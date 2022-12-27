ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire burns Santa Rosa duplex under construction; Cause believed to be squatters

SANTA ROSA -- An early-morning fire at a building under construction in Santa Rosa Tuesday may have been caused by unhoused persons living inside several buildings under construction in the area.

The fire was reported just after 2:30 a.m. at a two-story duplex under construction on the 1600 block of Tecado Drive near the intersection of Guerneville Road and Marlow Road. The Santa Rosa Fire Department said in a press release the arriving firefighters found the building was well-involved with flames coming out of the roof, prompting a call for a second alarm.

A total of 23 firefighters along with six engines and two ladder trucks were on the scene, the department said. The fire was held to the building of origin and brought under control in approximately two hours.

Investigators said there was no power inside the building at the time of the fire other potential sources of ignition were ruled out. The area had signs of past and recent homeless activity inside several of the buildings under construction in the area, and the fire appeared to be human-caused, the department said.

The fire started in the area of a joint master bathroom and walk-in closet on the second floor of on unit, spreading to a second unit in the same building, which was nearing completion. Damage was estimated at $1.3 million.

No evacuations were ordered, but some residents chose to evacuate after being advised of the situation, the department said.

CBS San Francisco

Santa Rosa residents brace for flooding, slides in burn scar areas

SANTA ROSA -- Many people in the North Bay are working hard to keep their homes safe from the storm.Peter Bizaca and his son Luka Bizaca were filling up sandbags in the rain at a Santa Rosa sandbag station on Friday."What we're trying to do is just to create a barrier with these sandbags, which prevents the water from coming into our garage," Peter Bizaca said.They weren't alone. The station on Stony Point Road was busy on Friday with many homeowners filling up sandbags to take home."The last time we had an atmosphere river here in Santa Rosa, the...
SANTA ROSA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Crews work to repair sinkhole along Highway 12 in Sonoma County

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A sinkhole opened up on Highway 12 in Sonoma County Friday, which forced Caltrans crews to reduce traffic along the road. The sinkhole formed on the westbound side of the highway at Dutton Ave, near Santa Rosa, according to Caltrans District 4. Traffic along the highway...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

One seriously injured in Santa Rosa hit-and-run

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — One person was seriously injured Friday night in a hit-and-run crash, the Santa Rosa Police Department said in a press release. Police were called to the 300 block of Yolanda Avenue at about 7:15 p.m. for the report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle. The caller said the […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Atmospheric River arrives; Sonoma County creeks overflow, Hwy 92 shutdown by flooding

SANTA ROSA -- At least two Sonoma County creeks overflowed their banks early Saturday morning and others were nearing flood stage as a potent Cat. 4 atmospheric river roared into the San Francisco Bay Area.The plume of tropical moisture came ashore in the North Bay late Friday night and was set to move southward throughout the Bay Area as the day progressed.The intense downpours from the storm will be falling on already saturated hillsides leading to excessive runoff and the threat of landslides.Early Saturday morning, the National Weather Service issued flood warnings and flood advisories for communities across the Bay...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Marin County transit bus overturns

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) – A Marin County transit bus overturned Thursday amid rainy weather, according to a Facebook post from the Central Marin Fire Department. The department was joined by the San Rafael and Kentfield fire departments in responding. KRON ON is streaming live news now “Engine 16 arrived on scene and assessed for […]
MARIN COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Two-Vehicle Collision on Interstate 680 in Contra Costa County

The California Highway Patrol reported a two-vehicle collision with injuries on Interstate 680 on Thursday, December 29, 2022. The traffic accident occurred around 10:15 a.m. on northbound I-680 and Ygnacio Valley Road offramp, officials said. Details on the Two-Vehicle Collision on Interstate 680. Authorities responding to the scene located two...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

North Bay officials open shelters, rev up response as storm arrives

NOVATO -- Residents preparing for the holiday weekend were out Friday night at local stores to gather groceries before a wet winter storm blasts the Bay Area Saturday New Year's Eve.North Bay health officials say the consistent rainfall poses a serious threat to unhoused residents and opened their overnight shelter again.This week Marin County opened its severe weather shelter for the third time in December, based on factors including the plunging temperatures and heavy rain. Officials say that fewer than 10 people had showed up as of Friday night after about a dozen came to the site on Thursday."For those...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 teens dead, 3 injured in Highway 101 crash in Novato: CHP

NOVATO, Calif. - Two teenagers died and three others were injured in a solo car crash on Highway 101 in Novato Thursday night. A 2008 Honda Civic with five people crashed on US-101 near Ignacio Boulevard around 11:43 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol Officer Darrel Horner. The 16-year-old male...
NOVATO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Car wrecks pile up with next round of Bay Area storms

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Yet another atmospheric river system moving across the Bay Area caused a messy start Thursday on the roadway. The California Highway Patrol was called out to respond to numerous crashes in the wet weather. One such crash involved a big rig on Interstate Highway 80 in...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police investigate death 2-year-old, body found in Napa County

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are investigating the homicide of a 2-year-old boy whose body was found at least 60 miles north in a rural area of Napa County. In response to a query by KTVU on Thursday, spokesman Paul Chambers said that Oakland police were notified of the child's death on Dec. 23 just before 2:30 a.m. by San Pablo police.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Unsheltered residents urged to seek out warming centers during storm

SAN FRANCISCO – Officials across the Bay Area are making plans to help unhoused residents stave off the cold, wet weather that is forecast for the next several days.  The approaching Category 4 atmospheric river is expected to bring 1 to 4 inches of rain to the Bay Area from Thursday to Saturday.In the North Bay, two warming centers are extending their hours for those in need. Marin County Health and Human Services in conjunction with Episcopal Community Services of San Francisco will open an overnight shelter at the Marin Health and Wellness Campus located at 3240 Kerner Blvd in San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Shooting in Oakland's Temescal neighborhood leaves person critically injured

OAKLAND – A person is in critical condition following a shooting Thursday night in Oakland's Temescal neighborhood, police said Friday. The shooting occurred just after 8 p.m. in the 400 block of 42nd Street, near Oakland Technical High School, according to the city's ShotSpotter gunshot detection system. Officers went there and located a victim and evidence of a shooting. Officers gave first aid to the victim until paramedics arrived and took the person to a hospital. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to please call the Police Department's felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426. 
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Man rescued from SF Bay at Pier 15 on Thursday morning

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was rescued from under Pier 15 Thursday morning, according to a tweet from the San Francisco Fire Department. Members of the San Francisco Fire Department responded and performed a bay rescue of one victim, the tweet states. The victim was successfully rescued and is being evaluated. The person rescued […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

BART service restored between Daly City, 24th Street/Mission stations after track fire

SAN FRANCISCO -- Crews have extinguished a small fire on BART tracks Wednesday evening and service has resumed between the Daly City and 24th Street/Mission stations, BART officials said.As of 7 p.m., track inspections were completed and service restored, according BART spokesman Jim Allison. There were reports of significant residual delays.The issue stopped service between the stations shortly after 6 p.m. and a bus bridge was set up on San Francisco Muni.The small fire was initially thought to be due to a coverboard sparking, but officials are now saying it that may not have been cause.
DALY CITY, CA
