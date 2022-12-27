ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariah Carey ‘Can’t Even Handle’ Her Record-Extending 90th Week Atop the Hot 100

By Starr Bowenbank
 3 days ago

Mariah Carey might not officially hold the title of the Queen of Christmas after a fierce trademark battle , but her performance on the Billboard charts certainly suggests otherwise. On Tuesday (Dec. 27), the singer reacted with glee after finding out that her holiday hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You” hangs atop the Billboard Hot 100 for an 11th total week, extending Carey’s record for the most weeks of an artist ranking at No. 1 on the chart: 90 throughout her career.

“I can’t even handle this news.. I’m jumping up and down in the snow..! Meanwhile Cha Cha is swimming around and Mutley is howling like a kid running around in circles feeling our energy,” Carey captioned photos of the song crowning the Hot 100, the Global 200 and the Global Excl. U.S. charts, along with Christmas tree, snowflake and wrapped gift emojis.

Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' Holds Atop Hot 100, Wham!'s 'Last Christmas' Hits…

12/27/2022

While the holiday classic leads for a third week this holiday season , it’s far from the first time it has achieved this feat — “Christmas” has topped the Hot 100 during the holidays each year since December 2019. Meanwhile on the Global 200, “Christmas” earned a 12th total week at No. 1, along with a seventh week atop Global Excl. U.S., dating to the charts’ inceptions two years ago.

Carey also scored another major achievement for “All I Want For Christmas Is You” on Christmas Day. On Twitter and Instagram , the singer shared a boomerang style video of her hiding her face in disbelief while holding up her phone, which stated that “‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ breaks the record for the biggest streaming day in global Spotify history” with a 21.26 million streams on the music platform.

“Merry Christmas everybody!!! Did not expect to wake up to this amazing surprise!!!!” she captioned the post , which came amid a series of fittingly Christmas themed content from her social accounts.

See Carey’s reaction below.

