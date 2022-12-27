Read full article on original website
Carjacking or any type of armed robbery should be life or execution period! Why does this country love to cater to criminals? These are serious crimes that if anyone commits should get the max penalty regardless of age because most criminals capable of doing evil always repeat! Not fair for the innocent and hardworking public knowing these heartless no good savages are back loose after being caught..
uptownmessenger.com
Police blotter: Shooting, armed robbery, home invasion
Three major crimes were reported in Uptown neighborhoods on Thursday (Dec. 29): a home invasion, a shooting and an armed robbery. At about 11 p.m., a home invasion was reported in the Lower Garden District. Police investigating the report in the 800 block St. Andrew Street found evidence of a home invasion but did not find the victim, a 33-year-old woman.
Woman found dead on I-10 Service Rd. believed to be victim of hit and run
NEW ORLEANS — A pedestrian was struck and killed by an apparent hit and run driver late Friday night on the I-10 Service Road in New Orleans East, according to police. The NOPD said that around 10:30 p.m., officers received a call about a person lying in the middle of the service road near Winchester Park Drive.
Man wounded, hospitalized after Downman Rd. shooting
According to the NOPD, the shooting happened in just before 12:50 p.m. in the 4400 block of Downman Road.
NOLA.com
Suspect accused of shooting mentally disabled man arrested after car chase: JPSO
A Marrero man wanted for allegedly shooting a mentally disabled victim was arrested following a car chase on the West Bank Tuesday, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. Joseph Dee, 21, was booked with aggravated second-degree battery and obstruction of justice, said Capt. Jason Rivarde, spokesperson for the department.
fox8live.com
Couple robbed on Bourbon Street after entering vehicle they thought was rideshare, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man and his wife were robbed in the French Quarter as thousands descend upon New Orleans for the weekend’s festivities. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the couple flagged down what they believed to be a rideshare vehicle in the 200 block of Bourbon Street just after 5 a.m. on Dec. 30.
fox8live.com
Interim NOPD Chief Woodfork picks new deputy superintendents
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a tough first week as interim chief, Michelle Woodfork is hoping for an arrest soon in the high-profile murder of a comedian at the downtown Rouses. Woodfork is announcing two new deputy superintendents as she lays the groundwork for a more effective department, which she hopes to grow by 300 officers within the next two years.
NOLA.com
Fugitive in molestation case arrested before boarding flight at New Orleans airport
A fugitive wanted in connection with a Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office molestation investigation was arrested at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport before he boarded a flight, according to authorities. Javier Ribon Bautista, 36, of Gretna, was booked Dec. 23 with two counts of molestation of a juvenile under the...
Two men shot, Central City and Algiers shootings
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating two shooting incidents Thursday night (Dec. 29).
fox8live.com
A dozen people shot across NOLA in 24 hours
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In the year’s final days, violence unfolds in almost every part of the city. In the past 24 hours, the NOPD investigated multiple shooting scenes that involved nearly a dozen victims. Three of those victims died. One murder unfolded at Bourbon and Toulouse as crowds...
Man shot, killed in Cut-Off Wednesday, NOPD
According to the NOPD, the shooting reportedly happened just after 11 a.m. in the 3100 block of Pittari Place.
WDSU
Man shot in the Tulane/Gravier neighborhood, police report
The New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the 200 block of North Prieur Street that left one man injured. According to police, a man sustained a gunshot wound right before 5 p.m. He was transported to a hospital for treatment. No other information is available at this time.
theadvocate.com
After Bogalusa man fatally shoots alleged intruder, police say it's the town's deadliest year
Bogalusa police say a homeowner shot and killed someone who he said burst through his door Wednesday — and they say 2022 is now the town's deadliest year on record. Police say officers were called to the 100 block of Lona Rester Place shortly after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning regarding a disturbance. Before officers arrived, the man called a second time to tell them he shot a man who had kicked his door down.
Double shooting in Plum Orchard neighborhood leaves one dead
A teenager is hurt and another person is dead after a shooting in the Plum Orchard neighborhood.
WDSU
NOPD searching for missing man, last seen in the Milenburg neighborhood
New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a missing man. According to police, William Davenport, 28, was last heard from in the early hours of Dec. 30. Since then, his family has not seen or heard from him. Davenport is described to be 5 feet and 2 inches tall and weighs about 88 pounds.
NOPD: Homeowner shoots, kills alleged intruder in Algiers
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating an Algiers homicide where a homeowner allegedly opened fire on an armed man inside his home, according to a Wednesday press release. NOPD officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 3100 block of Pittari Drive at around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
1 dead, 5 injured in series of shootings across N.O. within 7 hours, NOPD reports
NEW ORLEANS — One person is dead and five more were wounded in a series of shootings spread across New Orleans, as the city is on track to finish the year with the nation's highest murder rate. Wednesday night, at about 8:11 p.m., police responded to a shooting in...
NOLA.com
Man fatally shot in French Quarter, New Orleans police say
A man was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon in the French Quarter, New Orleans police said, and a 16-year-old suspect was arrested. Officers learned of the gunfire at 1:47 p.m., just off Bourbon Street near a daiquiri shop in the 800 block of Toulouse Street, Capt. Hans Ganthier said. Emergency Medical Services took the man to University Medical Center, where he died.
Newell: Cantrell‘s search for new NOPD Superintendent is a charade
Right before the holidays, New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell announced her intentions of hiring the next NOPD police chief. I said in advance of her announcement, and I’ll say it again, that we’ve made a huge mistake in our approach to this.
New Orleans girl paralyzed by gunshot flown out for shopping spree with former NOPD officer
NEW ORLEANS — It was around Thanksgiving 2020, when the life of a 7-year-old little girl would be forever changed. But from that same day forward, the life of the NOPD officer who came to her aid would never be the same as well. And it’s a bond that...
NOLA.com
Alaska police chief, formerly a New Orleans police commander, indicted on assault charge
An Alaska police chief who worked for years at the New Orleans Police Department pleaded not guilty Friday to charges that he assaulted an intoxicated man while he was off duty at a resort restaurant, including allegedly shoving the man head-first into a wall and using a chokehold. A grand...
