NorCal Chic
3d ago
she is a puppet someone is telling her what to do. She's not in control. Bill Gates has bought alot of land in North of Phoenix and is building concentration camps.
Larry Hobel
3d ago
this state is so screwed with this mindless biden drone in charge
Maelstrom
3d ago
...let me guess......all progressive socialists. 😖
Related
Arizona’s Governor-Elect Chooses Critic of Racial Disparities in Child Welfare to Lead CPS Agency
Matthew Stewart will become the first Black leader of the Department of Child Safety, which ProPublica and NBC News found had investigated the families of 1 in 3 Black children in metro Phoenix during a recent five-year period.
Incoming DES director to inherit issues in the agency
ARIZONA, USA — Governor-elect Katie Hobbs is continuing to announce new positions to fill her cabinet come the start of her administration in 2023. Among the new names announced, is Angie Rodgers, whom Hobbs' has tapped to take over the Department of Economic Security, the agency in charge of things like unemployment benefits, welfare and protecting vulnerable communities.
Court: Abortion doctors can’t be charged under Arizona law
TUCSON, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. The Arizona Court of Appeals ruled Friday that Arizona doctors can't be prosecuted under the state's 1864 near-total abortion ban, which was reactivated after the U.S. Supreme Court in June struck down a woman's right to an abortion.
fox10phoenix.com
Abortion in Arizona: 15-week ban now state law after Court of Appeals ruling
Previously, there had been two abortion laws on the books. The near-total ban on abortion passed before Arizona became a state has been overruled. The 15-week ban signed in 2022 by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey will now take effect.
arizonasuntimes.com
Hobbs’ Pick for Top Doctor Hints at Shift from Ducey’s Management of COVID Pandemic
Gov.-Elect Katie Hobbs’ selection of Pima County Health Director Dr. Theresa Cullen to lead the Arizona Department of Health Services marks another likely point in policy changes in contrast to outgoing Gov. Doug Ducey’s administration. Cullen promoted strict coronavirus measures in the county, which includes Tucson, when it...
azgovernor.gov
Governor Ducey Appoints Six New Judges to the Arizona Court of Appeals
PHOENIX – Governor Doug Ducey today announced appointments to fill vacancies on the Arizona Court of Appeals, the first level of appeal from Superior Courts on cases including civil, criminal, juvenile, tax, and family matters. The governor appointed Michael Catlett, Anni Hill Foster, and Daniel Kiley to Division I....
roselawgroupreporter.com
Hobbs retains Arizona water director, appoints new leaders for other natural resources agencies
Tom Buschatzke will remain as director of the state Department of Water Resources. || Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs’ Office. Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs is retaining the state’s top water official, keeping Tom Buschatzke on board as director of the Department of Water Resources at a time when water issues are of paramount concern in Arizona.
kawc.org
Arizona taxpayers to foot the bill to remove shipping containers at the border
PHOENIX -- Arizona taxpayers are going to spend another $76 million to take down the shipping containers along the border including in Yuma County that Gov. Doug Ducey used state dollars to put there in the first place. Copies of new contracts show the Department of Administration has agreed to...
Arizona recount uncovers several ballot-counting errors in Pinal County
The final recount results released Thursday in the Arizona attorney general’s race — which shrank to a razor-thin margin of 280 votes and confirmed Democrat Kris Mayes’ victory — show that ballot-counting errors in Pinal County were largely responsible for the shift. Pinal County, which has been plagued with election problems for the past year, […] The post Arizona recount uncovers several ballot-counting errors in Pinal County appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Pinal County cites ‘human error’ after vote discrepancies revealed in election recount
PHOENIX — Pinal County, which has had a tumultuous election cycle, is attributing a discrepancy in its vote totals to “human error” after recount results were released Thursday. Democrat Kris Mayes’ statewide margin over Republican Abe Hamadeh in the Arizona attorney general’s race was cut from 511...
Kari Lake Says She Would Have Been Graceful if She'd Lost Arizona Election
The Donald Trump-endorsed candidate did lose her gubernatorial midterm race to Democrat Katie Hobbs, but is fighting the results through the court.
KTAR.com
Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs announces 5 cabinet members to administration
PHOENIX — Democratic Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs announced Tuesday five members who will run the health and human services state agencies. This is her first announcement of several members of the cabinet that will offer a track record of expertise to run the health and human services state agencies. “These...
AZFamily
Businesses react to Arizona's minimum wage increase
According to the judges’ opinion, a licensed physician who performs an elective abortion in conformity with the most recent statute cannot be prosecuted. New law will allow alcohol while shopping at two Arizona malls. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Starting on Jan. 12, businesses at Tempe Marketplace and Desert...
Governor-elect Katie Hobbs taps new DCS director
PHOENIX — Changes are coming to Arizona's Department of Child Safety after Governor-elect Katie Hobbs announced a new director for the agency. Matthew Stewart will become the agency's first Black director and the fourth person to head the agency. DCS was created in 2014 to replace Child Protective Services which was shut down after years of systemic failures.
AZFamily
Arizona laws going into effect on New Year’s Day
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There were hundreds of bills signed into Arizona law in 2022. Here are a few that will take effect on New Year’s Day. Cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) HB 2204 classifies cryptocurrency and NFTs as gifts for tax purposes. Those trading in these financial...
AZFamily
Judge releases recount results of 3 statewide races; including contested Arizona AG race
PHOENIX (AP) — A recount of votes has confirmed Democrat Kris Mayes narrowly defeated Republican Abraham Hamadeh in the Arizona attorney general’s race, one of the closest elections in state history. The highly anticipated results announced Thursday in Maricopa County Superior Court are among the last in the...
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Appeals Dismissal of Arizona Election Lawsuit
Kari Lake, the Arizona Republican nominee for governor, is appealing a Maricopa County judge’s dismissal of her lawsuit challenging her defeat to Democrat Katie Hobbs, who is currently serving as secretary of state. In a notice of appeal filed Tuesday, Lake asked the Arizona Superior Court to reconsider all...
'Massive breach of trust': After Southwest meltdown, Arizona congressmen call for investigation
PHOENIX — Phoenix members of Arizona’s congressional delegation want answers after Southwest Airlines canceled thousands of flights over the last several days. On Monday, Southwest employees told waiting customers that 90% of the airline’s flights from Sky Harbor were canceled, and there was no space on future flights for the next four days.
Governor Abbott Takes a Play From Arizona Governor on Stopping Migrants
Recently Arizona Governor Doug Ducey lined up shipping containers to stop migrants from crossing the Arizona-Mexican border. This drew a lot of controversy from locals and the federal government who eventually sued the governor for placing the containers on federal land. Now, Texas Governor Greg Abbott is doing the same.
Arizona dam sees highest water level in 5 years, relieving farmers: report
The Coolidge Dam in eastern Arizona has reported recorded its highest water level in five years and, per the U.S. Geological Survey, the highest December total ever.
