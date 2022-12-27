Wichita County courtroom renamed in honor of retiring judge

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A judge who has served the residents of Wichita County for over three decades was honored during the Wichita County Commissioner’s meeting on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, ahead of his impending retirement .

Wichita County Judge Woodrow W. “Woody” Gossom, Jr. will be retiring at the conclusion of his current term after serving 24 years as the county’s judge.







In Tuesday morning’s commissioner’s court meeting, Judge Gossom was surprised with a plaque honoring his service to Wichita County after serving as a County Commissioner from 1989 until 1998, then serving as a judge since 1999.

In addition, next week, the Wichita County Commissioners will name the commissioner’s courtroom after Judge Gossom, renaming the courtroom the Woodrow W. “Woody” Gossom, Jr. courtroom.

In a speech honoring Judge Gossom, County Commissioner Mark Beauchamp said they’re not sure if anyone will ever be able to fill Judge Gossom’s shoes or serve Wichita County to the degree Judge Gossom has.

Jim Johnson, former Chief of Staff for State Representative James Frank, was elected to serve as the new Wichita County Judge and will assume Judge Gossom’s role at the end of his term.

