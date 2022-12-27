Read full article on original website
Insiders at Southwest reveal how the airline’s service imploded
Ask Southwest Airlines employees about their company’s technology, and one word keeps coming up: “antiquated.”. While Southwest grew from a scrappy, Texas-based discount airline operating three planes into one of the nation’s largest — union officials representing Southwest workers say the company did not keep pace with technology changes. And they say they’ve been raising concerns for years.
Southwest has promised a much better Friday. Will it deliver?
After canceling almost 15,800 flights since December 22 in a disruption that has shaken the company to its core, Southwest Airlines has promised a resumption of its normal schedule on Friday. The big question on everyone’s mind: Can Southwest now deliver? The picture will become increasingly clearer as regular air...
Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.
From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
Mayhem and mischief: How tourists behaved badly in 2022
In 2022, the world started traveling again — and with that came the return of all the usual misbehavior and antics abroad. But with nerves perhaps frayed by a record year for airline cancellations, delays, lost luggage and inflated prices, misconduct was a particularly strong theme. Here are the standout moments from a year of travelers behaving badly.
2022 ends with looming risk of a new coronavirus variant, health experts warn
As the world enters a new year, many public health and infectious disease experts predict that monitoring for new coronavirus variants will be an increasingly important part of Covid-19 mitigation efforts — and some are turning their attention to a surge in cases in China. Subvariants of the Omicron...
Best of 2023: New design hotels and luxury train routes coming soon
This was a bad, bad week for holiday travelers in the United States. First there was the raging storm that caught many people in perilous situations far from home: Here are some of their stories. Then Southwest went into an almighty days-long meltdown that left hundreds of thousands of passengers delayed or stranded. Insiders blame it on outdated tech.
Misery in El Paso: Hundreds of homeless migrants live in squalor amid deportation fears
One-year-old Brenda’s tiny feet are bare on the cold asphalt of an El Paso parking lot as the harsh reality starts to sink in for her parents. They are undocumented. They are homeless. And their daughter barely escaped death when they crossed the Rio Grande. “My daughter would have...
5 things to know for Dec. 30: Ukraine, Snowstorm, Sesame allergy, George Santos, Pelé
Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day. Ukraine said its forces shot down 16 Iranian-made drones launched by Russia overnight, a day after Russian missile strikes targeted Ukraine’s electrical infrastructure, knocking out power in several regions and sending crews racing to restore services as the New Year’s holiday approaches. The latest attacks hit several power facilities, said Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office. “We will not specify the locations of these objects, but because of these hits, we have limited power supply capacities in some regions,” he said. Engineers are working to restore power with capacity limitations remaining in Lviv, Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa, he added. Authorities have warned for days that Russia will launch an all-out assault on the power grid to close out 2022, plummeting the country into darkness before the New Year and the Orthodox Christmas holiday a week later.
Cities strengthen security ahead of return of crowded New Year’s Eve celebrations
Major cities including New York and Chicago are preparing for New Year’s Eve celebrations, and part of the festivity preparations will include strengthened security measures. In New York City, crowds are expected to return to full capacity for New Year’s Eve for the first time since the start of...
New Year’s pay boost: These states are raising their minimum wage
The current period of high inflation that has significantly impacted the US economy will also influence a New Year’s tradition: The annual state minimum wage increases. By January 1, hourly minimum wages in 23 states will rise as part of previously scheduled efforts to reach $15 an hour or to account for cost-of-living changes. The increases account for more than $5 billion in pay boosts for an estimated 8.4 million workers, the Economic Policy Institute estimates.
What got really expensive this year, and what got cheaper
It’s been a tough year for US consumers, who battled decades-high inflation for the majority of the year and even saw gas prices hit $5 in June. The latest inflation data, not adjusted for seasonal swings, shows price hikes have now slowed to 7.1% for the year through November, after hitting a pandemic-era peak of 9.1% in June, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
