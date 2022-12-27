ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

fox13news.com

Tampa Bay area Holiday Lights - Best of Week 5

Every night during the month of December, at 6 & 10 p.m. on FOX 13 News, we're highlighting the best and brightest holiday light displays around the Bay Area. During the last week of the year, we saw holiday lights from Tampa, Clearwater and Town 'n' Country.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Popular Tampa Food Truck Is Finally Getting Brick And Mortar Location

If you’ve been to any St. Pete or Tampa Bay area brewery recently then you’ve probably seen or smelled the deliciousness of Shiso Crispy food truck. After three years of building three different food trucks, Shiso Crispy is finally going to have a brick and mortar location. Owner Ronicca Whaley was super pumped to share the exciting news on her social media.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa named best place to live in Florida by Forbes

TAMPA, Fla. - There are a lot of reasons to call Florida home — miles of beaches and coastline, cruise ports, theme parks, mild winters, no state income tax, and an abundance of sunshine. But then there's the question of where in the Sunshine State to live: a small...
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

13 Best Boozy Brunches In Tampa Bay

Need a spot to help cure your hangover? Check out these 13 best boozy brunch spots in the Tampa Bay area. Most of these places include bottomless mimosas, which let’s be real, is the main reason to go out for brunch. We also included spots that have insane Bloody Mary’s or a build-you-own bar. There are so many good options to choose for a brunch place in Tampa, with the help of unation.com, we made a list of the best boozy brunches in Tampa Bay.
TAMPA, FL
ABC Action News

What's coming to Tampa Bay in 2023

TAMPA, Fla.—There is so much to look forward to in 2023! Here are 11 businesses and attractions to keep an eye out for. If you're looking for a sweet treat in the new year, you have to try this Greek donut and coffee food truck!. Lukumaki is another word...
TAMPA, FL
lazytrips.com

26 Best Road Trips From Tampa

Home of the famous Cuban sandwich, sunny Tampa has a great standard of living with botanical parks, a blend of modern and historic architecture and a great assortment of beaches. From taking a wild roller coaster ride at Busch Gardens to relaxing in the blue calm of Florida Aquarium, there is no shortage of things to see and do in Florida's third-most populated city.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Consequences of celebratory gunfire: Illegal and deadly

RUSKIN, Fla. — Every New Year's holiday, we cover stories of stray bullets hitting property or people. Celebratory gunfire is illegal and can be deadly — bullets shot senselessly into the sky must land somewhere and often they can end up a few miles away in someone's yard or home or worse, injuring or killing someone.
RUSKIN, FL
fox13news.com

Manatee County launches park attendant program to curb park vandalism

BRADENTON, Fla. - Manatee County hopes newly-hired park attendants will help prevent vandals from trashing area parks. Creekwood Park in Manatee County has become a favorite park for many 4-legged friends and their humans, like Jeff Logsdon. "The people here actually really care about this park," said Logsdon. This week,...
BRADENTON, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Dr. BBQ restaurant closes

Dr. BBQ The Restaurant and Burnt Ends Tiki Bar served its last meal Thursday, following the recent sale of the building. The popular restaurant at 1101 Central Ave. S., across from Tropicana Field, is owned by The Datz Group and operated by Ray “Dr. BBQ” Lampe. The group...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
tampamagazines.com

7 of Tampa Bay’s Best Cigar Bars and Lounges

Spend some time in Tampa Bay. It won’t take long to realize that cigars are woven into the city’s cultural fabric. Once the cigar-making capital of the world, one only needs to walk the cobblestone streets of historic Ybor to see how Latin cultures from Tampa’s cigar-making heyday have become an important part of the region’s heartbeat. At the industry’s peak, over 200 cigar factories produced 500 million cigars annually in Tampa. Dubbed Cigar City, the nickname stuck and so did the region’s affinity for lighting up a stogie. It’s not surprising that Tampa Bay is home to celebrated cigar bars. Whether a novice smoker or a cigar aficionado, we’ve rounded up Tampa Bay’s best cigar bars featuring impressive selections, noteworthy amenities and a unique atmosphere for your next smoke.
TAMPA, FL
ABC Action News

Things to do in Tampa Bay on New Year's Eve weekend

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this New Year's Eve weekend (December 30-January 1), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Where: Tropicana Field at 1 Tropicana Dr., St. Petersburg. Cost: $35+ for adults | $20+ for children ages 3-17 (ages...
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

‘Everything was just destroyed’: New Lowe’s opens in Manatee County to help residents after Hurricane Ian

PARRISH, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s been more than three months since Hurricane Ian battered Florida’s Gulf Coast, destroying and damaging buildings throughout Manatee County. Although the community has taken big steps to get back on its feet, there’s still a lot of work to be done. “Everything was just destroyed, our communities, everything you build […]
MANATEE COUNTY, FL

