KETV.com
Pothole patrol: How the city of Omaha is preparing to fix, fill crumbling roads
OMAHA, Neb. — The seasons are changing at the city of Omaha's public works department—from the holidays to potholes. Three factors started driving new potholes into the ground after the winter storm last weekend: moisture, warmth, and freezing temperatures. "We've got all the ingredients right now to make...
WOWT
NDOT cams showing decent snow northwest of Omaha
Eppley Airfield travelers are adjusting their plans to account for Southwest's continued scheduling issues. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office's latest recruiting class is the most diverse to date at 83% minority. End in sight for Southwest operations disaster. Updated: 7 hours ago. After delays and cancelled flights, an Omaha family...
KETV.com
Video: Aerial views show extent of ice jams along the Missouri River
OMAHA, Neb. — Aerial footage from the Nebraska State Patrol shows the extent of the ice jams along the Missouri River. It's the first ice jam on the Missouri River in Omaha since 1989, according to the National Weather Service. This year's drought dried out river banks, giving way...
KETV.com
Overturned gravel truck blocks traffic Friday on Interstate 680 in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — An overturned gravel truck caused delays on Interstate 680 in Omaha on Friday morning. Around 9 a.m., a semitruck rolled over and lost a load of gravel, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. The two right lanes of Interstate 680 northbound were closed due to...
WOWT
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Mild weekend, changes start Monday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds build overnight into Saturday morning. Early in the day there’s the chance for some patchy fog which should break up shortly after 8 AM. From there we’ll warm to a high of 47 under a mix of sun and clouds in the Metro. Clouds help us remain mild through the night with temperatures in the low 30s as we ring in the New Year.
klkntv.com
Nebraskans suffered $2 billion in property loss from storms in 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After multiple storms with large hail and high winds in 2022, the property damage inflicted on Nebraskans was significantly higher than in previous years. One insurance company, Farmers Mutual of Nebraska, reported $500 million in insured property loss. In total, the major storms cost Nebraskans...
WOWT
DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge to close for managed deer hunt
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A popular hunting spot north of Omaha will be closed next weekend for a managed deer hunt. DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge will have an antlerless deer hunt the weekend of Jan. 7 and 8. During this time, all refuge roads and nature trails will be closed beyond the visitor center to ensure the safety of everyone involved. The visitor center will remain open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Those hours extend to Sunday.
KETV.com
Weather Now Extra: Car wash forecast for Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — As the snow melts in the metro, it's leaving behind a mess for drivers. Weather Now meteorologist Anthony Copeland shows what the salt and sand can do to your vehicle — and the best day to head to the car wash.
KETV.com
Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office shut down Interstate 880 on Friday for investigation
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa — The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office shut down part of Interstate 880 near Interstate 80 Friday morning to investigate a potentially armed and dangerous man. Deputies received the call from Dakota County, Iowa, around 2 a.m. on Friday to be on the lookout, according to authorities.
KSNB Local4
Weather concerns of rural Nebraskans
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Concerns for severe weather and drought fluctuate each year depending on recent experiences. This trend is evident in the annual survey called Nebraska Rural Poll. Conducted each year by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Department of Agriculature Economics in partnership with Rural Prosperity Nebraska and Nebraska Extension, the Nebraska Rural Poll, now on it’s 27 th year, sends out surveys to 7,ooo people each year in non-metropolitan areas asking their concerns about everything from health, agriculture, the media and, of course, the weather. Weather is always a concern for rural Nebraskans seeing all of the crops and livestock are tended to in these regions. So, it’s no wonder that this would be a main topic of the poll. Let’s take a look at drought concerns from the survey. Like I mentioned, concerns for severe weather fluctuate depending on the recent weather events. According to past surveys, the concern for drought dropped from 48% in 2015 to just 21% in 2020. The reason being the extreme amount of rain in 2019 that caused flooding. Instead the concern was was more about extreme rains and flooding in 2020. In fact, 30% expressed that concern in the survey. Of course, this year the story line has flipped with 55% of rural nebraskans polled concerned about a worsening drought as some areas have seen their driest year in decades. Hopefully we will see some improvement on the new drought monitor tomorrow with the recent precipitation we have received.
WOWT
OPPD turbine rolls into Turtle Creek power station
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - What weighs more than the Statue of Liberty, is 57 times heavier than an African elephant, is twice the weight of a Titan II rocket, longer than Cinderella’s Castle is tall, and about the length of two blue whales?. And it was seen rolling down...
kmaland.com
KMAland fire crews battle field fire south of Shenandoah
(Shenandoah) -- Multiple KMAland fire departments battled a field fire south of Shenandoah Thursday afternoon. That's according to Shenandoah Fire Chief Justin Marshall, who tells KMA News his crews were dispatched around 3:20 p.m. to reports of a corn field fire roughly four miles south of Shenandoah near the intersection of B Avenue and 230th Street. Mutual aid was immediately requested and six other fire departments, along with the Shenandoah Ambulance Service and the Montgomery County and Page County Emergency Management Agencies, responded. Marshall says crews battled the blaze for nearly three hours.
Three arrested in Mills County
(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests. On Thursday, 21-year-old Nicholas Turnbull, of Red Oak, was arrested for Driving Under Suspension. 38-year-old Lambert Campuzano, of Columbus, NE, and 35-year-old Clayton Shane Geick, of Council Bluffs, were arrested in separate incidents on Friday. Campuzano is charged with OWI 1st and Geick Violated a No Contact Order.
WOWT
Northwest Omaha apartments dealing with water outages
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Residents of an Omaha apartment complex have been reporting water outages in recent days. A spokesperson for Metropolitan Utilities District told 6 News the Tudor Heights complex, located off Interstate 680 near Maple Street, has been experiencing internal leaks and frozen pipes, causing some apartments to go without water.
Salmonella outbreak linked to eastern Nebraska plant
The CDC is aware of 15 illnesses with two hospitalizations across three states but believes there are more cases.
News Channel Nebraska
Gas builds to explosive levels in downtown building
NEBRASKA CITY – Officials blocked off a section of downtown Nebraska City Thursday afternoon after natural gas was detected at explosive levels inside the former Pete’s Feed & Seed building near 12th Street and Central Avenue. Gas Superintendent Bryan Turner said the electrical service was previously shut off...
3 News Now
Latest Update from 3 News Now | December 30 | 7 AM
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Friday morning, December 30, 2022. Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage. Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.
KETV.com
'People just love fireworks': Fireworks stores open for New Year's in Council Bluffs on Thursday
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — We just unwrapped a holiday and now ahead of the next, firework stores are opening their doors for a big boom of sales. "You'll have the people that'll put on the whole neighborhood special. Some of those people will be looking for assistance with shows. It can be anything from the 'little pop pop snaps' all the way up to the full fan cakes, artillery shells," Keith Keller, vice president of Wild Willy's.
WOWT
Exotic animals killed in Nebraska fire Christmas morning
Two 17-year-olds are recovering after falling into a frozen Lake Manawa. CHI, Creighton team to design new rural residency program. CHI Health has partnered with the Creighton University School of Medicine to launch a new residency program aimed at serving rural Nebraskans. Legacy Crossing tenants reporting thefts one week since...
WOWT
Omaha woman pushing for further investigation into claim involving Club Carwash
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - During this winter warm-up, thousands of drivers will go through a car wash. Club Carwash, with four locations in the Omaha area, washed more than 322,000 vehicles in the first seven months of this year. Less than a tenth of 1% — 410 customers — filed damage claims.
