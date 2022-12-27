ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Michigan State makes 'Top 5' for two 2024 in-state athletes

By Aedan Mulcrone
SpartanNation
SpartanNation
 3 days ago

Michigan State football has started to ramp up its recruiting for the 2024 cycle. With three skill position players already committed, the Spartans are in contention for two more.

After four-star cornerback Jaylen Thompson announced his commitment to MSU on Tuesday at the Supermax 100 Midwest Invitational football camp, Harper Woods (Mich.) four-star athlete Jacob Oden announced his top five schools — Michigan State, Penn State, Iowa, Michigan, and Tennessee.

At 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, Oden is the No. 160 player in the country (according to 247Sports Composite) and the No. 16 rated athlete. He would be an option at both wide receiver or safety at the collegiate level.

While Harper Woods struggled with a 3-6 record this past season, Oden flourished. He was on the MHSFCA ‘Dream Team’, and was a Detroit News All-State selection as a safety. His length helps him in pass coverage and his size allows him to be a force against the run as well.

In addition to the defensive impact that he brings, Oden also showed massive upside as a wide receiver this past season. No matter what side of the ball he plays in college, Oden would be a huge addition for the Spartans.

In addition to being named a finalist by Oden, Michigan State also made the cut for Belleville (Mich.) three-star linebacker Jeremiah Beasley. Along with the Spartans, his top five includes Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Michigan, and Tennessee.

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound linebacker was part of Belleville’s daunting state championship defense in 2022. Beasley is the No. 250 overall player, the No. 20 linebacker and the No. 6 player in Michigan for the 2024 class.

Beasley finished the 2022 season with a total of 108 tackles, earning him All-State honors by multiple sources. On offense, he ran for over 1,200 yards with 27 touchdowns. Beasley is a sideline-to-sideline linebacker built for the modern game, and a good fit in the 4-2-5 base defense that Michigan State features.

The Spartans are in contention for several of the top in-state athletes for the 2024 cycle. With River Rouge (Mich.) wide receiver Nick Marsh already committed, Michigan State has put itself in a good spot in many other in-state battles. MSU currently has the No. 11 class nationally, and will look to finish among the nation’s best after this strong start.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SpartanNation

Michigan State Women Knock Off No. 4 Indiana

Michigan State women's basketball scored what is easily its biggest win of the 2022-23 season on Thursday when the Spartans knocked off undefeated and No. 4-ranked Indiana, 83-78, at the Breslin Center. Four Spartans scored in double figures, led by senior Kamaria McDaniel's 24-point, 3-assist effort. Senior Taiyier Parks and...
EAST LANSING, MI
WolverineDigest

Three Down, One To Go

Way back in July, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh laid out four preseason goals for his Wolverines heading into the 2022 season. Harbaugh said that Michigan wanted to beat in-state rival Michigan State (1) and arch rival Ohio State (2) in the same season for the first time since 2003. The Wolverines also wanted to repeat as Big Ten champions (3), and go on to win the national championship (4).
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

J.J. McCarthy's family drives 26 hours to watch Michigan in Fiesta Bowl

Scottsdale, Ariz. — As of Monday afternoon, Jim McCarthy and Megan McCarthy, parents of Michigan starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy, and their two daughters were confirmed on Southwest Airlines flights from Chicago to Phoenix. By 9 p.m. that night, only Jim McCarthy was confirmed on the Tuesday morning flight, while...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Maize n Brew

Michigan basketball stunned in 63-61 upset to Central Michigan

In their final out-of-conference game of 2022–23, the Michigan Wolverines were the victims of a stunning 63-61 upset to the Central Michigan Chippewas. At first tip, it looked like it’d be a cruise control kind of a game for Michigan. The Wolverines kept the Chippewas to a sub-40% field goal percentage and an even more dismal 17% three point percentage through the first two timeouts. What kept Central Michigan at the Wolverines’ heels for much of the first half was Michigan’s own up-and-down shooting problems — making six of their first nine shots, than scoring just two of their next 10.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
MLive.com

Former star QB turns heartbreak into inspirational story for Michigan football

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- In 2018, then-Michigan offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton was in the Phoenix area looking for a quarterback. He went to see Tyler Shuck, the top-rated prospect in the state that year, who ended up at Oregon. He checked in on Jack Plummer, who landed at Purdue. And since he was in the area, he stopped by Pinnacle High School to confirm that the top quarterback in the 2019 class, Spencer Rattler, was still committed to Oklahoma. He was.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WolverineDigest

Two Wolverines Back In Action As Semifinal Draws Near

Although they haven't put up gaudy numbers this season, both Andrel Anthony and AJ Henning have proven that they can make big time plays in big time moments. It doesn't get much bigger than the College Football Playoff, and it now looks like both guys might be ready to play when No. 2 Michigan kicks off against No. 3 TCU on Saturday at the Fiesta Bowl.
ANN ARBOR, MI
99.1 WFMK

Tragedy Causes Popular Lansing Eatery to Close Temporarily

Lansing's popular Fidler's on the Grand restaurant will be closed indefinitely while its owners recuperate from serious injuries sustained during a multi-vehicle pile-up in Ohio two days before Christmas. According to multiple sources, nearly four dozen vehicles were involved in a pile-up in eastbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike between...
LANSING, MI
Banana 101.5

Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson

As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Comeback

Jim Harbaugh chose the most Big Ten introductory music imaginable

Michigan Wolverines’ head coach Jim Harbaugh has long been known for interesting takes and references, from steak and milk to potato chips in a PB&J to “biblical” quarterback battles to love for Blue Bloods, Judge Judy, The Rockford Files, and Ted Lasso. Even by his standards, though, Harbaugh (seen above answering media questions after arriving Read more... The post Jim Harbaugh chose the most Big Ten introductory music imaginable appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WLNS

Mid-Michigan family in hospital after Ohio crash

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Mark and Lisa Taylor and their family, own a restaurant called Fidler’s on the Grand in Lansing. They are now in Ohio hospitals with injuries. The family was injured in the 46-vehicle crash that happened in Sandusky County, Ohio, and resulted in four deaths. Among those killed was 19-year-old Emma Smith […]
LANSING, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan woman, 19, killed in 46-car pileup on Ohio Turnpike

A 19-year-old Michigan woman, Emma L. Smith of Webberville, was among four people killed in a 46-car pileup Friday in Ohio. The crash occurred during the weekend snowstorm, just after 12:30 p.m. on the Ohio Turnpike, eastbound Interstate 80, between state routes 53 and 4 in Gorton Township, and took the lives of four people and injured many others, said Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Ryan Purpura in an emailed news release. ...
WEBBERVILLE, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

The next big scandal at MSU?

I have a closet full of Green and White. I even have a pair of diamond-studded Spartan dangling earrings that I used to wear at every Saturday home game, during the years that my husband and I had season tickets to Michigan State University football. I have cheered myself hoarse at all manner of Spartan sports games. And I have many dear friends and former East Lansing neighbors who are, or were, employees of MSU, from deans, to faculty, to members of the administration.
EAST LANSING, MI
SpartanNation

SpartanNation

East Lansing, MI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
224K+
Views
ABOUT

SpartanNation is a FanNation channel covering the Michigan State Spartans

 https://www.si.com/college/michiganstate

Comments / 0

Community Policy