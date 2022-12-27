Read full article on original website
LeBron James (ankle) available on Wednesday for Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. James has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Miami on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 38.6 minutes against the Heat. James' Wednesday projection includes 28.1 points, 8.8 rebounds,...
Jrue Holiday (illness) ruled out Wednesday for Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday (illness) is out Wednesday versus the Chicago Bulls. Holiday was previously listed as probable, so this comes as a bit of a surprise. His next chance to play will be on Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Khris Middleton (knee) is also out Wednesday, so look for Jevon Carter, Pat Connaughton, and Grayson Allen to take on additional minutes.
Heat starting Kyle Lowry (personal) on Friday, Gabe Vincent to bench
Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (personal) is starting in Friday's lineup against the Denver Nuggets. Lowry will make his return after Miami's point guard was inactive for one game for personal reasons. In 34.2 expected minutes, our models project Lowry to score 30.5 FanDuel points. Lowry's projection includes 12.9 points,...
Coby White (knee) available for Bulls Friday night
Chicago Bulls guard Coby White will play Friday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. White is dealing with left knee soreness, which is why he entered the day with a questionable tag. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the floor. Our models project...
Saints' Alvin Kamara (quad, personal) DNP on Wednesday
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (quad, personal) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 17's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Kamara was absent from practice to start the week on Wednesday with a quad injury and for personal reasons. A return to practice on Thursday should put him on track to play against the Eagles on Sunday. Tomorrow's practice report will provide more information.
Hawks starting Trae Young (calf) on Friday, Aaron Holiday to bench
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (calf) is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Los Angeles Lakers. Young will make his 32nd start this season after he missed one game with a calf contusion. In 35.8 expected minutes, our models project Young to score 46.7 FanDuel points. Young's Friday projection includes...
Denver's Aaron Gordon (shoulder) starting on Friday, Zeke Nnaji to bench
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (shoulder) is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Miami Heat. Gordon will start at the four position after he was inactive for two games with a shoulder sprain. In 30.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Gordon to score 27.2 FanDuel points. Gordon's projection includes 13.9...
Pacers' Chris Duarte (head) available on Saturday
Indiana Pacers shooting guard Chris Duarte (head) is available for Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Duarte is not listed on the injury report for Saturday's clash with the Clippers and should be good to go. Our models expect him to play 20.6 minutes against Los Angeles. Duarte's Saturday...
Klay Thompson starting for Golden State on Friday, Anthony Lamb coming off the bench
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Thompson will return to the starting lineup on Friday with Anthony Lamb moving to the bench. Our models expect him to play 33.7 minutes against Portland. Thompson's Friday projection includes 22.5...
Lonnie Walker (tailbone) ruled out for Los Angeles Friday night
Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonnie Walker will not play Friday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Walker is dealing with a tailbone contusion. After entering the day with a questionable tag, he has been ruled out to kick off the weekend. Expect Troy Brown Jr. to step into the starting five on the wing.
76ers' Tyrese Maxey (foot) available on Friday
Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard Tyrese Maxey (foot) is available for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Maxey has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Pelicans on Friday. Our models expect him to play 29.9 minutes against New Orleans. Maxey's Friday projection includes 14.5 points,...
Suns starting Josh Okogie on Friday, Jock Landale to bench
Phoenix Suns guard Josh Okogie is starting in Friday's lineup against the Toronto Raptors. Okogie will make his first start for the Suns after Jock Landale was sent to the bench. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 367.3 minutes this season, Okogie is averaging 1.01 FanDuel points per minute.
Nuggets list Aaron Gordon (shoulder) as questionable on Friday
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (shoulder) is questionable for Friday's contest against the Miami Heat. Gordon's status remains unknown after Denver's forward was missed to miss two games with a shoulder sprain. Expect Zeke Nnaji to see more minutes at the forward positions on Friday if Gordon is out. Gordon's...
Alex Caruso (shoulder) available for Bulls on Friday night
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (shoulder) will play in Friday's contest against the Detroit Pistons. Caruso will make his return after Chicago's guard missed three games with a shoulder sprain. In 25.8 expected minutes, our models project Caruso to score 21.8 FanDuel points. Caruso's projection includes 7.5 points, 3.3 rebounds,...
Larry Nance Jr. (neck) out for Pelicans on Friday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. (neck) is ruled out for Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Nance Jr. will not be available after Pelicans' forward was ruled out with a neck ailment. Expect Naji Marshall to see more minutes on Friday night. Marshall's projection includes 11.4 points, 5.0...
Reggie Bullock (illness) available on Saturday for Dallas
Dallas Mavericks guard/forward Reggie Bullock (illness) is available for Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Bullock has been removed from Saturday's injury report and should be good to go against the Spurs. Our models expect him to play 28.1 minutes against San Antonio. Bullock's Friday projection includes 7.8 points,...
Nets list Ben Simmons (illness) as questionable on Saturday
Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons (illness) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Simmons is on track to play on Saturday despite coming down with an illness. In 29.7 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Simmons to score 31.3 FanDuel points. Simmons' current projection includes 10.2 points, 7.0 rebounds,...
Bogdan Bogdanovic coming off the bench for Hawks on Wednesday
Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Bogdanovic will move to the bench on Wednesday with AJ Griffin entering the starting lineup. Our models expect Bogdanovic to play 34.0 minutes against Brooklyn. Bogdanovic's Wednesday projection includes 22.4 points,...
Atlanta's Trae Young (calf) active for Friday's game versus Lakers
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (calf) will play in Friday's contest against the Los Angeles Lakers. Young will be available after he was listed as probable with a calf ailment. In a matchup against a Lakers' team allowing 51.2 FanDuel points, our models project Young to score 46.6 FanDuel points.
