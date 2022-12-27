Michigan State makes 'Top 5' for two 2024 in-state athletes

Michigan State football has started to ramp up its recruiting for the 2024 cycle. With three skill position players already committed, the Spartans are in contention for two more.

After four-star cornerback Jaylen Thompson announced his commitment to MSU on Tuesday at the Supermax 100 Midwest Invitational football camp, Harper Woods (Mich.) four-star athlete Jacob Oden announced his top five schools — Michigan State, Penn State, Iowa, Michigan, and Tennessee.

At 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, Oden is the No. 160 player in the country (according to 247Sports Composite) and the No. 16 rated athlete. He would be an option at both wide receiver or safety at the collegiate level.

While Harper Woods struggled with a 3-6 record this past season, Oden flourished. He was on the MHSFCA ‘Dream Team’, and was a Detroit News All-State selection as a safety. His length helps him in pass coverage and his size allows him to be a force against the run as well.

In addition to the defensive impact that he brings, Oden also showed massive upside as a wide receiver this past season. No matter what side of the ball he plays in college, Oden would be a huge addition for the Spartans.

In addition to being named a finalist by Oden, Michigan State also made the cut for Belleville (Mich.) three-star linebacker Jeremiah Beasley. Along with the Spartans, his top five includes Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Michigan, and Tennessee.

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound linebacker was part of Belleville’s daunting state championship defense in 2022. Beasley is the No. 250 overall player, the No. 20 linebacker and the No. 6 player in Michigan for the 2024 class.

Beasley finished the 2022 season with a total of 108 tackles, earning him All-State honors by multiple sources. On offense, he ran for over 1,200 yards with 27 touchdowns. Beasley is a sideline-to-sideline linebacker built for the modern game, and a good fit in the 4-2-5 base defense that Michigan State features.

The Spartans are in contention for several of the top in-state athletes for the 2024 cycle. With River Rouge (Mich.) wide receiver Nick Marsh already committed, Michigan State has put itself in a good spot in many other in-state battles. MSU currently has the No. 11 class nationally, and will look to finish among the nation’s best after this strong start.