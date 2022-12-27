What Miami Hurricanes are getting with their three sibling duos. And UM personnel notes

A six-pack of Miami Hurricanes notes on a Tuesday:

▪ It will be interesting to see what UM’s new trio of brother tandems can contribute; in two cases, one was a veteran transfer who figures to play a lot at Miami and the other is a highly-rated incoming freshman.

In the other, the Canes are getting two high school freshman twins.

There’s Francisco Mauigoa (the former Washington State linebacker) and his brother Francis, the five-star offensive tackle from IMG Academy in Bradenton.

There’s also Davonte Brown (the ex-UCF cornerback) and Damari Brown, the four-star Plantation American Heritage cornerback.

And there’s Miami Palmetto twin brothers Bobby Washington (the three-star linebacker) and four-star Robby Washington (the four-star receiver).

Francisco Mauigoa not only had 60 tackles and 3.5 sacks at Washington State last season, but Pro Football Focus rated him much higher than it rated any UM linebacker in 2021. PFF ranked him 136th of 738 qualifying linebackers, second in the Pacific 12 behind only Cal’s Jackson Sirmon.

He likely will compete with Corey Flagg Jr. at middle linebacker.

“Francisco is arguably a top three linebacker in the Pac 12,” Mario Cristobal said. “His grades are off the charts in both defending the run and pass coverage. He’s a large guy, a striker, a knock you back tackler, diagnoses plays extremely well. Just a very seasoned football player.”

His brother, Francis, was rated the top offensive tackle in the country by 247 and was rated third by Rivals.

Here was 247’s scouting report on Francis Mauigoa: “Special athlete that has the size and foot quickness to make a difference at football’s highest levels. Seems to always be in control of his body, which is impressive for someone that’s tipping the scales at just over 6-foot-5, 330 pounds.”

Francis played his first season at high school in California, his second in American Somoa and the past two at IMG Academy. He should compete to start immediately.

“Francis is one of the elite players overall in the country at 335 pounds,” Cristobal said. “He’s one of the guys we’re counting on to make an impact right away.”

Cristobal said Francis and Francisco were recruited separately.

“These are two enormous Ginormisourous Rex type human beings,” Cristobal said. “These are special guys in a special family. Francis lets me know every single day how well he catches the ball, so obviously he’s trying to set up for a tackle [eligible] touchdown. Francisco goes by Kiko. Francis goes by Cici.”

Davonte Brown, meanwhile, had a sterling 75.4 passer rating in his coverage area at UCF last season, allowing only 24 catches in 50 targets for 360 yards, with two interceptions and three touchdowns. His has good size at 6-2.

Davonte Brown has played 1900 snaps and allowed just four touchdowns in coverage at UCF.

“He’s a large defensive back with a lot of range,” Cristobal said. “Great hands. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining. His father Selwyn was a great player here.”

As for Davonte’s brother, 247 Sports rated Damari Brown the 18th best cornerback and 185th best player overall in the 2023 class.

“Damari Brown has been a priority since the beginning,” Cristobal said. “He possessed all the traits we’re looking for. Damari is one of the elite corners in the country this year.”

Of having siblings on the team, Cristobal cracked: “I know what it’s like to play with a brother and a couple of these guys have that opportunity; that’s extremely special - especially if you don’t like him. You can hit him every day.”

With the Washington brothers, Robby is a more highly-regarded prospect, projecting as an elite slot receiver. Here’s how recruiting analyst Larry Blustein assessed Robby and Bobby Washington.

▪ Cristobal sounded optimistic that the search for boundary wide receivers and defensive tackles in the portal will yield positive results.

“We’ve zeroed in on some really good targets,” he told WQAM’s Joe Rose. “We feel good about it. That’s all I can say. Hopefully we’ll have some good news in the next couple weeks when we start classes.”

▪ Though more is needed at defensive tackle, Cristobal likes the two additions - Georgia State’s Thomas Gore and freshman Joshua Horton.

Horton, Cristobal said, was “an absolute home run. He’s 6-5, can dunk like an NBA guy. You saw footage on Twitter of him dunking over his friends. Natural pass rusher, natural run stopper.”

And Gore “has been a super productive player at Georgia State, can provide more really good play at the defensive tackle position. Great with his hands, technician, plays with a lot of power. Had 76 pressures and 14 sacks over three seasons. Shares the DNA we’re looking for.”

▪ UM nonbinding commitment Cormani McClain, considered the top cornerback in the 2023 class, apparently did not sign anywhere during the early signing period, meaning he cannot sign anywhere until early February.... Cristobal expects about 20 of the Canes’ 29 new players to be available for spring practice.

▪ We’ve heard strong positive feedback on new Canes running back Mark Fletcher, the freshman from Plantation American Heritage who averaged 8.5 per carry this past season (226 carries for 1,934 yards and 23 touchdowns), to go along with 13 catches for 157 yards and another touchdown,

“How he’s not a five-star is baffling,” said Paramount Sports handicapper and WQAM contributor Lee Sterling.

“He not only can run, but he blocks, he catches, he gets better as the game goes on. During the state championship, he turned negative runs into 7, 8 yard gains. I think he has a chance to start from Day 1.”

Incidentally, Sterling’s daughter Brooke - who had the lead role in the New York premier of the musical Mystic Pizza - will sing the national anthem before Friday’s Tennessee-Clemson Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium.

▪ Cristobal acknowledged what we wrote about here: The Canes rosters need to get back to having more high-round NFL draft picks:

“Miami should be stacking up classes like this year after year,” he said. “That hasn’t happened. Miami should dominate the draft, dominate the draft. First, second round picks. Signing days result in better draft days. That’s why it’s critical this continues to take an uptick every single year.”