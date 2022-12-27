ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Guest
3d ago

Carjacking or any type of armed robbery should be life or execution period! Why does this country love to cater to criminals? These are serious crimes that if anyone commits should get the max penalty regardless of age because most criminals capable of doing evil always repeat! Not fair for the innocent and hardworking public knowing these heartless no good savages are back loose after being caught..

uptownmessenger.com

Police blotter: Shooting, armed robbery, home invasion

Three major crimes were reported in Uptown neighborhoods on Thursday (Dec. 29): a home invasion, a shooting and an armed robbery. At about 11 p.m., a home invasion was reported in the Lower Garden District. Police investigating the report in the 800 block St. Andrew Street found evidence of a home invasion but did not find the victim, a 33-year-old woman.
CENTRAL, LA
NOLA.com

Suspect accused of shooting mentally disabled man arrested after car chase: JPSO

A Marrero man wanted for allegedly shooting a mentally disabled victim was arrested following a car chase on the West Bank Tuesday, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. Joseph Dee, 21, was booked with aggravated second-degree battery and obstruction of justice, said Capt. Jason Rivarde, spokesperson for the department.
MARRERO, LA
fox8live.com

Interim NOPD Chief Woodfork picks new deputy superintendents

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a tough first week as interim chief, Michelle Woodfork is hoping for an arrest soon in the high-profile murder of a comedian at the downtown Rouses. Woodfork is announcing two new deputy superintendents as she lays the groundwork for a more effective department, which she hopes to grow by 300 officers within the next two years.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

A dozen people shot across NOLA in 24 hours

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In the year’s final days, violence unfolds in almost every part of the city. In the past 24 hours, the NOPD investigated multiple shooting scenes that involved nearly a dozen victims. Three of those victims died. One murder unfolded at Bourbon and Toulouse as crowds...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Man shot in the Tulane/Gravier neighborhood, police report

The New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the 200 block of North Prieur Street that left one man injured. According to police, a man sustained a gunshot wound right before 5 p.m. He was transported to a hospital for treatment. No other information is available at this time.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

After Bogalusa man fatally shoots alleged intruder, police say it's the town's deadliest year

Bogalusa police say a homeowner shot and killed someone who he said burst through his door Wednesday — and they say 2022 is now the town's deadliest year on record. Police say officers were called to the 100 block of Lona Rester Place shortly after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning regarding a disturbance. Before officers arrived, the man called a second time to tell them he shot a man who had kicked his door down.
BOGALUSA, LA
WWL

NOPD: Homeowner shoots, kills alleged intruder in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating an Algiers homicide where a homeowner allegedly opened fire on an armed man inside his home, according to a Wednesday press release. NOPD officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 3100 block of Pittari Drive at around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man fatally shot in French Quarter, New Orleans police say

A man was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon in the French Quarter, New Orleans police said, and a 16-year-old suspect was arrested. Officers learned of the gunfire at 1:47 p.m., just off Bourbon Street near a daiquiri shop in the 800 block of Toulouse Street, Capt. Hans Ganthier said. Emergency Medical Services took the man to University Medical Center, where he died.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

