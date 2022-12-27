ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

Action News Jax

2 arrested after gun fired in Georgia hotel with 2-year-old in room

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Two people are accused of discharging a gun at a South Georgia extended stay hotel while a 2-year-old child was in their room, authorities said. Dequan Jacque George, 19, and Zaniyah Brianna Oliver, 18, both of Valdosta, were arrested on Dec. 23, according to Lowndes County online booking records. Both were charged with felony damage to property and reckless endangerment. George was also charged with theft by receiving stolen property for the firearm, online records show.
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Valdosta police searching for 2 suspects in separate shootings

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department (VPD) is seeking the community’s help in finding two suspects involved in two separate shootings. Kelvin Spivey, 21, is described as 5′7″ and is 155 pounds. VPD says Spivey was involved in a shooting on Dec. 4 in the 1800 block of West Hill Avenue.
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

GBI asking for help identifying remains of child found dead in the 1980s

The recent uptick in violence this late in the year has prompted an increase in patrolling. Police said they don't believe that injuries are life-threatening.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Former Freedom Axle employee arrested for burglary

VALDOSTA – A former Freedom Axle of Valdosta employee was arrested for breaking into the business and stealing a vehicle and trailer. On December 26, 2022, at approximately 12:00 am., Patrol Officers with Valdosta Police Department responded to 1555 M.E. Thompson Drive, after Deputies with Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department found a vehicle and trailer registered to the business (Freedom Axle) wrecked. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Joel Jackson, had fled the accident scene, but was later apprehended.
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Albany shooting leaves 2 injured

GBI asking for help identifying remains of child found dead in the 1980s. Known as "Baby Jane Doe," the young child's remains were found in Millwood off of Duncan Bridge Road in December 1988. The GBI believes she has a possible connection to Albany.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Bainbridge ending 2022 with a spike in violent crime

GBI asking for help identifying remains of child found dead in the 1980s. Known as "Baby Jane Doe," the young child's remains were found in Millwood off of Duncan Bridge Road in December 1988. The GBI believes she has a possible connection to Albany.
BAINBRIDGE, GA
douglasnow.com

Officers chase, arrest suspected drug dealer

Milton Charles Gainey Jr., 36, who was on probation at the time, was recently arrested by the Douglas Police Department after he led officers on a chase near South Pearl Avenue. During the pursuit, Gainey dropped a backpack that reportedly contained illegal substances, including suspected molly and crack. A report...
DOUGLAS, GA
WALB 10

APD looking asking for help finding lottery ticket burglar

Speed camera proposal in the works for Valdosta school zones. City leaders said they believe the cameras will reduce speeding and help make school zones safer.
VALDOSTA, GA
douglasnow.com

21-year-old arrested, jailed after allegedly forging a check in 2021

A 21-year-old is now facing a five-year prison sentence if convicted after he allegedly wrote a check in an amount over $3,300 on a Tender Care check and deposited it through a credit union mobile app. According to an incident report obtained from the Douglas Police Department, on February 4,...
DOUGLAS, GA
WALB 10

3 siblings injured in Berrien Co. farming accident

ALAPAHA, Ga. (WALB) - Three siblings were injured in a Wednesday afternoon farming accident in Berrien County, according to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office. The accident happened before 3 p.m. on Flat Creek Church Road. The sheriff’s office said the three kids were playing inside a cotton module builder...
BERRIEN COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Tifton set to lay new pavement on 20 streets by spring 2023

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Tifton is scheduled to resurface and pave 20 streets by spring 2023. The $900,000 project is funded through a maintenance improvement grant and SPLOST (Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) funds. Tifton Mayor Julie Smith says that anytime there is traffic on roadways,...
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

Speed cameras making way to Valdosta school zones

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Controversial speeding cameras will soon be going up in three Valdosta school zones. The city is going to do a trial run to see how and if the cameras improve safety. City leaders said they believe the cameras will reduce speeding and help make school zones...
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

House fire leaves Douglas flight paramedic in need

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A Douglas flight paramedic needs community support after his home caught on fire on Monday. Paramedic Andrew Kersey, who works at Air Evac Lifeteam 90, lost many items in the fire at his Appling County home, according to the paramedic’s page and the Douglas County Fire Department.
DOUGLAS, GA
WCTV

Woman in custody after chase on I-10

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A woman is in custody after allegedly stealing a pickup truck and dragging the driver along the road. Florida Highway Patrol troopers chased the suspect along westbound lanes of I-10 Tuesday afternoon before using a pit maneuver to make an arrest in Madison County. According to...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

