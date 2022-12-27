ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon County, PA

Proposed sale of Camp Tuckahoe could help local Boy Scout council

A proposal to sell off buffer acres around Camp Tuckahoe on South Mountain could help replenish the financial reserves of the Boy Scouts of America New Birth of Freedom Council, scout executive and chief executive officer Ronald Gardner Jr. said Tuesday. Council executive board members have yet to finalize the...
3 Lebanon County fire companies merge into one

Idaho homicide investigation leads to arrest in PA. CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A person has been taken into custody in the Poconos in connection with the murders of four University of Idaho students. Idaho Press Conference Update. 37 life-size snowmen take over Stroudsburg. 37 life-size snowmen take...
Central Pa. warehouse news, year-in-review: Big name companies, massive facilities and the latest technology

You might call them warehouses, distribution centers or fulfillment centers. Whatever you call them, developers keep building them in central Pennsylvania. Developers say the region is a good area for these structures because it’s located near major roadways and within a day’s drive of a large portion of the U.S. population. Companies also point out the close proximity to FedEx, UPS, and Harrisburg International Airport. And they say we have a good workforce.
PA Farm Show 2023 Hours: Food court, live events

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Farm Show is large, and has many events, food options, and activities to enjoy. Some of these events and food courts have different hours. The food court for the farm show is open from Friday, Jan 6 to Saturday, Jan. 14. Hours vary...
Three fire companies in South Lebanon Township to merge

SOUTH LEBANON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Three fire companies that serve South Lebanon Township in Lebanon County are merging. South Lebanon Fire Company No. 1, Friendship Fire Company of South Lebanon Township and Prescott Fire Company will join together to form the South Lebanon Fire Department. "The men and women...
Tasting room opens in Cumberland County

A Harrisburg-based distiller has expanded with a tasting room in Cumberland County. Midstate Distillery opened the outpost earlier this month at 5234 Simpson Ferry Road at the Windsor Park Shopping Center in Lower Allen Township. Owners Dan Healy and Brian Myers renovated the former 1,400 square-foot Subway restaurant. At the...
Animal hospital in York County relocates to new facility

Animal hospital in York County relocates to new facility. Animal hospital in York County relocates to new facility. I-Team coverage on cockroaches prompts borough action. I-Team coverage on cockroaches prompts borough action. Fire damages abandoned Luzerne County home. Fire damages abandoned Luzerne County home. Lycoming Regional Police Department to begin...
Hanover Foods employee dies at York County facility

Hanover Foods employee dies at York County facility. Hanover Foods employee dies at York County facility. Lycoming Regional Police Department to begin enforcement …. Lycoming Regional Police Department to begin enforcement in new year. Montour County mobile home park water woes. Montour County mobile home park water woes. NAACP New...
Air Care: When minutes matter, Life Lion roars

Becky McCormick didn’t think too much of her headache when she laid down to take a nap on a Friday afternoon. But when the 31-year-old resident of Pine Grove woke, she was on the floor. She couldn’t walk, and her speech was slurred. It was May 19, 2017,...
17 Best Restaurants in Lebanon, PA

Lebanon is a quaint city in Lebanon County, southeastern Pennsylvania. This historic city, which serves as the seat of Lebanon County, traces its origin to the mid-18th century. It was once home to one of the country’s largest steel producers. The city is also home to historic sites, scenic...
Pa. DEP issues Code Orange air pollution alert

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day on Thursday for the Susquehanna Valley, which includes Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York Counties. The announcement comes as southcentral Pennsylvania continues to struggle with air quality and pollution, particularly from fine...
Harrisburg: 7 Best Places To Visit In Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Harrisburg Pennsylvania. Harrisburg is the capital of Pennsylvania, a city that has many interesting things to do. The state’s capital is located in the Susquehanna River Valley. Visitors will find a variety of history museums and activities to enjoy. One of the most...
