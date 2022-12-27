Spoiler alert - it only works with Apple's office apps at the moment. Everyone loves to customize their phone, with the most obvious example being the wallpaper. But how about changing the fonts? It’s easy on Android but not so easy on iPhones and iPads. You can still do it, but as of 2022, you can only use those custom fonts on Apple’s office suite (Pages, Numbers, and Keynote). So if you were hoping to decorate your WhatsApp account and have everything in Comic Sans, then I’m afraid you’re out of luck if you’re on an iPhone. If you’re still interested, here’s how to install fonts on an iPhone or iPad.

