Harrison County, OH

wtuz.com

Drug Impairment Suspected Factor in Fatal Crash

An investigation is underway for a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead. The New Philadelphia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol was called Thursday just before 11:50pm, to the accident on Interstate 77, near the Bolivar exit. Sgt. Clinton Armstrong says there was a disabled Honda Pilot sitting...
CANTON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Stolen car report leads Harrison County Sheriff’s Office to make two arrests in Scio

HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Harrison County Sheriff Joe Myers announced the arrest of Christopher Johnson and Casey Lanham. Johnson and Lanham were arrested Tuesday morning on numerous charges in the village of Scio.   The arrests were the result of a joint operation between the Steubenville Police Department and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. […]
HARRISON COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Authorities stress safety while behind the wheel this holiday weekend

As we head into another holiday weekend, this time with warmer weather, will there be increased traffic offenses?. "Troopers around the state will be out working overtime in full force,” said Lt. Robert Bodo, with the Steubenville Post. “Jefferson County and Harrison (County) will have several troopers on the roadways throughout the holiday season.”
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Canton man killed in fatal crash in Tuscarawas County

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Canton man was killed in a fatal car crash late Thursday night. The deadly crash happened around 11:50 p.m. on the southbound side of I-77 near the Bolivar exit. Troopers say a 2009 Honda Pilot SUV driven...
CANTON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio prisoner allegedly tests positive after dentist appointment

An Ohio prisoner allegedly tested positive for drugs after a dentist appointment. Allen West Jr., from Cadiz is currently in jail for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony in the fourth degree. West was granted a furlough to attend a dentist appointment but when he returned officials say he tested positive for meth. According to […]
OHIO STATE
WHIZ

ZPD investigates robbery at Park National Bank on Maysville Pike

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–Zanesville Police are investigating a robbery at the Park National Bank on Maysville Avenue. Officers were called to the scene around 2:45 p.m. Thursday. Lt. Chris Rice said the suspect entered the bank and handed the teller a note. He said the suspect fled the scene with an undetermined amount of money.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Crash slows main Wheeling thoroughfare

WHEELING, W.Va. — Two vehicles collided Thursday evening at the intersection of National Road and Park View Lane in Wheeling causing injuries. The call was reported to the Wheeling Police Department just before 5:45. No further details are available.
WHEELING, WV
WHIZ

Chicken Wings Sent Over Hillside Following Crash

No one was injured Friday morning when authorities said a semi-truck and tractor trailer hit the end of a barrier wall in a construction zone. The accident happened on Interstate 70 East near the 153 mile marker around 7:50AM. Muskingum County Emergency Management Director Jeff Jadwin said the semi, driven by 26-year-old Rahul Kumar, was hauling frozen chicken wings.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WTAJ

Teen rushed to UPMC Altoona after tow truck crash on I-99

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A teen and his passenger were taken to UPMC Altoona after crashing into a tow truck that was responding to another crash on I-99, troopers say. A tow truck from Exclusive Towing was traveling in the left lane on I-99 northbound Wednesday, Dec. 28, and attempted to turn left to use […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTOV 9

One dead, two injured in Jefferson County house fire

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — One person died in a house fire in Mingo Junction early Thursday morning. It happened at 119 Ohio Street. "At 2:44 this morning, Mingo and Brilliant's fire department dispatched working structure fire with entrapment," Mingo Junction Fire Chief Brandon Montgomery said. "There was a sheriff's deputy on scene. They confirmed there was entrapment. Two of the victims did get out. Unfortunately there was a fatality in the incident."
MINGO JUNCTION, OH

