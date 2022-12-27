Spend some time in Tampa Bay. It won’t take long to realize that cigars are woven into the city’s cultural fabric. Once the cigar-making capital of the world, one only needs to walk the cobblestone streets of historic Ybor to see how Latin cultures from Tampa’s cigar-making heyday have become an important part of the region’s heartbeat. At the industry’s peak, over 200 cigar factories produced 500 million cigars annually in Tampa. Dubbed Cigar City, the nickname stuck and so did the region’s affinity for lighting up a stogie. It’s not surprising that Tampa Bay is home to celebrated cigar bars. Whether a novice smoker or a cigar aficionado, we’ve rounded up Tampa Bay’s best cigar bars featuring impressive selections, noteworthy amenities and a unique atmosphere for your next smoke.

TAMPA, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO