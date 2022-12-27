Read full article on original website
Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty ordered to settle lawsuit
Kenneth Petty, the husband of rapper Nicki Minaj, has been ordered by a judge to settle the lawsuit with his rape victim. Petty has been required to register as a sex offender in every state he lives in since being convicted as a teen of raping Jennifer Hough in New York. He served four years in prison for the violent crime.
Another One: Tory Lanez Slapped With Third Felony Charge, Kylie Jenner & Corey Gamble Could Be Listed As Possible Witnesses In Trial
Tory Lanez hit with third felony in Megan The Stallion shooting case, reportedly plans to call Kylie Jenner and Corey Gamble to the stand.
Her Hands Are Tied: Wendy Williams Reportedly ‘Can’t Do Anything About’ Son’s Eviction
Wendy Williams’ publicist is responding to the recent news of her son’s eviction from his Miami apartment and says it is out of Wendy’s hands. This week, The Sun unearthed reports revealing the $70,000 lawsuit launched against Wendy’s 22-year-old son Kevin Hunter Jr. back in August. The suit claims Kevin Jr. agreed to move out of his Miami pad in September after falling behind on the rent once his lease ran out.
Mother of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley’s Adopted Daughter Chloe Claims She’s Seeking Custody Back: ‘I Was Pushed Out of Her Life’
The mother of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley’s adopted daughter claims she is fighting to regain custody amid the couple's legal woes. Angela Johnson, who welcomed daughter Chloe in 2012, addressed her plans to take legal action on Monday, December 5. “I want her home. She deserves to be home," Johnson told TMZ, noting she […]
Deteriorating Bruce Willis Revised Will Before Diagnosis, Daughters With Demi Moore Allegedly Getting $1 Million Each
Bruce Willis' will was revised days before he was diagnosed with a rare brain disease, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Die Hard actor, 67, will spread out his $250 million fortune amongst his family, including the daughters she shares with ex-wife Demi Moore, as well as his new spouse and their children.Sources spill that Bruce is only leaving Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 28, $1 million each, although that is barely one percent of their dad's net worth.Insiders allege that the majority of the retired action star's net worth will go to his current wife, Emma, and their little girls...
Lil Wayne Sued by Personal Chef: Alleges She Was Fired for Leaving Vegas to Care for Injured Son
Young Money’s Lil Wayne is being taken to court after being accused of firing his personal chef when she had to go care for her son who suffered a head injury.According to TMZ, a wrongful termination lawsuit was filed against Lil Wayne, aka Wayne Carter. His former personal chef, Morghan Medlock, alleges that she was fired after she had to attend to a family emergency regarding her son.
toofab.com
Leah Remini Breaks Her Silence on Kirstie Alley's Death After Years Long Scientology Feud
"Although Scientologists don't believe in prayers, my prayers do go out to her two children, who are now without their mom" Leah Remini is sending well wishes to Kirstie Alley's family following the news of her death -- despite their Scientology feud that goes back years. "The news of Kirstie...
TMZ.com
R. Kelly Speaks From Prison, Claims He Had Nothing to Do with ‘I Admit It’ Album
R. Kelly isn't admitting a damn thing when it comes to the "I Admit It" album that dropped Friday -- speaking from jail, he calls the recording a plot to screw him over in court. TMZ obtained this audio Kelly's attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, says he recorded Friday shortly after they'd...
'An Unmitigated Disaster!' Bill Cosby's Worried Wife Warns Comedian Against Stepping Back Into The Spotlight
Bill Cosby is fighting a losing battle to regain his status as America's Dad — and sources say his worried wife, Camille, is desperately trying to keep him out of the spotlight and inside their remote Massachusetts home, RadarOnline.com has learned.Although the 85-year-old comic served nearly three years in federal prison on a 2018 sexual assault conviction overturned on a technicality, sources say he still believes he's beloved."Bill is working on new comedy material and he wants to line up performance dates in clubs for next year," added the insider. "Camille tells him that performing again will be an unmitigated...
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Robin Thicke’s Ex-Wife Paula Patton Demands Lawsuit Over Vicious Dog Attack Be Thrown Out
Actress Paula Patton has demanded a lawsuit accusing her German shepherd of attacking a woman be thrown out of court, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Robin Thicke’s ex-wife has denied all allegations in the suit.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, Patton was sued by a woman named Gina Conte over an incident that went down at the actress’ Los Angeles home. Conte said that she visited Patton’s home in Calabasas on August 2, 2020.She said while at the home Patton’s German shepherd mix dog named “Bear” attacked and bite her.In court documents, Conte accused...
‘RHONJ’ Trailer: Melissa Gorga Faces Cheating Accusations As Teresa Giudice Comes To Blows With Her Brother
Bravo fans, brace yourself for drama like we’ve never seen before between Teresa Giudice and her family members Joe and Melissa Gorga. Bravo released the trailer for season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey on December 21, and it shows a glimpse into the wild fight that Teresa gets into with her brother and sister-in-law, before they skipped her wedding to Luis Ruelas.
Ricky Martin Distances Himself From Family After Nephew’s Bombshell Accusations Against Singer: Sources
Singer Ricky Martin has cut off his family to protect himself from any more unwelcome surprises after a nephew blindsided the Grammy winner with abuse and incest accusations, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, the 21-year-old nephew Dennis Yadiel Sanchez accused Martin of a 7-month romantic relationship.He claimed Martin had become obsessed with him and began stalking him after the relationship ended. The entertainer denied the accusations and said the relative made up the allegations.The nephew eventually dismissed his court case against Martin. At the time, the star’s lawyers said, “The request came from the accuser...
Ray J & His Estranged Wife Princess Love Fail To Reach Settlement In Bitter Divorce, Headed To Trial
Ray J & his estranged wife Princess Love are headed to trial in their divorce after they failed to reach a settlement during mediation, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the two were ordered to attend a parenting program as part of the case. However, the filing notes that despite the program being completed no agreement was reached. The court has scheduled a hearing for March when the trial date will be set. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Ray J filed for divorce in October 2021. The exes have previously attempted to divorce twice before but called...
Why Did ‘RHOSLC’ Star Whitney Rose’s Husband Justin Lose His Job? Details on His Firing
The real deal. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Whitney Rose has given more details on her husband, Justin Rose, and his firing after it was revealed during the show's third season. Amid...
ETOnline.com
Nia Long Calls Out 'Irresponsible' and 'Hurtful' Way Her Ex's Alleged Affair Played Out (Exclusive)
Nia Long is opening up about her split from husband Ime Udoka. Long walked the red carpet at the premiere of Peacock's The Best Man: The Final Chapters at the Hollywood Athletic Club on Wednesday, and she spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier about her recent relationship challenges and why she believes their break-up should've been handled privately.
'90 Day: The Single Life' Fans Accuse Debbie of Meddling After Odd Behavior
"You need to focus on your own issues because you have plenty," wrote one "90 Day: The Single Life" fan after the third and final "Tell All" episode on TLC.
Jen Shah’s husband pleads with judge for leniency in fraud sentencing
Jen Shah’s husband, Sharrieff Shah Sr., is pleading for a judge to show his wife leniency in her upcoming Jan. 6 sentencing for fraud. The 51-year-old told the judge that the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star — who is facing up to 14 years behind bars — has “genuine remorse” for her actions. “Jen has never been arrested or detained for any crime. My wife’s current legal predicament was caused by a confluence of events that came together at various points, which caused her to spiral out of control,” the letter in the documents obtained by Page Six read. The...
Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown Once Admitted She Only Wanted Plural Marriage With Kody, Rejected Monogamy
And then, there was one. Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown once admitted she only wanted a plural marriage with husband Kody Brown and rejected monogamy to be with him. “I mean, I know this just sounds really funky,” Robyn, 44, began during a January episode of the hit TLC series. “But like, I had, you know, people that wanted to date me, and that I was, you know, kind of friendly with or whatever that talked about living, you know … they wanted to get more serious, a couple [of them] wanted to marry me, kind of a thing.”
ABC Will No Longer Air BackStreet Boys Holiday Special After Rape Allegation Against Nick Carter
Deadline has confirmed that ABC will no longer air A Very Backstreet Holiday after a woman who claims Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter raped her when she was a teenager after one of the group’s concerts announced she is filing a lawsuit. The music special will be replaced by comedy repeats in the 8 PM hour on Dec. 14. Shannon “Shay” Ruth, now 39, contends she was just 17 when Carter took her into his tour bus following a Backstreet Boys concert in Tacoma, Washington in 2001. She claims the singer gave her what he called “VIP juice” and then...
