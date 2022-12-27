Read full article on original website
Xbox Game Pass in 2023 has no chill
Microsoft continues to bet heavily on its gaming subscription service, and Xbox Game Pass in 2023 is strong evidence of those investments.
Digital Trends
Even without a big exclusive, Xbox quietly dominated 2022
Looking back on 2022 at a surface level, you might be tempted to say that Xbox had a rough year. Halo Infinite struggled to push its initial momentum, major releases like Starfield were delayed in 2023, and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) moved to block Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard acquisition. All of that left Xbox players with no big ticket exclusives in 2022 and a sense that Microsoft’s plans to rectify that issue may be hitting a brick wall.
notebookcheck.net
Sony to replace PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition consoles with new modular PS5 option
It seems that Sony is moving closer to releasing a PlayStation 5 (PS5) console with a detachable disk drive, nearly three months after the rumour first emerged. For context, the rumour originated with Tom Henderson, an industry insider who correctly predicted the DualSense Edge's launch months before Sony announced the controller. While the alleged change is not the introduction of PS5 Pro or Slim models, it should mark a more significant refresh of the PS5 series than the AMD Oberon Plus revisions that arrived earlier this year. With the PlayStation 6 rumoured for 2028, the PS5 with a detachable disk drive could serve as a mid-cycle refresh too.
Digital Trends
Best Buy is having a 24-hour flash sale – the 5 best deals
Best Buy is ending 2022 with a bang with a 24-hour flash sale covering all kinds of electronic devices, including smartphones, laptops, and TVs. The sheer number of the retailer’s offers may overwhelm you, so to help you narrow down your choices, we’ve gathered the five best deals that you can shop right now. You shouldn’t wait until the last minute to take advantage of any of these bargains though, because there’s a chance that stocks will run out. If you see a deal that you like, it’s highly recommended that you quickly finalize the purchase.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Embarrasses Xbox Live Gold With New Free Games
The first free PlayStation Plus games and the first free Xbox Live Gold games of 2023 have been revealed. This week, both Sony revealed the free games coming to PS Plus next month and Microsoft revealed the free games coming to Xbox Live Gold next month. Both announcements were made around the same time, and one has been received very warmly while the other has been heavily criticized. If you've been paying attention to the two services, you'll know the former is in reference to PS Plus while the latter is in reference to Xbox Live Gold or, more specifically, Games With Gold.
Digital Trends
Nvidia just leaked its own GPU for CES 2023
Nvidia leaked its GeForce RTX 4070 Ti on its website, suggesting the launch of this eagerly anticipated graphics card is approaching rapidly. It’s been rumored that the card will launch at CES 2023. Nvidia has been promoting its hardware as an integral part of the VR and AR revolution...
Digital Trends
The 5 best smart home products that support Matter
Matter is arguably the biggest thing to happen to smart homes since their inception. The interoperability feature lets devices from different ecosystems interact with each other, giving you the freedom to shop for your favorite products regardless of manufacturer. Unfortunately, not all devices have rolled out support for Matter – and not all of them will.
Upcoming Nintendo Switch Exclusives We Can't Wait To Play In 2023
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The console wars continue to rage on, splitting the gaming populace between PlayStation and Xbox, with both sides claiming technological superiority. That's before we even consider the console versus PC debate. Meanwhile, Nintendo has managed to find a way to occupy its own little corner of the home gaming market, largely uncontested, with its popular Switch console.
Sony is requiring developers to ‘exclude’ Xbox, Microsoft says
As Sony continues to argue the proposed Microsoft takeover of Activision Blizzard would harm competition in the gaming space, the PlayStation-maker is also apparently keeping keeping some third-party games from launching on Xbox, according to its big rival. Microsoft reckons Final Fantasy 16, Bloodborne, and the Silent Hill 2 Remake...
Digital Trends
Grab a $250 student laptop while this Dell sale is still live
For students all across the country, the new year means a new semester at school. If your student laptop is in need of replacing, you’re in luck because Dell is offering a deal right now on its Inspiron 15 Laptop, which is the perfect machine for students on the go. Originally priced at $300, you can bring one home today for only $250, saving you $50 or 17% off. While there are a lot of laptop deals popping up left and right, this deal stands out in particular because of its affordable price on this well-known laptop that has enough screen real estate to help you create presentations, write research papers, or Zoom into your online classes.
Digital Trends
The 5 best Nintendo Switch game deals today
Nothing beats getting cash for Christmas, but for gamers that means you’ll need to plan carefully to stack up your own pile of Christmas loot. Luckily, the Nintendo Switch is still giving us incredible bang for the buck, with Nintendo Switch game deals really coming out in full swing to end the year out right. Plus, if you’ve been eyeing a Nintendo Switch, but haven’t gotten one yet due to expense, you can fix that right now with all of the cool Nintendo Switch deals going on as well. With gaming deals like these, it’s really never been a better time to be a Nintendo gamer!
Digital Trends
JLab’s new earbuds are smaller than a dime, and it says $99 hearing aids are on the way
Ahead of next week’s CES 2023 show in Las Vegas, JLab is giving us a sneak peek at what it will be showing to attendees. The company, which has a reputation for very affordable audio gear, is showing off its JBuds Mini, a $40 set of wireless earbuds that are tiny — 30% smaller than the JLab Go Air Pop, which were already remarkably small. They come in a charging case that’s designed to attach to a key ring, much like the Skullcandy Dime, and the entire package is no bigger than most wireless car keyfobs.
Polygon
PlayStation Plus hands out Fallout 76 and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order in January
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Bethesda Softworks’ Fallout 76 headline games PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers get access to beginning Jan. 2, Sony announced on Wednesday. They’re joined by Axiom Verge 2, the side-scrolling indie Metroidvania that launched in 2021. Fallen Order needs little introduction; it’s a Star...
Digital Trends
What to expect at CES 2023, from mondo TVs to EVs
Break out the champagne and roll out the red carpets, CES is back! After two rough, COVID-addled years that saw the world’s greatest tech show reduced to a shell of its former self, the show is primed to spring back to its former glory for 2023. And our team of writers and editors will be on the ground in Las Vegas, bringing it all to you.
Digital Trends
AMD RX 7900 XTX: we tested ray tracing in 14 games, with mixed results
AMD’s recently launched RX 7900 XTX has received a warm reception, mainly on the back of the value it offers compared to Nvidia’s competing RTX 4080. One area where Nvidia still has a lead, though, is ray tracing. AMD is lacking in the ray tracing department, but the RX 7900 XTX has made some big strides compared to the previous generation.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Get New Playlist Update
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2 have gotten new playlist updates. Call of Duty has evolved in a pretty dramatic way over the years. What used to be a game with pretty defined features and playlists that didn't change a whole lot aside from adding new maps when there was DLC, Call of Duty has ensured there is always new content to experience in the latest games. New weapons, skins, maps, and modes are always being added (or removed) and the teams behind the game have even gone out of their way to add festive playlists and maps to create some particularly unique content.
Polygon
Xbox Games With Gold opens 2023 with two more from the bargain bin
If you were hoping Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass subscribers would start off 2023 by getting a couple of AAA games from Games With Gold, or maybe a well known indie, well ... you probably know where this is headed. The two titles Xbox Live Gold subscribers (it’s included...
ComicBook
GTA Online Gets Final Update of 2022 With New Vehicle, Gifts, and More
GTA Online has gotten one last update for 2022 and it sees the arrival of a new vehicle, gifts, and more. As we enter 2023, GTA Online will begin its 10th year on the market. The long-running online game began in October 2013 and was included with copies of Grand Theft Auto V on Xbox 360 and PS3. Of course, the online sensation continued on other platforms before it ended up being spun out into a standalone game in 2022, separate from Grand Theft Auto V. It received some pretty big updates this year even and it seems like it has no signs of slowing down. Rockstar is currently working on Grand Theft Auto VI and it seems like no other games will release from the studio before then. It's likely GTA 6 is still a couple of years away, so GTA Online will be the company's source of revenue until then.
Digital Trends
The ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop is over $500 off today
Here’s one of the best gaming laptop deals that you can avail right now — the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 for $1,100, following a $550 discount from Best Buy on its original price of $1,650. It’s still not cheap by any means, but if you want a gaming laptop that will be able to keep up with today’s video games, there are very few options at this price. You’ll have to hurry if you want to take advantage of this offer though, because with stocks expected to go quickly, it may disappear at any minute.
Digital Trends
Amazon eyeing standalone app for sports, report claims
Amazon is considering launching a new standalone app for its live sports coverage and other sports content, a new report claims. It could mean the e-commerce giant separating its current sports offerings from Prime Video to offer it as part of a separate product, The Information reported on Wednesday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter.
