ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Evan Longoria agrees to deal with NL West team

Evan Longoria is not finished yet with his MLB career and is joining a new team for the 2023 season. Longoria has agreed to a one-year deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Financial terms were not reported. Evan Longoria to Diamondbacks. 1 year deal. — Jon Heyman... The post Evan Longoria agrees to deal with NL West team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHOENIX, AZ
WTOP

Deebo Samuel set to miss 3rd straight game for 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers star receiver Deebo Samuel will miss Sunday’s game against Las Vegas, even after returning to practice for two days this week. Samuel has been sidelined since injuring his ankle and knee during a win over Tampa Bay on Dec. 11....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy