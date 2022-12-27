Read full article on original website
Over 60 grams of drugs seized after Salem home search
Charges are pending in Columbiana County following a drug bust in Salem.
wtuz.com
Drug Impairment Suspected Factor in Fatal Crash
An investigation is underway for a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead. The New Philadelphia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol was called Thursday just before 11:50pm, to the accident on Interstate 77, near the Bolivar exit. Sgt. Clinton Armstrong says there was a disabled Honda Pilot sitting...
Mahoning County indictments: Dec. 29, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
Stolen car report leads Harrison County Sheriff’s Office to make two arrests in Scio
HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Harrison County Sheriff Joe Myers announced the arrest of Christopher Johnson and Casey Lanham. Johnson and Lanham were arrested Tuesday morning on numerous charges in the village of Scio. The arrests were the result of a joint operation between the Steubenville Police Department and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. […]
WTOV 9
Authorities stress safety while behind the wheel this holiday weekend
As we head into another holiday weekend, this time with warmer weather, will there be increased traffic offenses?. "Troopers around the state will be out working overtime in full force,” said Lt. Robert Bodo, with the Steubenville Post. “Jefferson County and Harrison (County) will have several troopers on the roadways throughout the holiday season.”
Nathan Taylor sworn in as new police officer in Wellsburg
WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) The City of Wellsburg has a new officer on the force. Nathan Taylor was sworn in by Mayor Daniel Dudley in front of his family and friends. Officer Taylor says he always wanted to be in law enforcement and serve the community from a young age. He says being able to do […]
cleveland19.com
Canton man killed in fatal crash in Tuscarawas County
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Canton man was killed in a fatal car crash late Thursday night. The deadly crash happened around 11:50 p.m. on the southbound side of I-77 near the Bolivar exit. Troopers say a 2009 Honda Pilot SUV driven...
Ohio prisoner allegedly tests positive after dentist appointment
An Ohio prisoner allegedly tested positive for drugs after a dentist appointment. Allen West Jr., from Cadiz is currently in jail for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony in the fourth degree. West was granted a furlough to attend a dentist appointment but when he returned officials say he tested positive for meth. According to […]
WHIZ
ZPD investigates robbery at Park National Bank on Maysville Pike
ZANESVILLE, Ohio–Zanesville Police are investigating a robbery at the Park National Bank on Maysville Avenue. Officers were called to the scene around 2:45 p.m. Thursday. Lt. Chris Rice said the suspect entered the bank and handed the teller a note. He said the suspect fled the scene with an undetermined amount of money.
Interstate 77 southbound is closed in Canton due to crash
Interstate 77 southbound in Canton is closed due to a crash on Friday night, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
WTOV 9
Crash slows main Wheeling thoroughfare
WHEELING, W.Va. — Two vehicles collided Thursday evening at the intersection of National Road and Park View Lane in Wheeling causing injuries. The call was reported to the Wheeling Police Department just before 5:45. No further details are available.
Man arrested after shots fired on East Side street
Nikitas Smaragdas, 30, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of felonious assault.
Ravenna woman sentenced for drunk driving crash that killed 3, including her 2 daughters
The crash happened in December 2020 along Peck Road in Shalersville Township. Three people were killed, including a 13-year-old girl.
Man in serious condition after Christmas Day shooting in Columbiana County
A man was flown to the hospital and is in serious condition after a Christmas Day shooting in Columbiana county.
WHIZ
Chicken Wings Sent Over Hillside Following Crash
No one was injured Friday morning when authorities said a semi-truck and tractor trailer hit the end of a barrier wall in a construction zone. The accident happened on Interstate 70 East near the 153 mile marker around 7:50AM. Muskingum County Emergency Management Director Jeff Jadwin said the semi, driven by 26-year-old Rahul Kumar, was hauling frozen chicken wings.
Ohio police suspect dies after being found unconscious and attacked by BB Gun
An Ohio police suspect died after being found unconscious in an alley in Pittsburgh and allegedly was attacked by teens with a BB gun. Christopher Gaylor, 50, was accused of breaking into a Government building in Cadiz. Gaylor was arrested in Hopedale the following day without incident. Gaylor was released and was awaiting indictment. Gaylor was […]
Teen rushed to UPMC Altoona after tow truck crash on I-99
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A teen and his passenger were taken to UPMC Altoona after crashing into a tow truck that was responding to another crash on I-99, troopers say. A tow truck from Exclusive Towing was traveling in the left lane on I-99 northbound Wednesday, Dec. 28, and attempted to turn left to use […]
Ohio woman charged 6 years after allegedly leaving 30 pets to die
Christine Edgar will face criminal charges of abandonment and cruelty after the dead bodies of her 30 pets were found in the house she left in approximately 2016. Edgar lived at 70629 Main Street, Barton, where she reportedly raised prize-winning show rabbits. ORGINIAL STORY: 30 pet bodies found in repossessed Belmont County house 7News was […]
Crash near Columbiana County damages vehicles
A portion of U.S. Route 30, between Minerva and East Canton, was temporarily shut down Tuesday morning due to a crash.
WTOV 9
One dead, two injured in Jefferson County house fire
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — One person died in a house fire in Mingo Junction early Thursday morning. It happened at 119 Ohio Street. "At 2:44 this morning, Mingo and Brilliant's fire department dispatched working structure fire with entrapment," Mingo Junction Fire Chief Brandon Montgomery said. "There was a sheriff's deputy on scene. They confirmed there was entrapment. Two of the victims did get out. Unfortunately there was a fatality in the incident."
