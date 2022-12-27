ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

truecrimedaily

'Big amount of blood' reportedly found in man’s car who went missing 'under suspicious circumstances'

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (TCD) -- Police are searching for a 20-year-old father who reportedly disappeared "under suspicious circumstances" right before Christmas. According to the Prince William County Police Department, Jose Guerrero was last seen leaving his home in Woodbridge on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at about 8 p.m. His car was reportedly found two days later on Dec. 23, and police believe Guerrero "may be in need of assistance which qualifies him as endangered."
WOODBRIDGE, VA
DC News Now

Pedestrian seriously injured in Va. crash

ANNANDALE, Va. (DC News Now) — A pedestrian is facing life-threatening injuries after a crash in Annandale on Thursday. Police said that the crash happened at Little River Turnpike and Medford Drive. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital for treatment. Officials said that the driver of the car stayed on the scene after the […]
ANNANDALE, VA
WUSA9

66-year-old man facing 3 felony charges after hostage, barricade situation in Herndon, Virginia

HERNDON, Va. — A barricade situation involving a 66-year-old man and another person in Herndon, Virginia ended Wednesday morning after a nearly 12-hour standoff with police. Officers with the Herndon Police Department responded to Hemlock Court, off of Herndon Parkway, around 9:16 p.m. on Tuesday after someone inside a home called them saying someone else inside had fired a gun.
HERNDON, VA
arlnow.com

ACPD: Gunshot fired during violent Lyon Park robbery

Arlington police are investigating a violent robbery in the Lyon Park neighborhood last night. The robbery happened around 11 p.m. on the 200 block of N. Wayne Street, in the area of the Washington and Lee Apartments, and resulted in gunfire and a serious injury. “At approximately 11:07 p.m. on...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
alxnow.com

Woman assaulted and robbed near Braddock Road Metro station

A 38-year-old woman suffered minor injuries after being robbed of cash near the Braddock Road Metro station on Dec. 19, according to Alexandria police. The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. in 700 block of N. West Street. The victim was knocked down by a female suspect, who did not...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
DC News Now

Deadly shooting outside of Bus Boys & Poets restaurant

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a deadly double shooting in Southeast D.C. that took place near the Bus Boys & Poets restaurant on Thursday evening. Police said the call came in at 9:38 p.m. for a shooting in the area of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue and U Street, SE. When police […]
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Luxury car stolen from Ruth's Chris valet on Christmas: police

WASHINGTON - Two suspects stole a Mercedes-Benz from Ruth's Chris valet on Christmas, according to police. Metro Police said the thieves broke into a valet's key box at the Ruth's Chris Steak House on 21st and L streets NW on Christmas night. The pair stole a Mercedez-Benz and attempted to flee, striking a Mazda CX5.
WASHINGTON, DC

