Evan Longoria is not finished yet with his MLB career and is joining a new team for the 2023 season. Longoria has agreed to a one-year deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Financial terms were not reported. Evan Longoria to Diamondbacks. 1 year deal. — Jon Heyman...

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 18 HOURS AGO