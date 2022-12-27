Temperatures Rise into the 40’s on Wednesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 27TH: 36°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 2 7TH: 20°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:35 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:42 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Temperatures will be rising 5-10 degrees per day as we go throughout the week into the weekend. More details on the temperatures for this week below:

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy skies Tuesday into Wednesday with a low temperature around 22 degrees. The low temperature will be reached around midnight, with a weak warm front moving through temperatures will slowly rise overnight. Winds will be from the SW 0-10 miles per hour.

TOMORROW:

Wednesday we will begin the day with mostly cloudy skies and clouds will decrease in the afternoon, we will have partly sunny conditions after. Winds will be from the southwest 0-10 miles per hour with gusts 20 miles per hour and above. Temperatures will be in the mid-40’s.

THIS WEEK:

Temperatures will slowly rise through the week. By the end of the week, temperatures will be in the 50’s. Partly to mostly sunny skies until we get to Friday. Clouds increase by the end of the workweek with a chance of showers on Saturday and Sunday.

18 STORM TEAM FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 26

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, BUILDING CLOUDS LATE

HIGH: 49 LOW: 36

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 52 LOW: 38

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 36

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 37

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 53 LOW: 48

