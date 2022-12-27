ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon Heights, MI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox17

Rockford Corner Bar supports GR homicide victim's father

ROCKFORD, Mich. — John Vanaman is doing something he never thought he would: helping raise funds for his beloved line cook, who everyone calls Toe Joe, after his daughter was shot and killed. Grand Rapids police are looking for suspects connected to the shooting death of Mya Kelley, a...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Man accused of killing incoming school board member is boyfriend of victim’s ex, police told

MUSKEGON, MI – A man accused of fatally shooting an incoming Muskegon Heights school board member is allegedly the boyfriend of the victim’s ex-wife, court records show. Glenn Anthony Davis was arraigned Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 27, in Muskegon County District Court for the Dec. 19 death of 53-year-old Julius Muhammad. Davis, 61, is charged with open murder and remains lodged in jail on a $500,000 bond.
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI
MLive

Police identify man killed in Norton Shores shooting

NORTON SHORES, MI -- Police have identified a man who died in a shooting at Norton Shores intersection as 24-year-old Jamarr Tyrece Burse of Muskegon. The shooting also injured a teen. Both Burse and the juvenile were in a vehicle in the area of the Sunny Mart II store on...
NORTON SHORES, MI
WOOD

Man dead, teen injured in shooting in Norton Shores

Man dead, teen injured in shooting in Norton Shores. One person was killed and another injured in a shooting in Norton Shores Thursday. (Dec. 29, 2022) It doesn't matter what the coaches say, it doesn't matter what the players say, it even doesn't matter what the betting experts say: The fate of the Fiesta Bowl lies in the hands of a rhino at the Phoenix Zoo. (Dec. 30, 2022)
NORTON SHORES, MI
WOOD

Drugs, domestic violence in Battle Creek murder

Senita Lenear looks back at time as Grand Rapids …. Senita Lenear looks back at time as Grand Rapids City Commissioner as term expires December 31, 2022. Wyoming High School student overcomes challenges …. Wyoming High School student overcomes challenges with kindness. Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 123022. Storm Team...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
My Magic GR

Six Grand Rapids Businesses Robbed Early Thursday Morning

Grand Rapids Police are investigating multiple break-ins that occurred at local businesses early Thursday. According to police, GRPD patrol officers responded to six separate burglaries (or attempted burglaries) to area businesses between 2a.m. and 4a.m. December 29th. Four of the businesses were gas stations or convenience stores, one was a...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
muskegonchannel.com

2022 Our Moment of Purpose Found - Brother JK Harris Remembered

2022 was a year for us that marked some moments that we should stop for a moment and say thank you for because as they happened, well they all happened very quickly and it’s in the slowing down of things here at the end of the year that we are able to share a thought and express our thanks as well as point out one singular moment that meant the most by our standards.
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy