Sunny needs to chill on the Botox.... Looks like she's bleaching her skin also," one commentator alleged about the attorney.'THE VIEW' FANS LOSE IT AFTER WHOOPI GOLDBERG SLAMS 'IGNORANT AS HELL' POLITICIAN LIVE ON AIR "Sunny Hostin’s bad Botox has gotten to her brain." another user chimed in...
Today show hosts Craig Melvin and Carson Daly say goodbye while announcing beloved colleagues’ retirement live on air
TODAY show’s Craig Melvin, Carson Daly, and more co-hosts have said their goodbyes to a couple of beloved colleagues who are retiring from the company. The TV personalities have shared a sweet tribute to their departing colleagues during Thursday’s live show. While standing out on the Today show...
Pregnant Meghan McCain Admits 'Nothing Fits' While Waiting For Second 'Little Lady' To Join Brood
The bun is almost out of the oven! Pregnant Meghan McCain is getting ready to welcome her second child with husband Ben Domenech — and it seems they may be expanding their brood any day now.The View alum offered a glimpse of her baby bump on Monday, December 12, sharing a mirror selfie to her Instagram Story in loungewear consisting of a black long-sleeve top and grey sweatpants.Alongside the photo with her hand on her back and her blonde locks tucked behind her ear as she smiled, McCain wrote, "Nothing fits!!"'SHE WOULD HAVE LEAKED THE INFORMATION': MEGHAN MCCAIN BLINDSIDED BY...
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Michael Strahan of “Good Morning America”?
Michael Strahan has been a co-host on Good Morning America on ABC since he retired from the NFL. However, he has been MIA from the show for the past few days. Due to this, fans are wondering what happened to Michael Strahan and where he is. Strahan has also dropped some surprising career information in the midst of this. Read on to know more.
Popculture
Don Lemon Absolutely Beaming as Replacement Co-Anchors With Him Amid 'This Morning' Issues
Don Lemon was in high spirits last week with a replacement co-anchor on CNN This Morning. Lemon was joined by correspondent Sara Sidner while his usual co-hosts, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins took the day off. Fans couldn't help but compare Lemon's rapport with Sidner to his viral moments in recent months – especially with Collins.
E! News
