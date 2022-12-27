ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Hawks starting Trae Young (calf) on Friday, Aaron Holiday to bench

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (calf) is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Los Angeles Lakers. Young will make his 32nd start this season after he missed one game with a calf contusion. In 35.8 expected minutes, our models project Young to score 46.7 FanDuel points. Young's Friday projection includes...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Jrue Holiday (illness) ruled out Wednesday for Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday (illness) is out Wednesday versus the Chicago Bulls. Holiday was previously listed as probable, so this comes as a bit of a surprise. His next chance to play will be on Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Khris Middleton (knee) is also out Wednesday, so look for Jevon Carter, Pat Connaughton, and Grayson Allen to take on additional minutes.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Bogdan Bogdanovic coming off the bench for Hawks on Wednesday

Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Bogdanovic will move to the bench on Wednesday with AJ Griffin entering the starting lineup. Our models expect Bogdanovic to play 34.0 minutes against Brooklyn. Bogdanovic's Wednesday projection includes 22.4 points,...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Magic's Wendell Carter Jr. (suspension) ruled out on Friday

Orlando Magic forward Wendell Carter Jr. has been suspended for Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Carter Jr. is among six Magic suspended on Friday for leaving the bench are during Wednesday's game. Expect Admiral Schofield to log more minutes off the bench versus Washington. Schofield's projection includes 7.5 points,...
ORLANDO, FL
numberfire.com

LeBron James (ankle) available on Wednesday for Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. James has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Miami on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 38.6 minutes against the Heat. James' Wednesday projection includes 28.1 points, 8.8 rebounds,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Saints' Alvin Kamara (quad, personal) DNP on Wednesday

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (quad, personal) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 17's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Kamara was absent from practice to start the week on Wednesday with a quad injury and for personal reasons. A return to practice on Thursday should put him on track to play against the Eagles on Sunday. Tomorrow's practice report will provide more information.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Atlanta's Trae Young (calf) active for Friday's game versus Lakers

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (calf) will play in Friday's contest against the Los Angeles Lakers. Young will be available after he was listed as probable with a calf ailment. In a matchup against a Lakers' team allowing 51.2 FanDuel points, our models project Young to score 46.6 FanDuel points.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Coby White (knee) questionable on Friday for Bulls

Chicago Bulls point guard Coby White (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. White is dealing with left knee soreness and is questionable to face Detroit on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 17.9 minutes against Detroit. White's Friday projection includes 8.1...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Hornets' Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) out on Thursday

Charlotte Hornets point guard Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Smith has been downgraded from questionable to out and will remain sidelined for Thursday's clash with the Thunder. His next chance to play will come against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Larry Nance Jr. (neck) out for Pelicans on Friday

New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. (neck) is ruled out for Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Nance Jr. will not be available after Pelicans' forward was ruled out with a neck ailment. Expect Naji Marshall to see more minutes on Friday night. Marshall's projection includes 11.4 points, 5.0...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Suns starting Josh Okogie on Friday, Jock Landale to bench

Phoenix Suns guard Josh Okogie is starting in Friday's lineup against the Toronto Raptors. Okogie will make his first start for the Suns after Jock Landale was sent to the bench. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 367.3 minutes this season, Okogie is averaging 1.01 FanDuel points per minute.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Dallas' Luka Doncic (ankle) probable on Saturday

Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic (ankle) is probable for Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Doncic is dealing with left ankle soreness and is probable to face the Spurs on Friday. Our models expect him to play 36.0 minutes against San Antonio. Doncic's Saturday projection includes 28.2 points,...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Cleveland's Cedi Osman (back) questionable on Saturday

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (back) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Osman's status remains in question after Cleveland's forward missed one game with lower back soreness. Expect Caris LeVert to log more minutes on Saturday if Osman is ruled out. Osman's current projection includes...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Heat's Kyle Lowry (personal) not listed on Friday's injury report

Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry (personal) is available for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Lowry, who was a late scratch for personal reasons on Wednesday, is not listed on the injury report for Friday's clash with Denver. Barring a change, he should be good to go again the Nuggets. Our models expect him to play 34.2 minutes on Friday.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Bones Hyland coming off Nuggets' bench on Friday

Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland will play with the second unit Friday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Jamal Murray sat last time out due to left knee injury management. After entering today with a questionable tag, he has received the green light to take the floor. He'll also immediately start, sending Hyland back to the bench.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Denver's Aaron Gordon (shoulder) starting on Friday, Zeke Nnaji to bench

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (shoulder) is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Miami Heat. Gordon will start at the four position after he was inactive for two games with a shoulder sprain. In 30.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Gordon to score 27.2 FanDuel points. Gordon's projection includes 13.9...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Washington's Taj Gibson (groin) out on Friday

Washington Wizards center Taj Gibson (groin) is ruled out for Friday's game versus the Orlando Magic. Gibson will sit out after Washington's veteran was ruled out with groin soreness. Expect Daniel Gafford to see more minutes on Friday night. Gafford's projection includes 11.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy