Cortlandville Firefighters free trapped driver

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A trapped driver is rescued in Cortland County. The Cortlandville Fire Department was dispatched to Highland Road just after 11:00 am Thursday for a reported vehicle rollover. Firefighters found the person conscious but entrapped. They used a hydraulic rescue tool to open the driver’s side side door in less than 5 minutes. The driver was transported to a medical facility for injuries.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
State Police charge Mohawk Valley woman with petit larceny

DEERFIELD- A woman from the Mohawk Valley is accused of a larceny charge in Oneida County, authorities say. Amanda M. Logalbo, 31, of New York Mills, NY was arrested Thursday afternoon by the New York State Police (Remsen). She is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of petit larceny. Troopers...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Restricted parking areas in downtown Utica this weekend

UTICA, N.Y. -- The City of Utica will be restricting parking in some of the public lots this upcoming weekend in preparation for the Bank of Utica New Year's Eve event. Vehicles will not be allowed in the surface lots that are adjacent to Hanna Park and City Hall. Parking will also not be allowed on the top level of the Washinton Street Garage.
UTICA, NY
City of Utica making changes to overnight parking

UTICA, N.Y. -- The City of Utica will be making changes to its overnight parking policy beginning the first of the New Year. The passes will be changing from yellow to red for 2023, residents will need to bring in the old pass and re-apply, in an attempt to keep passes consistent with needs, addresses and other changes that may impact parking. Passes are limited to those who do not have proper parking at their home.
UTICA, NY
Syracuse Police Department confiscated over 250 firearms in 2022

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse Police Department posted on Facebook Thursday that Syracuse police officers took 260 firearms off city streets in 2022, 38 of which were untraceable. The news comes days after two teenagers led state police on a car chase where the suspects threw a loaded Ruger...
SYRACUSE, NY
Year-round Lewis County camp destroyed by Wednesday fire

WATSON- An electrical issue is to blame for a camp that was destroyed in a Wednesday blaze in Lewis County, emergency responders say. It was shortly before 11:00 a.m. when 9-1-1 dispatchers received calls from 7533 Kotel Road, town of Watson. Owner Keith Davoy told authorities that he was venturing...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
Oneida County ADA running for Utica City Court judge

UTICA, N.Y. – Assistant District Attorney Grant Garramone, also the executive administrative assistant to the Oneida County district attorney, has announced he’s running for Utica City Court judge. Garramone has been an ADA since 1996 and currently manages daily operations at the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office. He...
UTICA, NY
NYSP and Oneonta Fire Department Investigate Fatal Christmas Fire

Around 12:30 p.m. on December 25th, New York State Police at Oneonta were sent to assist the Oneonta City Fire Department with a fully engulfed single-wide trailer at the Oneida Village Mobile Home Park on Oneida Street in Oneonta. Fire departments from Worcester, Franklin, Otego, West Oneonta, Milford, Laurens and...
ONEONTA, NY
Man roaming around Utica with machete off his meds, UPD chief says

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police say the man walking around the city with a machete on Tuesday was off of his medications and making incoherent statements, which led to a five-hour standoff on Cottage Place. The man, whose name has not been released, is still undergoing a mental health...
UTICA, NY
North Country man charged with grand larceny in Lewis County, Troopers say

DENMARK- Police say a North Country man is accused of larceny in Lewis County. Anthony M. Howland, 35, of Carthage, NY was arrested Wednesday afternoon by the New York State Police (Lowville). He is officially charged with one felony count of grand larceny in the fourth-degree. Troopers say the charge was filed in the town of Denmark.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
County man charged with DWI following accident

A Cortland County man was arrested late Monday evening following an accident that resulted in property damage, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report stated that county sheriff’s officers responded to the intersection of Kinney Gulf Road and Bond Road in the town of Homer.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
Update on gas prices in Cortland County

Gas prices in Cortland County have been dropping, but the county’s average isn’t in line with the state average. According to AAA, The current county average gas price is $3.561-per-gallon. The state average, on the other hand, is $3.401-per-gallon. Nationally, the average is $3.179. A breakdown of prices...
Arc Herkimer receives two grants for support with programs and guardianship

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- Arc Herkimer was given two grants from the Trustee Management Board of NYSARC Trust Services for support with recreation programs and guardianship. The first grant was given in the amount of $15,000 to support recreation programs for individuals with disabilities. The second grant was given in the amount of $30,000 for the guardianship of six individuals who receive support from Arc Herkimer.
HERKIMER, NY

