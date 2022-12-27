Read full article on original website
Two Teens Busted Attempting To Cover-Up Details Of VA Hit-Run Crash, Sheriff Says
Two teens in Virginia tried to pull a fast one on members of the Stafford County Sheriff's Office who were investigating a hit-and-run crash in Stafford County on Thursday afternoon.Stafford residents Lila Johnson and Jayden Dunn, both 19, were taken into custody and charged after the latter crashe…
'Big amount of blood' reportedly found in man’s car who went missing 'under suspicious circumstances'
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (TCD) -- Police are searching for a 20-year-old father who reportedly disappeared "under suspicious circumstances" right before Christmas. According to the Prince William County Police Department, Jose Guerrero was last seen leaving his home in Woodbridge on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at about 8 p.m. His car was reportedly found two days later on Dec. 23, and police believe Guerrero "may be in need of assistance which qualifies him as endangered."
Christmas Day fire determined to be arson, suspect arrested in Stafford County
Stafford County Sheriff's Office and the Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department have arrested a suspect in connection to a Christmas Day fire that has now been deemed arson.
Suspect arrested in road rage incident in Dumfries, Virginia
DUMFRIES, Va. — A suspect is in custody after a road rage report led to a police pursuit and a driver attempting to hit an officer with his vehicle, according to the Prince William County Police Department. On Thursday at 7:18 p.m., officers were called to the area of...
Pedestrian struck on Little River Turnpike in Fairfax County
Fairfax County Police Department is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian on Little River Turnpike and Medford Drive.
Pedestrian seriously injured in Va. crash
ANNANDALE, Va. (DC News Now) — A pedestrian is facing life-threatening injuries after a crash in Annandale on Thursday. Police said that the crash happened at Little River Turnpike and Medford Drive. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital for treatment. Officials said that the driver of the car stayed on the scene after the […]
WTOP
Crash leaves 1 dead, another pedestrian hurt after driver flees Secret Service near White House
One pedestrian has been killed and another injured after they were struck in D.C. by a driver fleeing the U.S. Secret Service. It happened near 14th Street and New York Avenue in Northwest near the White House. U.S. Secret Service spokesman Paul Mayhair said in a news conference later Friday...
fox5dc.com
Man charged with child neglect after driving drunk with 5-year-old in back seat
WASHINGTON - A 24-year-old man was arrested after he drove drunk with a 5-year-old in the backseat, according to police. Police say they observed a vehicle facing the wrong way near Prince William Parkway and Trowbridge Dr. in Woodbridge on Dec. 23 around 12:30 a.m. The driver, Jose Abel Callejas...
Woman killed, 79-year-old man arrested after shooting in Orange County
A 48-year-old woman is dead and a 79-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection to her death after a shooting in the Gordonsville area of Orange County.
66-year-old man facing 3 felony charges after hostage, barricade situation in Herndon, Virginia
HERNDON, Va. — A barricade situation involving a 66-year-old man and another person in Herndon, Virginia ended Wednesday morning after a nearly 12-hour standoff with police. Officers with the Herndon Police Department responded to Hemlock Court, off of Herndon Parkway, around 9:16 p.m. on Tuesday after someone inside a home called them saying someone else inside had fired a gun.
arlnow.com
ACPD: Gunshot fired during violent Lyon Park robbery
Arlington police are investigating a violent robbery in the Lyon Park neighborhood last night. The robbery happened around 11 p.m. on the 200 block of N. Wayne Street, in the area of the Washington and Lee Apartments, and resulted in gunfire and a serious injury. “At approximately 11:07 p.m. on...
Police ID Teen Who Plunged Through Frozen Pond Leading To Icy Death In Virginia
Police have identified the Virginia teenager who fell to his death through an icy pond in Prince William County on Christmas Eve. Falls Church resident Shahzada Zadran, 19, was playing on a pond in the 60000 block of Erinblair Loop in Haymarket with a group of others when he went through the ice, a…
Prince William County Police arrest three-time Virginia bank robbery suspect
The Prince William County Police Department has arrested the man suspected of being connected to three bank robberies in northern Virginia in the past few months.
mocoshow.com
Detectives From Special Investigations Unit are Asking For Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing 17-Year Old
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old from Glenmont. Jamillah Haynes was last seen on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at approximately 4 p.m., in the 12600 block of Georgia Avenue.
WJLA
1 flown to hospital after Prince William Co. crash, police say
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — One person was flown to a hospital after a crash in Prince William County on Tuesday, according to police. The crash happened on Opitz Boulevard near Mason Creek Circle in Woodbridge. Opitz Boulevard was closed during the investigation and cleanup. The road has...
alxnow.com
Woman assaulted and robbed near Braddock Road Metro station
A 38-year-old woman suffered minor injuries after being robbed of cash near the Braddock Road Metro station on Dec. 19, according to Alexandria police. The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. in 700 block of N. West Street. The victim was knocked down by a female suspect, who did not...
Deadly shooting outside of Bus Boys & Poets restaurant
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a deadly double shooting in Southeast D.C. that took place near the Bus Boys & Poets restaurant on Thursday evening. Police said the call came in at 9:38 p.m. for a shooting in the area of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue and U Street, SE. When police […]
fox5dc.com
Parents of man shot and killed at Hangar Club speak out
Christopher Earl Wilson, a 26-year-old from Capitol Heights, was shot and killed one week ago at the Hangar Club on Old Branch Avenue in Prince George's County. Wilson's parents spoke with FOX 5 about their son's legacy.
fox5dc.com
Luxury car stolen from Ruth's Chris valet on Christmas: police
WASHINGTON - Two suspects stole a Mercedes-Benz from Ruth's Chris valet on Christmas, according to police. Metro Police said the thieves broke into a valet's key box at the Ruth's Chris Steak House on 21st and L streets NW on Christmas night. The pair stole a Mercedez-Benz and attempted to flee, striking a Mazda CX5.
Not So Happy Holidays: Driver Charged With Post-Christmas DUI In Virginia, Sheriff Says
The holidays were a little too happy for a driver in Virginia who was busted for alleged impaired driving on I-95 in Virginia on Tuesday afternoon.Caroline County resident Dino Davies, 31, of Ruther Glen, was busted for a DUI in Stafford County after he was apprehended for drunkenly driving and spr…
