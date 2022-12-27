ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

PHOTOS: Storm downs trees, floods roads around Portland metro and across Oregon

By Kaitlin Flanigan
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — It’s another round of stormy December weather for Oregon , with Mother Nature delivering powerful winds, pounding rain, flooding roads and massive waves along the coast.

Some roads around the region are closed as a result of flooded streets and stranded cars, downed trees and power lines. Homes have also been battered by downed trees. Tens of thousands have lost power throughout the day on Tuesday .

Take a look at some of the photos around the region.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ARY3O_0jvyj1sy00
    A tree was toppled in downtown Portland, falling across the road and landing next to the Portland Art Museum on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. (Credit: KOIN)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11r2rT_0jvyj1sy00
    A tree was toppled in downtown Portland, falling across the road and landing next to the Portland Art Museum on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. (Credit: KOIN)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00yQzy_0jvyj1sy00
    A car was stranded in high flood waters on a road underneath an Interstate 5 overpass in Aurora, Oregon on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. (Credit: Aurora Fire District)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cHIFv_0jvyj1sy00
    A tree fell amid high wind gusts on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 in Aloha, leaving its branches in a home. (Credit: TVF&R)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AZwVd_0jvyj1sy00
    Heavy wind gusts toppled trees on Littlepage Road in Multnomah County on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. (Credit: Multnomah County)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47kJty_0jvyj1sy00
    Heavy wind gusts toppled trees on Littlepage Road in Multnomah County on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. (Credit: Multnomah County)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Fiu4_0jvyj1sy00
    Heavy wind gusts toppled trees on Littlepage Road in Multnomah County on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. (Credit: Multnomah County)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16q9YO_0jvyj1sy00
    The Washington County Sheriff’s Office shared this photo of flooding in Gaston, Oregon, on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. (Credit: WSCO)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NKoUZ_0jvyj1sy00
    Cars were stuck on North Columbia Boulevard in Portland, Oregon on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 due to flooded roadways amid stormy conditions in the region (Credit: Emma Jerome/KOIN 6 News)

Have a photo or video of the storm’s damage? Send them to us at news@koin.com .

Stay with KOIN 6 News as this story develops.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Wanted man dances in Wilsonville street, sparks wild car chases through Portland suburbs

A Washington man was arrested Thursday afternoon after he led officers on multiple wild chases through the Portland suburbs, police said. Oregon State Police initially received reports about a white Mercedes driving recklessly on Interstate 5 at about 9:20 a.m. Thursday. A trooper spotted the car and pulled it over. When the trooper told the driver he was under arrest, the man replied, “No, I am not,” and drove away, police said in a statement.
PORTLAND, OR
kezi.com

High winds and waves slam the Oregon coast, bringing flooding

TILLAMOOK, Ore. — A heavy storm slammed into western Oregon Monday and Tuesday, bringing strong winds and high waves and causing flooding issues up and down the Oregon coast. Pacific Power reported thousands of outages in coastal counties Tuesday morning, with the greatest concentration in Astoria, according to the...
TILLAMOOK, OR
The Associated Press

Deaths, flooding as storm hit Oregon and Washington state

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A winter storm that brought powerful wind gusts to Oregon on Tuesday caused at least two fatal car accidents that left four people dead, preliminary police investigations have found. Weather conditions also appeared to have contributed to a third fatal crash that killed one person and injured another, police said. Three people were killed, including a 4-year-old girl, when severe weather caused a large tree to fall on their pickup truck as they were driving on U.S. 26 about 15 miles east of the coastline, Oregon State Police said in a news release. The passengers were...
OREGON STATE
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

50K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy