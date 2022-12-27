Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida couple adopts newborn surrendered under safe haven lawLive Action NewsLargo, FL
After a video shows him dragging a woman into jail, a Tampa officer was fired.MikeTampa, FL
Teacher arrested after telling her students to cut themselves to rid their bodies of demons.Rooted ExpeditionsSaint Petersburg, FL
Top Tampa Cocktail Bars: Savor the Flavors of Tampa at These Must-Try Cocktail BarsKiki AlbaTampa, FL
What is This? The City of Tampa Flag.Modern GlobeTampa, FL
Tampa Bay area Holiday Lights - Best of Week 5
Every night during the month of December, at 6 & 10 p.m. on FOX 13 News, we're highlighting the best and brightest holiday light displays around the Bay Area. During the last week of the year, we saw holiday lights from Tampa, Clearwater and Town 'n' Country.
Etching artist to bring colorful Florida birds to Tampa Bay History Center exhibit
TAMPA, Fla. - Brilliant images of some of the birds that help make Florida such a colorful place were created using a centuries-old process. They will soon be at the center of a new exhibit at the Tampa Bay History Center. John Costin works to fill tiny crevices in a...
Popular Tampa Food Truck Is Finally Getting Brick And Mortar Location
If you’ve been to any St. Pete or Tampa Bay area brewery recently then you’ve probably seen or smelled the deliciousness of Shiso Crispy food truck. After three years of building three different food trucks, Shiso Crispy is finally going to have a brick and mortar location. Owner Ronicca Whaley was super pumped to share the exciting news on her social media.
Tampa named best place to live in Florida by Forbes
TAMPA, Fla. - There are a lot of reasons to call Florida home — miles of beaches and coastline, cruise ports, theme parks, mild winters, no state income tax, and an abundance of sunshine. But then there's the question of where in the Sunshine State to live: a small...
13 Best Boozy Brunches In Tampa Bay
Need a spot to help cure your hangover? Check out these 13 best boozy brunch spots in the Tampa Bay area. Most of these places include bottomless mimosas, which let’s be real, is the main reason to go out for brunch. We also included spots that have insane Bloody Mary’s or a build-you-own bar. There are so many good options to choose for a brunch place in Tampa, with the help of unation.com, we made a list of the best boozy brunches in Tampa Bay.
Disastrous 1973 fire continues to burn Tampa Bay veterans trying to claim benefits
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A fire in another part of the country that destroyed millions of military documents continues to cause problems for some veterans whose records were either burned or destroyed by water used to fight the blaze. The National Personnel Records Center was a six-floor, 70-acre facility outside St. Louis that contained more […]
What's coming to Tampa Bay in 2023
TAMPA, Fla.—There is so much to look forward to in 2023! Here are 11 businesses and attractions to keep an eye out for. If you're looking for a sweet treat in the new year, you have to try this Greek donut and coffee food truck!. Lukumaki is another word...
26 Best Road Trips From Tampa
Home of the famous Cuban sandwich, sunny Tampa has a great standard of living with botanical parks, a blend of modern and historic architecture and a great assortment of beaches. From taking a wild roller coaster ride at Busch Gardens to relaxing in the blue calm of Florida Aquarium, there is no shortage of things to see and do in Florida's third-most populated city.
Consequences of celebratory gunfire: Illegal and deadly
RUSKIN, Fla. — Every New Year's holiday, we cover stories of stray bullets hitting property or people. Celebratory gunfire is illegal and can be deadly — bullets shot senselessly into the sky must land somewhere and often they can end up a few miles away in someone's yard or home or worse, injuring or killing someone.
Tampa airport's flamingo naming contest down to final 3 names: here's how to vote
TAMPA, Fla. - The giant flamingo that greets travelers at Tampa International Airport will soon have a name of its own — and it's up to the public to decide what that name will be. One month ago, TPA unveiled its "Name the Flamingo" contest, where anyone could submit...
Helicopter Crashes Into Tampa Bay Near Davis Islands
TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Police Officers responded to the area of Peter O. Knight Airport, Davis Islands, regarding a report of a helicopter submerged in the water. According to police, at approximately 4:00 PM, a helicopter with a pilot and three passengers departed Peter O.
Manatee County launches park attendant program to curb park vandalism
BRADENTON, Fla. - Manatee County hopes newly-hired park attendants will help prevent vandals from trashing area parks. Creekwood Park in Manatee County has become a favorite park for many 4-legged friends and their humans, like Jeff Logsdon. "The people here actually really care about this park," said Logsdon. This week,...
Dr. BBQ restaurant closes
Dr. BBQ The Restaurant and Burnt Ends Tiki Bar served its last meal Thursday, following the recent sale of the building. The popular restaurant at 1101 Central Ave. S., across from Tropicana Field, is owned by The Datz Group and operated by Ray “Dr. BBQ” Lampe. The group...
7 of Tampa Bay’s Best Cigar Bars and Lounges
Spend some time in Tampa Bay. It won’t take long to realize that cigars are woven into the city’s cultural fabric. Once the cigar-making capital of the world, one only needs to walk the cobblestone streets of historic Ybor to see how Latin cultures from Tampa’s cigar-making heyday have become an important part of the region’s heartbeat. At the industry’s peak, over 200 cigar factories produced 500 million cigars annually in Tampa. Dubbed Cigar City, the nickname stuck and so did the region’s affinity for lighting up a stogie. It’s not surprising that Tampa Bay is home to celebrated cigar bars. Whether a novice smoker or a cigar aficionado, we’ve rounded up Tampa Bay’s best cigar bars featuring impressive selections, noteworthy amenities and a unique atmosphere for your next smoke.
Driftwood Palm Harbor to Offer Upper-End Casual Seafood Vibes
The restaurant marks a new chapter for veteran, longtime industry professional, and first-time restaurateur, Alex Stevenson.
Things to do in Tampa Bay on New Year's Eve weekend
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this New Year's Eve weekend (December 30-January 1), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Where: Tropicana Field at 1 Tropicana Dr., St. Petersburg. Cost: $35+ for adults | $20+ for children ages 3-17 (ages...
Demonstrators clash in Clearwater over 'A Drag Queen Christmas' show
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clashing demonstrators lined the roadway heading to Ruth Eckerd Hall on Thursday night, giving ticketholders to "A Drag Queen Christmas" a pre-show they probably weren't expecting. Organized groups have been protesting the show in different parts of Florida, including its final stop in Clearwater. Groups supporting...
This Restaurant Serves Florida's Best Southern Food
That's why Eat This, Not That! spotted every state's best Southern eatery.
Hidden Gems: DeCosmo Italian Market leaves a legacy in Pinellas Park
Pinellas Park is home to the pride and joy for the DeCosmo family, their authentic Italian-American grocery store and deli. Located at 6832 49th St. N., Paul, Vincent and Steven DeCosmo celebrate their heritage through the goods they keep in stock.
‘Everything was just destroyed’: New Lowe’s opens in Manatee County to help residents after Hurricane Ian
PARRISH, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s been more than three months since Hurricane Ian battered Florida’s Gulf Coast, destroying and damaging buildings throughout Manatee County. Although the community has taken big steps to get back on its feet, there’s still a lot of work to be done. “Everything was just destroyed, our communities, everything you build […]
