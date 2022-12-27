Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Michigan Luge Course is an Epic Winter AdventureTravel MavenMuskegon, MI
Dollar General is Opening a New Store in Former Family Video BuildingBryan DijkhuizenHolland, MI
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Shanda Vander Ark: mother found competent in murder trial for son who died of malnourishment and hypothermiaLavinia ThompsonMuskegon, MI
Related
Man hospitalized following accidental shooting in Grand Rapids
A 19-year-old man is in the hospital after accidentally shooting himself early Saturday morning in Grand Rapids.
Fox17
Rockford Corner Bar supports GR homicide victim's father
ROCKFORD, Mich. — John Vanaman is doing something he never thought he would: helping raise funds for his beloved line cook, who everyone calls Toe Joe, after his daughter was shot and killed. Grand Rapids police are looking for suspects connected to the shooting death of Mya Kelley, a...
Man accused of killing incoming school board member is boyfriend of victim’s ex, police told
MUSKEGON, MI – A man accused of fatally shooting an incoming Muskegon Heights school board member is allegedly the boyfriend of the victim’s ex-wife, court records show. Glenn Anthony Davis was arraigned Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 27, in Muskegon County District Court for the Dec. 19 death of 53-year-old Julius Muhammad. Davis, 61, is charged with open murder and remains lodged in jail on a $500,000 bond.
Police identify man killed in Norton Shores shooting
NORTON SHORES, MI -- Police have identified a man who died in a shooting at Norton Shores intersection as 24-year-old Jamarr Tyrece Burse of Muskegon. The shooting also injured a teen. Both Burse and the juvenile were in a vehicle in the area of the Sunny Mart II store on...
Court docs: Slain Muskegon Heights school board member, suspect involved in child custody battle
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Court documents filed against the suspect accused of killing a recently-elected Muskegon Heights school board member was the result of a domestic dispute. Julius Muhammad, 53, was shot and killed last week in his home on Baker Street. Glenn Davis, 61, is charged with homicide...
WOOD
Man dead, teen injured in shooting in Norton Shores
Man dead, teen injured in shooting in Norton Shores. One person was killed and another injured in a shooting in Norton Shores Thursday. (Dec. 29, 2022) It doesn't matter what the coaches say, it doesn't matter what the players say, it even doesn't matter what the betting experts say: The fate of the Fiesta Bowl lies in the hands of a rhino at the Phoenix Zoo. (Dec. 30, 2022)
New store on Grand Rapids west side offers options for staying sober during the holidays
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The holidays can be challenging for people who are sober, but a new store in Grand Rapids has options to make it easier. Alt City NA Bottles and Beer opened in November and offers a wide selection of non-alcoholic beer, wine and spirits. "Social drinking...
jack1065.com
Kalamazoo man arrested in Holland after not paying for items at department store
HOLLAND, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Kalamazoo man thought he could get away without paying for a few things at a Blain’s Farm and Fleet store in Holland on Wednesday, December 28. As authorities will point out, it was more like thousands of dollars worth of items, including...
911 call captures baby’s birth on US-131 exit ramp
If you're frustrated by super-cautious, snow-wary drivers, imagine you're stuck behind them while trying to get your wife to the hospital while she is in labor.
UPDATE: Mya Kelly homicide investigation
Grand Rapids Police tell FOX 17 Mya Kelly was shot in front of her two children, ages 1 and 3. Police are still looking for a suspect.
Woman shot, killed day after Christmas in Grand Rapids identified
The 23-year-old woman who was shot and killed inside a house the day after Christmas in Grand Rapids has been identified.
WOOD
Drugs, domestic violence in Battle Creek murder
Senita Lenear looks back at time as Grand Rapids …. Senita Lenear looks back at time as Grand Rapids City Commissioner as term expires December 31, 2022. Wyoming High School student overcomes challenges …. Wyoming High School student overcomes challenges with kindness. Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 123022. Storm Team...
Family of postal worker ‘beyond grateful’ for support after head-on crash during blizzard
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Dora Schweiger can get a little emotional at the slightest gesture of human kindness. So, one can imagine the reaction Schweiger had when she witnessed the outpouring of support – locally and beyond – she’s received during her recovery following a serious crash during a blizzard just days before Christmas.
Man charged for allegedly stabbing 3 men near Howard City
A man has been charged for allegedly stabbing three people in Montcalm County earlier this month.
Six Grand Rapids Businesses Robbed Early Thursday Morning
Grand Rapids Police are investigating multiple break-ins that occurred at local businesses early Thursday. According to police, GRPD patrol officers responded to six separate burglaries (or attempted burglaries) to area businesses between 2a.m. and 4a.m. December 29th. Four of the businesses were gas stations or convenience stores, one was a...
West MI teen going home from hospital after more than 100 days of recovery following car crash
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A West Michigan athlete is getting ready to go home after 100 days at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital. It's been more than three months since the 16-year-old West Ottawa student was in a car crash that left him in critical condition. It's clear from...
Michigan postal worker injured in crash near Grand Rapids
A U.S. mail truck and a semi-truck crashed near Grand Rapids on M-57 by Shaner on December 23, leaving postal worker Dorjones severely injured.
muskegonchannel.com
2022 Our Moment of Purpose Found - Brother JK Harris Remembered
2022 was a year for us that marked some moments that we should stop for a moment and say thank you for because as they happened, well they all happened very quickly and it’s in the slowing down of things here at the end of the year that we are able to share a thought and express our thanks as well as point out one singular moment that meant the most by our standards.
Man arrested, charged in shooting of incoming Muskegon Heights board member
On Thursday, a man was arrested and charged for the death of Julius Muhammed, who had recently been elected to the Muskegon Heights Public Schools Board of Education.
WWMTCw
Tools and merchandise worth thousands stolen from farm and fleet store in Holland
HOLLAND, Mich. — Thousands of dollars worth in merchandise were stolen Thursday evening at a farm and fleet store in Holland. Deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to an incident at around 7:30 p.m. to Blaine's Farm and Fleet. A male suspect fled the store with a...
Comments / 2