PHOTOS: Storm downs trees, floods roads around Portland metro and across Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — It’s another round of stormy December weather for Oregon , with Mother Nature delivering powerful winds, pounding rain, flooding roads and massive waves along the coast.

Some roads around the region are closed as a result of flooded streets and stranded cars, downed trees and power lines. Homes have also been battered by downed trees. Tens of thousands have lost power throughout the day on Tuesday .

Take a look at some of the photos around the region.

A tree was toppled in downtown Portland, falling across the road and landing next to the Portland Art Museum on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. (Credit: KOIN)

A car was stranded in high flood waters on a road underneath an Interstate 5 overpass in Aurora, Oregon on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. (Credit: Aurora Fire District)

A tree fell amid high wind gusts on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 in Aloha, leaving its branches in a home. (Credit: TVF&R)

Heavy wind gusts toppled trees on Littlepage Road in Multnomah County on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. (Credit: Multnomah County)

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office shared this photo of flooding in Gaston, Oregon, on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. (Credit: WSCO)

Cars were stuck on North Columbia Boulevard in Portland, Oregon on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 due to flooded roadways amid stormy conditions in the region (Credit: Emma Jerome/KOIN 6 News)

