Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Missing 22-year-old College Student from Flower Mound, Texasjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Texas Holds the Record for the World's Largest Gingerbread HouseColorado JillBryan, TX
Related
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Family of O.W. Sadberry get involved in construction of new intermediate school
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sadberry Intermediate is Bryan ISD’s newest intermediate school that will open in August 2023. The family of O.W. Sadberry has been involved throughout the construction. “I’m overwhelmed,” Halcyon Watkins, O.W. Sadberry’s daughter, said. “I said, well, they’ve brought him back to life. It’s not just...
KBTX.com
Aggieland Humane Society celebrates milestone of 19,000 spay/neuter surgeries
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Aggieland Humane Society is celebrating its spay and neuter team. That includes 352 dogs and cats in November 2022 alone. 197 shelter pets, 97 public pets, and 58 community cats.
KBTX.com
Longtime barber shop in College Station closes after 67 years of service
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -After more than 60 years of service, owner Jesse Medina is closing his doors to the Aggieland Barber Shop. Medina is a longtime resident of Bryan. After he served in the military, he brought home his passion for cutting hair. He was hired at the barber...
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: College Station ISD student takes runner up in Hispanic Heritage Month Essay Contest
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -College Station ISD’s Alana De La Cruz was named runner-up in the Hispanic Heritage Month Essay Contest sponsored by Optimum and Televisa Univision. She is in 8th grade at College Station Middle School and one of just 16 middle school and high school students recognized across the nation.
KBTX.com
College Station holds off La Porte 55-47
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - College Station used a strong fourth quarter to down La Porte 55-47 at the Cougar Gym Friday afternoon. College Station has now won 10 of the last 11 and is 15-7 on the year.
KBTX.com
College Station City Council approves budget to demolish former nursing home
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Local nonprofit, Unlimited Potential, is one step closer to moving into its new campus in College Station. During a meeting on Dec. 8, the College Station City Council approved spending up to $345,000 to remove the former nursing home complex located on Anderson Street. They say...
KBTX.com
Brazos County VFW Post 4692 holding ‘Casino Royale Night’
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County VFW Post 4692 is giving everyone a chance to win big this New Year’s Eve. Organizers are holding a Casino Royale Night fundraiser to raise money to continue helping Brazos Valley veterans and their families. “We have veterans asking us for help all...
KBTX.com
Puppies ready for adoption after found during winter storm
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Last week’s winter storm left several puppies in Grimes County in need of shelter. Zoi’s Animal Rescue, along with volunteers, had to break open a culvert to get the three puppies during the extreme winter conditions. After much help, they got out of the drainage pipe safe and sound.
KBTX.com
Brazos County conducting feasibility study on old Bryan ISD administration building
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County is getting ready to review the worth of Bryan ISD’s old administration building located at 101 N. Texas Avenue. The county purchased the property for around $2.8 million. They will conduct a feasibility study and want to know if the building is safe to use and if it’s worth modifying and repairing and seeing what the needs of Brazos County are.
KBTX.com
From The Ground Up: Solving agricultual issues through the Norman Borlaug Youth in Agriculture Program
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students have come together to learn about agriculture through a program inspired by the father of the green revolution. The Norman Borlaug Youth in Agriculture Program kicked off this past November. Extension Programs Specialist Dottie Goebel, Ph.D, says they hope it keeps the future of agriculture in good hands.
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead
Tanner Hoang was found dead by police after a week long search.Photo byKenny Eliason/UnsplashonUnsplash. The disappearance and subsequent death of Tanner Hoang have left the community of Texas A&M University and beyond in shock and mourning. Fox 4 reports Hoang, a 22-year-old student from Flower Mound, was last seen on Friday, December 16th, and his family had planned to meet him in College Station that weekend to watch his graduation. However, the university has stated that Hoang was never qualified to graduate.
KBTX.com
Gloria Kennard to host 4th annual free New Year’s Eve luncheon
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Just before we ring in 2023, a Bryan woman known for her generosity is hosting a free lunch for those in need. Gloria Kennard is no stranger to giving back to our community. Kennard just finished hosting her 34th annual Thanksgiving Fellowship Meal for Brazos Valley residents. She told KBTX her idea to do a New Year’s meal came four years ago and has stuck ever since.
KBTX.com
Brazos County Commissioners pledge to continue to discuss mental health and veterans court
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Commissioners did not take action on implementing a mental health or veterans court at their meeting Wednesday morning. Instead Commissioners decided to plan a future workshop to gather more information. Commissioners were in agreement a mental health court and a veterans court would be...
KBTX.com
Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers offering $20 vouchers to 250 Uber customers for NYE
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers are helping everyone get home responsibly and safely this weekend by giving away $5,000 in Uber vouchers for New Year’s Eve. The vouchers are worth $20 and can be applied to rides in the Bryan-College Station, Tyler, Waco, Killeen, and Austin...
Bryan College Station Eagle
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $625,000
The search is over! This immaculate, light and bright beauty sits on a large open lot in the desirable neighborhood of The Crossing at Lick Creek. From the moment you enter, you’re welcomed by natural light pouring through the many windows that span across the main living and dining space. The huge quartz kitchen island is wonderful for entertaining friends and family or for prepping all your favorite meals. The primary bedroom is privately located down a hallway off of the kitchen, and has an amazing bathroom with two sinks and a separate tub with large shower. The large primary closet with dual dressers connects to the spacious laundry room with a window and the mudroom area. There’s plenty of extra entertainment space with an additional bonus room / play room that is centrally located to the extra bedrooms - each featuring built in desks for those who work from home or for a homework study nook. An additional 4th bedroom is located near the front of the home and offers it's own private full sized bathroom as well. This space is great for guests or an in home office. This property also features a custom designed garage with an additional door leading out to the backyard space. Endless outdoor opportunities with large vaulted ceiling back porch and large open spaced yard. Don't miss this opportunity to make this beautiful home yours!
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Task Force 1 leader dies after battle with cancer
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Task Force 1 Leader Travis Maher, who has been with the organization for over two decades, has died after fighting cancer. Maher, 49, was a graduate of Texas A&M’s class of 1996 and served with the Austin Fire Department for 23 years. Maher...
KBTX.com
Bryan boys and girls basketball sweep Sunbury (Australia)
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Viking’s hosted Sunbury out of Australia for a double header Friday. The boys won 83-54 behind TJ Johnson’s 20 points and four rebounds. The girls 60-28. Both teams open district play on Tuesday.
KBTX.com
RECKLESS: The Expert
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A cascade of problems. That’s how criminal justice expert and Sam Houston State University professor Mitchel Roth described the atmosphere within the Texas Department of Criminal Justice that allowed a dangerous inmate to escape. Gonzalo Lopez, a cartel hitman and convicted killer, escaped from a...
KBTX.com
Law enforcement agencies preparing for increase in drunk drivers during New year’s weekend
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A lot of celebrating will be taking place on Saturday and Sunday as people ring in 2023. Law enforcement agencies like the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office say with the number of festivities taking place, they are expecting to see an increase in drunk driving and alcohol-related accidents.
New Market President appointed to St. Joseph Health
BRYAN, Texas — St. Joseph Health in Bryan will soon welcome a new president, Kimberly Shaw. Shaw, BSN, MBA, FACHE, will begin her term effective Dec. 27 at St. Joseph, a member of St. Luke's Health. “I’m excited to return to Texas, where I have deep family roots, in...
Comments / 0