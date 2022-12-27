PHOTOS: Storm downs trees, floods roads around Portland metro and across Oregon

We at Central Oregon Daily News have been thrilled to bring you the stories of the High Desert and beyond these past 12 months. We wanted to look back and not only re-share with you some of our favorites, but tell you why we love them so much. “I love...
The Beaverton DMV at 10280 Park Way is closed indefinitely after freezing weather caused the building’s fire sprinkler system to burst on Christmas Eve, flooding the office and causing extensive damage to the property.
A Washington man was arrested Thursday afternoon after he led officers on multiple wild chases through the Portland suburbs, police said. Oregon State Police initially received reports about a white Mercedes driving recklessly on Interstate 5 at about 9:20 a.m. Thursday. A trooper spotted the car and pulled it over. When the trooper told the driver he was under arrest, the man replied, “No, I am not,” and drove away, police said in a statement.
TILLAMOOK, Ore. — A heavy storm slammed into western Oregon Monday and Tuesday, bringing strong winds and high waves and causing flooding issues up and down the Oregon coast. Pacific Power reported thousands of outages in coastal counties Tuesday morning, with the greatest concentration in Astoria, according to the...
A Portland non-profit plagued with smashed windows in 2022, Blanchet House was once again hit during Thursday morning's breakfast service. With every window broken, it's another few thousand dollars in funds that could go to feeding some of Portland's most vulnerable population.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Some Portland firefighters say they feel they are understaffed and overworked which has created a crisis for the people you call for help. Isaac McLennan and Mariya Fuge, the union representatives of the Portland Firefighters’ Association, say they need help, and they need it now.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A winter storm that brought powerful wind gusts to Oregon on Tuesday caused at least two fatal car accidents that left four people dead, preliminary police investigations have found. Weather conditions also appeared to have contributed to a third fatal crash that killed one person and injured another, police said. Three people were killed, including a 4-year-old girl, when severe weather caused a large tree to fall on their pickup truck as they were driving on U.S. 26 about 15 miles east of the coastline, Oregon State Police said in a news release. The passengers were...
