News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island Police find missing Utah boy with alleged kidnapper
GRAND ISLAND, NE - A 13-year-old Utah boy is safe after Grand Island Police found him with an alleged kidnapper early this morning. Police say a gas station clerk at the south Git 'N Split called 9-1-1 about a suspicious vehicle just before 2:00 AM. Officers responded and found the boy with 26-year-old Tadashi Kojima. Utah Police say the man also goes by aliases Aaron Zemen and Hunter Fox and is from Arizona. The boy went missing late Monday night and his disappearance prompted an AMBER alert. The boy lives in Layton, Utah, about 800 miles west of Grand Island.
News Channel Nebraska
Bond in set in Hall County Court for man accused of kidnapping 13-year-old Utah boy
West Valley man shoots, kills roommate after waking up with a ‘bad feeling’
A man shot and killed his roommate on Thursday, Dec. 29, after waking up with a "bad feeling," according to the West Valley Police Department.
KSLTV
Clinton man admits to robbing, killing man who was walking down Ogden street
OGDEN, Utah — A Clinton man has admitted to shooting and killing an Ogden pedestrian during a robbery in June. Erik Orozco Sanches, 20, pleaded guilty last week to a reduced count of murder and aggravated robbery, first-degree felonies, as part of a plea deal. He had originally been charged with aggravated murder. In exchange for his pleas, prosecutors dropped charges of obstructing justice, a second-degree felony, and use of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.
Woman charged with murder for beating Ogden man to death
A woman has been charged on Thursday, Dec. 29, after she allegedly killed a man by hitting him in the head with a weapon.
kvnutalk
Smithfield man arrested on theft warrant – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 42-year-old Smithfield man has been arrested for allegedly stealing from a Hyde Park business back in September, according to law enforcement. Bryan Dean Buhler was booked Thursday into the Cache County Jail after a warrant had been issued for his arrest. According to the warrant affidavit,...
ABC 4
Ogden man shot and killed, police ask public for help
KSLTV
Experts warn about online gaming safety after Amber Alert teen found
LAYTON, Utah — The 13-year-old in an Amber Alert issued out of Layton Tuesday night was found safe in Nebraska early Wednesday morning. Police said a gas station attendant in Grand Island, Nebraska, noticed something suspicious about a car and the people at the gas station early Wednesday morning around 1:15 a.m. The attendant called police, which resulted in the arrest of the suspect, 26-year-old Aaron Zeman.
kslnewsradio.com
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled; 13-year-old Layton boy found safe
Man steals from Ogden Walmart by hiding items in dog food bag
A 40-year-old man was arrested after attempting to steal items from Walmart by concealing them in a dog food bag in Ogden.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Police identify 20-year-old shot, killed at West Valley City apartment complex
kslnewsradio.com
Shooting kills one in West Valley City
Layton mother reunites with Utah AMBER Alert victim in Nebraska
kmvt
Amber Alert canceled for 13-year-old Utah boy
(Gray News) - An Amber Alert issued Tuesday for a missing 13-year-old boy from Utah was canceled Wednesday morning after the boy was found safe. Evan McConney, from Layton, Utah, was found “in a car at a gas station in Grand Island, Nebraska,” along with the suspect in the case, 26-year-old Aaron Zeman of Arizona, the Layton City Police Department said.
Gephardt Daily
Pickup slides on icy road in Morgan County, is struck by semi
MORGAN COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A pickup truck that slid on an icy roadway Wednesday morning was struck from behind by a semi that was unable to stop in time. “Morgan Fire was called to respond to a traffic accident at 1:29 am this morning,”...
Multiple pole fires cause power outages across Salt Lake City, Millcreek, Bountiful
Multiple power outages have occurred across Salt Lake County Tuesday afternoon due to pole fires, authorities say.
ksl.com
Big changes are coming to these Utah state parks
SALT LAKE CITY — Like anything else, Utah state parks age or even go wanting for the right kind of amenities to boost the visitor experience. The Utah Division of Parks has embarked on an extensive overhaul at Echo in Coalville, one so ambitious there will be an official celebration this spring marking its "extreme makeover."
KSLTV
The Grinch spotted in Roy, Police chase on foot
ROY, Utah — Officers with the Roy City Police Department dressed up for Christmas and chased the Grinch on foot. A press release on Facebook said Sgt. Santa Claus and his elf officers worked to apprehend a burglar early Sunday morning. The burglar, dressed up in Santa attire, was...
Gephardt Daily
Tremonton Garland PD hoping to save dogs from euthanasia
TREMONTON, Utah, Dec. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Tremonton Garland Police Department is trying to quickly lash together an adoption program to avoid euthanizing a group of recently abandoned dogs. With photos of the threatened pups, the department has gone to social media to ask for help with...
CBS News
I-Team's Call for Action helps family stranded at Logan Airport after American Airlines loses child
American Airlines lost a car seat and an 11-month-old boy no longer had a safe way home from Logan Airport. WBZ-TV's Cheryl Fiandaca reports.
