Bryan, TX

KBTX.com

Brazos County VFW Post 4692 holding ‘Casino Royale Night’

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County VFW Post 4692 is giving everyone a chance to win big this New Year’s Eve. Organizers are holding a Casino Royale Night fundraiser to raise money to continue helping Brazos Valley veterans and their families. “We have veterans asking us for help all...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Puppies ready for adoption after found during winter storm

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Last week’s winter storm left several puppies in Grimes County in need of shelter. Zoi’s Animal Rescue, along with volunteers, had to break open a culvert to get the three puppies during the extreme winter conditions. After much help, they got out of the drainage pipe safe and sound.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos County conducting feasibility study on old Bryan ISD administration building

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County is getting ready to review the worth of Bryan ISD’s old administration building located at 101 N. Texas Avenue. The county purchased the property for around $2.8 million. They will conduct a feasibility study and want to know if the building is safe to use and if it’s worth modifying and repairing and seeing what the needs of Brazos County are.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Larry Lease

Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead

Tanner Hoang was found dead by police after a week long search.Photo byKenny Eliason/UnsplashonUnsplash. The disappearance and subsequent death of Tanner Hoang have left the community of Texas A&M University and beyond in shock and mourning. Fox 4 reports Hoang, a 22-year-old student from Flower Mound, was last seen on Friday, December 16th, and his family had planned to meet him in College Station that weekend to watch his graduation. However, the university has stated that Hoang was never qualified to graduate.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Gloria Kennard to host 4th annual free New Year’s Eve luncheon

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Just before we ring in 2023, a Bryan woman known for her generosity is hosting a free lunch for those in need. Gloria Kennard is no stranger to giving back to our community. Kennard just finished hosting her 34th annual Thanksgiving Fellowship Meal for Brazos Valley residents. She told KBTX her idea to do a New Year’s meal came four years ago and has stuck ever since.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $625,000

The search is over! This immaculate, light and bright beauty sits on a large open lot in the desirable neighborhood of The Crossing at Lick Creek. From the moment you enter, you’re welcomed by natural light pouring through the many windows that span across the main living and dining space. The huge quartz kitchen island is wonderful for entertaining friends and family or for prepping all your favorite meals. The primary bedroom is privately located down a hallway off of the kitchen, and has an amazing bathroom with two sinks and a separate tub with large shower. The large primary closet with dual dressers connects to the spacious laundry room with a window and the mudroom area. There’s plenty of extra entertainment space with an additional bonus room / play room that is centrally located to the extra bedrooms - each featuring built in desks for those who work from home or for a homework study nook. An additional 4th bedroom is located near the front of the home and offers it's own private full sized bathroom as well. This space is great for guests or an in home office. This property also features a custom designed garage with an additional door leading out to the backyard space. Endless outdoor opportunities with large vaulted ceiling back porch and large open spaced yard. Don't miss this opportunity to make this beautiful home yours!
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M Task Force 1 leader dies after battle with cancer

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Task Force 1 Leader Travis Maher, who has been with the organization for over two decades, has died after fighting cancer. Maher, 49, was a graduate of Texas A&M’s class of 1996 and served with the Austin Fire Department for 23 years. Maher...
AUSTIN, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan boys and girls basketball sweep Sunbury (Australia)

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Viking’s hosted Sunbury out of Australia for a double header Friday. The boys won 83-54 behind TJ Johnson’s 20 points and four rebounds. The girls 60-28. Both teams open district play on Tuesday.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

RECKLESS: The Expert

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A cascade of problems. That’s how criminal justice expert and Sam Houston State University professor Mitchel Roth described the atmosphere within the Texas Department of Criminal Justice that allowed a dangerous inmate to escape. Gonzalo Lopez, a cartel hitman and convicted killer, escaped from a...
CENTERVILLE, TX
KAGS

New Market President appointed to St. Joseph Health

BRYAN, Texas — St. Joseph Health in Bryan will soon welcome a new president, Kimberly Shaw. Shaw, BSN, MBA, FACHE, will begin her term effective Dec. 27 at St. Joseph, a member of St. Luke's Health. “I’m excited to return to Texas, where I have deep family roots, in...
BRYAN, TX

