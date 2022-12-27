Read full article on original website
WKTV
Otsego County workers help with backlog of EMS calls in Buffalo following crippling storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. – Members of the Otsego County Special Operations Team were sent to Erie County earlier this week to help with recovery efforts following the epic holiday storm that left 40 people dead. Deputy Fire Coordinator Jeremy Hilton and Cooperstown Fire Department Captain Michael Simons worked two 15-...
whcuradio.com
Cortlandville Firefighters free trapped driver
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A trapped driver is rescued in Cortland County. The Cortlandville Fire Department was dispatched to Highland Road just after 11:00 am Thursday for a reported vehicle rollover. Firefighters found the person conscious but entrapped. They used a hydraulic rescue tool to open the driver’s side side door in less than 5 minutes. The driver was transported to a medical facility for injuries.
flackbroadcasting.com
State Police charge Mohawk Valley woman with petit larceny
DEERFIELD- A woman from the Mohawk Valley is accused of a larceny charge in Oneida County, authorities say. Amanda M. Logalbo, 31, of New York Mills, NY was arrested Thursday afternoon by the New York State Police (Remsen). She is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of petit larceny. Troopers...
WKTV
Oneida County officials keeping eye out for flooding with temperatures on the rise
WHITESTOWN, N.Y. – Warmer temperatures over the next week will melt much of the snow accumulated so far this season, but officials aren’t too worried about flooding issues. While there are usually concerns about flooding along Sauquoit Creek, Whitestown Town Supervisor Shaun Kaleta says they seem to be...
WKTV
Restricted parking areas in downtown Utica this weekend
UTICA, N.Y. -- The City of Utica will be restricting parking in some of the public lots this upcoming weekend in preparation for the Bank of Utica New Year's Eve event. Vehicles will not be allowed in the surface lots that are adjacent to Hanna Park and City Hall. Parking will also not be allowed on the top level of the Washinton Street Garage.
Serious crash in Cortland County sends four to the hospital
Update: The crash happened at 10:30 p.m. not 11:30 p.m. CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NY-281 is back open after being closed overnight in Cortland County due to a serious crash around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28. According to the Cortlandville Fire Department, which provided mutual aid to Homer Fire, the crash happened on 281 […]
WKTV
City of Utica making changes to overnight parking
UTICA, N.Y. -- The City of Utica will be making changes to its overnight parking policy beginning the first of the New Year. The passes will be changing from yellow to red for 2023, residents will need to bring in the old pass and re-apply, in an attempt to keep passes consistent with needs, addresses and other changes that may impact parking. Passes are limited to those who do not have proper parking at their home.
WKTV
Pennsylvania man accused of crashing truck while driving drunk in Lewis County
GREIG, N.Y. – A Pennsylvania man was charged with DWI after authorities say he crashed into a tree in Lewis County Wednesday night. According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, 47-year-old Jason Brubaker was driving a GMC pickup truck on North Shore Road in the town of Greig just before 9 p.m. when he went off the road and struck a tree.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police Department confiscated over 250 firearms in 2022
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse Police Department posted on Facebook Thursday that Syracuse police officers took 260 firearms off city streets in 2022, 38 of which were untraceable. The news comes days after two teenagers led state police on a car chase where the suspects threw a loaded Ruger...
flackbroadcasting.com
Year-round Lewis County camp destroyed by Wednesday fire
WATSON- An electrical issue is to blame for a camp that was destroyed in a Wednesday blaze in Lewis County, emergency responders say. It was shortly before 11:00 a.m. when 9-1-1 dispatchers received calls from 7533 Kotel Road, town of Watson. Owner Keith Davoy told authorities that he was venturing...
WKTV
Oneida County ADA running for Utica City Court judge
UTICA, N.Y. – Assistant District Attorney Grant Garramone, also the executive administrative assistant to the Oneida County district attorney, has announced he’s running for Utica City Court judge. Garramone has been an ADA since 1996 and currently manages daily operations at the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office. He...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
NYSP and Oneonta Fire Department Investigate Fatal Christmas Fire
Around 12:30 p.m. on December 25th, New York State Police at Oneonta were sent to assist the Oneonta City Fire Department with a fully engulfed single-wide trailer at the Oneida Village Mobile Home Park on Oneida Street in Oneonta. Fire departments from Worcester, Franklin, Otego, West Oneonta, Milford, Laurens and...
WKTV
Man roaming around Utica with machete off his meds, UPD chief says
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police say the man walking around the city with a machete on Tuesday was off of his medications and making incoherent statements, which led to a five-hour standoff on Cottage Place. The man, whose name has not been released, is still undergoing a mental health...
Attorney General’s office investigating fatal crash involving deputy in Cortland County
Homer, N.Y. — The New York Attorney General’s Office and state police are investigating a fatal crash on Wednesday night that involved a Cortland County deputy. The deputy’s vehicle and an SUV that police were chasing crashed after the vehicles attempted to turn onto an on-ramp to Interstate 81 in Homer, troopers said in a news release Thursday.
flackbroadcasting.com
North Country man charged with grand larceny in Lewis County, Troopers say
DENMARK- Police say a North Country man is accused of larceny in Lewis County. Anthony M. Howland, 35, of Carthage, NY was arrested Wednesday afternoon by the New York State Police (Lowville). He is officially charged with one felony count of grand larceny in the fourth-degree. Troopers say the charge was filed in the town of Denmark.
cortlandvoice.com
County man charged with DWI following accident
A Cortland County man was arrested late Monday evening following an accident that resulted in property damage, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report stated that county sheriff’s officers responded to the intersection of Kinney Gulf Road and Bond Road in the town of Homer.
cortlandvoice.com
Update on gas prices in Cortland County
Gas prices in Cortland County have been dropping, but the county’s average isn’t in line with the state average. According to AAA, The current county average gas price is $3.561-per-gallon. The state average, on the other hand, is $3.401-per-gallon. Nationally, the average is $3.179. A breakdown of prices...
WKTV
Rome man charged with attempted assault, unlawful imprisonment following domestic incident in Waterville
WATERVILLE, N.Y. – A Rome man is facing several charges following a domestic incident in the village of Waterville on Thursday. It happened around 1 a.m. and the victim's residence. According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, 28-year-old Ross Tuzzolino was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a...
cnycentral.com
Madison County man arrested, charged with more than 100 counts of rape in Southern Tier
PAINTED POST, N.Y. — The New York State Police have arrested Lauren S. Brooks, 51, of West Edmeston, Madison County following an investigation about allegations he had inappropriate contact with a minor while he lived in Steuben County. Brooks has been arraigned on the following incidents of contact which...
WKTV
Arc Herkimer receives two grants for support with programs and guardianship
HERKIMER, N.Y. -- Arc Herkimer was given two grants from the Trustee Management Board of NYSARC Trust Services for support with recreation programs and guardianship. The first grant was given in the amount of $15,000 to support recreation programs for individuals with disabilities. The second grant was given in the amount of $30,000 for the guardianship of six individuals who receive support from Arc Herkimer.
