numberfire.com

LeBron James (ankle) available on Wednesday for Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. James has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Miami on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 38.6 minutes against the Heat. James' Wednesday projection includes 28.1 points, 8.8 rebounds,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Jrue Holiday (illness) ruled out Wednesday for Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday (illness) is out Wednesday versus the Chicago Bulls. Holiday was previously listed as probable, so this comes as a bit of a surprise. His next chance to play will be on Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Khris Middleton (knee) is also out Wednesday, so look for Jevon Carter, Pat Connaughton, and Grayson Allen to take on additional minutes.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Heat starting Kyle Lowry (personal) on Friday, Gabe Vincent to bench

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (personal) is starting in Friday's lineup against the Denver Nuggets. Lowry will make his return after Miami's point guard was inactive for one game for personal reasons. In 34.2 expected minutes, our models project Lowry to score 30.5 FanDuel points. Lowry's projection includes 12.9 points,...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Coby White (knee) available for Bulls Friday night

Chicago Bulls guard Coby White will play Friday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. White is dealing with left knee soreness, which is why he entered the day with a questionable tag. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the floor. Our models project...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Saints' Alvin Kamara (quad, personal) DNP on Wednesday

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (quad, personal) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 17's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Kamara was absent from practice to start the week on Wednesday with a quad injury and for personal reasons. A return to practice on Thursday should put him on track to play against the Eagles on Sunday. Tomorrow's practice report will provide more information.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Hawks starting Trae Young (calf) on Friday, Aaron Holiday to bench

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (calf) is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Los Angeles Lakers. Young will make his 32nd start this season after he missed one game with a calf contusion. In 35.8 expected minutes, our models project Young to score 46.7 FanDuel points. Young's Friday projection includes...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Denver's Aaron Gordon (shoulder) starting on Friday, Zeke Nnaji to bench

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (shoulder) is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Miami Heat. Gordon will start at the four position after he was inactive for two games with a shoulder sprain. In 30.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Gordon to score 27.2 FanDuel points. Gordon's projection includes 13.9...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Pacers' Chris Duarte (head) available on Saturday

Indiana Pacers shooting guard Chris Duarte (head) is available for Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Duarte is not listed on the injury report for Saturday's clash with the Clippers and should be good to go. Our models expect him to play 20.6 minutes against Los Angeles. Duarte's Saturday...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Lonnie Walker (tailbone) ruled out for Los Angeles Friday night

Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonnie Walker will not play Friday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Walker is dealing with a tailbone contusion. After entering the day with a questionable tag, he has been ruled out to kick off the weekend. Expect Troy Brown Jr. to step into the starting five on the wing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

76ers' Tyrese Maxey (foot) available on Friday

Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard Tyrese Maxey (foot) is available for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Maxey has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Pelicans on Friday. Our models expect him to play 29.9 minutes against New Orleans. Maxey's Friday projection includes 14.5 points,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Suns starting Josh Okogie on Friday, Jock Landale to bench

Phoenix Suns guard Josh Okogie is starting in Friday's lineup against the Toronto Raptors. Okogie will make his first start for the Suns after Jock Landale was sent to the bench. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 367.3 minutes this season, Okogie is averaging 1.01 FanDuel points per minute.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Nuggets list Aaron Gordon (shoulder) as questionable on Friday

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (shoulder) is questionable for Friday's contest against the Miami Heat. Gordon's status remains unknown after Denver's forward was missed to miss two games with a shoulder sprain. Expect Zeke Nnaji to see more minutes at the forward positions on Friday if Gordon is out. Gordon's...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Alex Caruso (shoulder) available for Bulls on Friday night

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (shoulder) will play in Friday's contest against the Detroit Pistons. Caruso will make his return after Chicago's guard missed three games with a shoulder sprain. In 25.8 expected minutes, our models project Caruso to score 21.8 FanDuel points. Caruso's projection includes 7.5 points, 3.3 rebounds,...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Larry Nance Jr. (neck) out for Pelicans on Friday

New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. (neck) is ruled out for Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Nance Jr. will not be available after Pelicans' forward was ruled out with a neck ailment. Expect Naji Marshall to see more minutes on Friday night. Marshall's projection includes 11.4 points, 5.0...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Reggie Bullock (illness) available on Saturday for Dallas

Dallas Mavericks guard/forward Reggie Bullock (illness) is available for Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Bullock has been removed from Saturday's injury report and should be good to go against the Spurs. Our models expect him to play 28.1 minutes against San Antonio. Bullock's Friday projection includes 7.8 points,...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Nets list Ben Simmons (illness) as questionable on Saturday

Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons (illness) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Simmons is on track to play on Saturday despite coming down with an illness. In 29.7 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Simmons to score 31.3 FanDuel points. Simmons' current projection includes 10.2 points, 7.0 rebounds,...
BROOKLYN, NY
numberfire.com

Bogdan Bogdanovic coming off the bench for Hawks on Wednesday

Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Bogdanovic will move to the bench on Wednesday with AJ Griffin entering the starting lineup. Our models expect Bogdanovic to play 34.0 minutes against Brooklyn. Bogdanovic's Wednesday projection includes 22.4 points,...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Atlanta's Trae Young (calf) active for Friday's game versus Lakers

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (calf) will play in Friday's contest against the Los Angeles Lakers. Young will be available after he was listed as probable with a calf ailment. In a matchup against a Lakers' team allowing 51.2 FanDuel points, our models project Young to score 46.6 FanDuel points.
ATLANTA, GA

