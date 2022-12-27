Read full article on original website
Related
How to know if your iPhone is listening to you
Kurt "Cyberguy" Knutsson gives you a step-by-step on how to prevent companies and scammers from listening to your private conversations through your phone.
Android Authority
How to install custom fonts on the iPhone or iPad
Spoiler alert - it only works with Apple's office apps at the moment. Everyone loves to customize their phone, with the most obvious example being the wallpaper. But how about changing the fonts? It’s easy on Android but not so easy on iPhones and iPads. You can still do it, but as of 2022, you can only use those custom fonts on Apple’s office suite (Pages, Numbers, and Keynote). So if you were hoping to decorate your WhatsApp account and have everything in Comic Sans, then I’m afraid you’re out of luck if you’re on an iPhone. If you’re still interested, here’s how to install fonts on an iPhone or iPad.
Check your iPhone now – you could save hundreds with very easy change
BAD battery life on an iPhone can be infuriating – but you might not need to upgrade your model. Splashing out on a new iPhone is an easy way to fix the problem, but it's far from the cheapest. Over time, the performance of your iPhone battery will naturally...
Engadget
Today is the last day to use Dark Sky on iOS before it shuts down
Pour one out for the king of weather apps. The time has come to say goodbye to Dark Sky. Nearly two years after Apple , and more than a year after announcing its impending shutdown, Dark Sky is about to stop functioning. Since September, an in-app notification has the software would no longer work come January 1st, 2023. In September, Apple also removed Dark Sky from the App Store ().
Update: 3 Apps That You Should Never Download, According To Tech Experts (They Slow Your iPhone)
This post has been updated since it was originally published on December 27, 2021. Let’s talk apps. They make your phone what it is, of course. But, in some cases, they can be so busy — with a dizzying number of features — that they also stall your d...
People are just noticing secret iPhone hack that unlocks hidden features
YOU can unlock hidden iPhone features in minutes – if you know how. There's a clever tricks that lets you into a "special club" where you can gain access to brand new iPhone hacks. It's called the iOS beta, and it's a way to try out iPhone updates before...
CBS News
Best after-Christmas deals on Apple iPads
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Forget the Apple Store. The best after-Christmas deals on Apple iPad tablets available right now are at Walmart and Amazon.
CNET
Huge 91% Microsoft Office Lifetime License Discount Ends in Just a Few Days
Microsoft Office is an essential suite of tools for both your professional and personal computing needs, but if you don't already have access to its apps on your own computer, the cost of a license or commitment to a monthly subscription can be off-putting. Rather than stumping up full price...
technewstoday.com
How to Get Into a Locked iPhone Without the Password
Entering the wrong screen’s passcode repeatedly will disable your iPhone in the lock screen and greet you with, “iPhone is disabled try again in _ minute.”. There’s no simple way to bypass this security screen unless you enter the correct passcode or you will have to reset your iPhone. Resetting your iPhone deletes your device’s data, including the locked screen security. But, you need to enter the Apple ID’s password before resetting it.
game-news24.com
Leaker says Apple is considering a price-senior cut for the iPhone 15 Plus
Apple might have plans to cut the price of the upcoming iPhone 15 plus after a poor sale of the 14 Plus, per a leaker with a good track record. According to the latest news from Macworld and 9to5Mac, leaker yeux1122 published on South Korean publishing platform Naver that iPhone 14 Plus sales fell far from Apple’s lowest estimates. To reason, yeux1122 says that Apple is looking at new strategies with the iPhone 15 Plus to adapt to this trend, and seriously considering a price reduction.
technewstoday.com
Is It Okay to Charge iPhone Overnight
If you’ve ever left your iPhone to charge overnight, you are certainly not alone. Many smartphone users, including iPhone users, are used to leaving their phones charge overnight. However, overnight charging has always been discouraged. It is a common opinion that leaving just about any smartphone to charge throughout...
Apple Insider
Apple Watch can act as reliable & accurate stress indicator
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The ECG feature alongside other measurements in theApple Watch can act a basic stress detector, claims a new study. Back in 2020, the then forthcoming Apple Watch Series 6 was rumored to include features...
People are just realising simple iPhone hack gives you extra storage instantly
YOU can very quickly free up loads of iPhone storage – and it only takes a few seconds. It could even save you money in the long run, as iPhone storage is valuable. Clearing up wasted storage means you don't necessarily have to upgrade to higher cloud plans or newer iPhone models.
Engadget
Apple's 512GB MacBook Air M2 is $220 off right now
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. You can get...
The Verge
Microsoft’s making Excel’s formulas even easier
Microsoft has announced it’s making Excel’s autocomplete even smarter, at least in the web version that comes with Microsoft 365 (formerly known as Office 365). Last week it announced formula suggestions and formula by example, both of which may help automate some things that you had to do manually.
ZDNet
Change one iPhone setting to foil thieves from stealing your phone and selling it
Thieves love to steal iPhones because they can quickly sell them for easy cash. So we're going to show you the most important security setting you need to change on your iPhone today to stop them. First, you need to know that if a thief steals your iPhone, the first...
Millions of iPhone owners urged to turn on life-saving feature right now
MILLIONS of iPhones have built-in features that can save your life. Getting to know them and making sure they're set up properly ahead of time could help you in an emergency. Setting up Emergency Contacts on your iPhone is a must. The iPhone has an Emergency SOS feature that lets...
CNET
Best Buy Flash Sale Today Only: Save Up to $1,000 on Select Electronics
The new year is approaching quickly, but that doesn't mean end-of-the-year savings are a thing of the past. In fact, Best Buy is having a flash sale right now where you can score huge deals on select items. The electronics retailer often has flash sales that will last anywhere between...
Apple Insider
How to remove the background from multiple photos in iOS 16
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple'siOS 16 introduced the ability to remove the backgrounds of multiple photos right from your iPhone. Here's how to do it. Removing the background from a single image just takes a long tap on...
Apple Insider
How to add personalized sound recognition in iOS 16
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Personalized sound recognition allows you to receive notifications when youriPhone hears critical sounds you can't. Here's how to use it in iOS 16. Active noise cancellation is effective, but you still sometimes need to...
Comments / 0