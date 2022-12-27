Read full article on original website
Related
2 arrested after gun fired in Georgia hotel with 2-year-old in room
VALDOSTA, Ga. — Two people are accused of discharging a gun at a South Georgia extended stay hotel while a 2-year-old child was in their room, authorities said. Dequan Jacque George, 19, and Zaniyah Brianna Oliver, 18, both of Valdosta, were arrested on Dec. 23, according to Lowndes County online booking records. Both were charged with felony damage to property and reckless endangerment. George was also charged with theft by receiving stolen property for the firearm, online records show.
WALB 10
Valdosta police searching for 2 suspects in separate shootings
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department (VPD) is seeking the community’s help in finding two suspects involved in two separate shootings. Kelvin Spivey, 21, is described as 5′7″ and is 155 pounds. VPD says Spivey was involved in a shooting on Dec. 4 in the 1800 block of West Hill Avenue.
WALB 10
GBI asking for help identifying remains of child found dead in the 1980s
The recent uptick in violence this late in the year has prompted an increase in patrolling. Police said they don't believe that injuries are life-threatening. Valdosta's Living Bridges has some changes coming in 2023. Updated: 6 hours ago. There are some changes in store for the Valdosta nonprofit ministry in...
valdostatoday.com
Former Freedom Axle employee arrested for burglary
VALDOSTA – A former Freedom Axle of Valdosta employee was arrested for breaking into the business and stealing a vehicle and trailer. On December 26, 2022, at approximately 12:00 am., Patrol Officers with Valdosta Police Department responded to 1555 M.E. Thompson Drive, after Deputies with Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department found a vehicle and trailer registered to the business (Freedom Axle) wrecked. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Joel Jackson, had fled the accident scene, but was later apprehended.
WALB 10
Albany shooting leaves 2 injured
GBI asking for help identifying remains of child found dead in the 1980s. Known as “Baby Jane Doe,” the young child’s remains were found in Millwood off of Duncan Bridge Road in December 1988. The GBI believes she has a possible connection to Albany. Bainbridge ending 2022...
WALB 10
Bainbridge ending 2022 with a spike in violent crime
GBI asking for help identifying remains of child found dead in the 1980s. Known as “Baby Jane Doe,” the young child’s remains were found in Millwood off of Duncan Bridge Road in December 1988. The GBI believes she has a possible connection to Albany. Albany shooting leaves...
douglasnow.com
Officers chase, arrest suspected drug dealer
Milton Charles Gainey Jr., 36, who was on probation at the time, was recently arrested by the Douglas Police Department after he led officers on a chase near South Pearl Avenue. During the pursuit, Gainey dropped a backpack that reportedly contained illegal substances, including suspected molly and crack. A report...
FDLE: Reward offered for information about 2017 homicide in Jasper
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office and FDLE are asking the public for assistance in solving the case of a homicide that occurred in Jasper in 2017, offering a $50,000 reward.
WALB 10
APD looking asking for help finding lottery ticket burglar
Speed camera proposal in the works for Valdosta school zones. City leaders said they believe the cameras will reduce speeding and help make school zones safer. 'I can't leave my stuff in this house': Valdosta mom claims rental home mold ruined her furniture. Updated: Dec. 27, 2022 at 5:00 PM...
WCJB
Interactive cold case map shows unsolved homicides in Columbia, Suwannee counties
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - An organization dedicated to solving cold cases in the Suwannee Valley has released a map showing the locations of various unsolved cases in the region. The interactive map created by Suwannee Valley Unsolved shows the locations where the cold cases originated. Each case is marked...
LCSO warns of pine straw landscaping scam
The Leon County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a pine straw landscaping scam.
UPDATE: Man found dead after barricading himself in home
The Leon County Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday that they are currently on the scene of the 6500 block of Cedar Chase Way due to a person barricading themselves in a home.
mycbs4.com
Lake City resident takes legal action against Hamilton County Sheriff's Office
Lake City, Florida — The attorney representing a local Lake City activist has sent a notice of potential lawsuit that will be filed against the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office for excessive use of force. On Dec. 17, Sylvester Warren says he was watching his niece play in a...
douglasnow.com
21-year-old arrested, jailed after allegedly forging a check in 2021
A 21-year-old is now facing a five-year prison sentence if convicted after he allegedly wrote a check in an amount over $3,300 on a Tender Care check and deposited it through a credit union mobile app. According to an incident report obtained from the Douglas Police Department, on February 4,...
WALB 10
3 siblings injured in Berrien Co. farming accident
ALAPAHA, Ga. (WALB) - Three siblings were injured in a Wednesday afternoon farming accident in Berrien County, according to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office. The accident happened before 3 p.m. on Flat Creek Church Road. The sheriff’s office said the three kids were playing inside a cotton module builder...
WALB 10
Tifton set to lay new pavement on 20 streets by spring 2023
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Tifton is scheduled to resurface and pave 20 streets by spring 2023. The $900,000 project is funded through a maintenance improvement grant and SPLOST (Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) funds. Tifton Mayor Julie Smith says that anytime there is traffic on roadways,...
WALB 10
Speed cameras making way to Valdosta school zones
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Controversial speeding cameras will soon be going up in three Valdosta school zones. The city is going to do a trial run to see how and if the cameras improve safety. City leaders said they believe the cameras will reduce speeding and help make school zones...
UPDATE: Purple Alert canceled for missing Leon County woman; woman located
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Purple Alert on Thursday for a missing woman of Leon County.
WALB 10
House fire leaves Douglas flight paramedic in need
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A Douglas flight paramedic needs community support after his home caught on fire on Monday. Paramedic Andrew Kersey, who works at Air Evac Lifeteam 90, lost many items in the fire at his Appling County home, according to the paramedic’s page and the Douglas County Fire Department.
WCTV
Woman in custody after chase on I-10
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A woman is in custody after allegedly stealing a pickup truck and dragging the driver along the road. Florida Highway Patrol troopers chased the suspect along westbound lanes of I-10 Tuesday afternoon before using a pit maneuver to make an arrest in Madison County. According to...
Comments / 10