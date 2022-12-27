ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

REPORT: Tony Washington Departing WVU

By Christopher Hall
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YADFz_0jvyiabf00

According to Matt Zenitz of On3, West Virginia receivers coach Tony Washington Jr. will depart Morgantown for Liberty to reunite with newly hired head coach Jameu Chadwell.

Washington worked under Chadwell for two seasons prior to joining Neal Brown's staff at West Virginia.

Three Mountaineer receivers (Sam James, Bryce Ford-Wheaton, and Kaden Prather) hauled in 46+ receptions and went for over 500 yards last season.

Washington was Brown's third receiver coach in four seasons at the helm.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MountaineerMaven

WVU Takes Second Swing at Landing Former Top Recruit in West Virginia

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineers Now, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

Florida State LB Transfer Amari Gainer Makes Decision

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineers Now, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Top West Virginia Target Picks Next School

Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia coaching staff has made landing a talented linebacker a priority this offseason, but they received really bad news moments ago when former four star linebacker Amari Gainer committed to play for the University of North Carolina instead of for the Mountaineers. Gainer,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Clint Trickett, WVU’s OC Job, and Twitter

(Photo by Marshall Athletics) Clint Trickett, who played for WVU from 2013 to 2014, is one of the best Mountaineer quarterbacks in recent memory. After retiring from the game following a string of concussions, Trickett immediately landed on his feet in coaching. His career has taken him from East Mississippi...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Nichols enjoying smooth transition to West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — On a team with six new players and four with extensive experience at West Virginia before this season, the expectation was always that it would take time for the Mountaineers to develop a strong understanding of how to play alongside one another in Dawn Plitzuweit’s first season as head coach.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Nichols enters Big 12 play following best performances with WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Fifth-year senior Danni Nichols is the leading scorer off the bench for head coach Dawn Plitzuweit’s team. The veteran guard has come off the bench in all 11 games this season, and was averaging 6.6 points per game heading into the West Palm Beach Invitational.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Jalen Bridges is Exactly Who We Thought He Was

Morgantown, West Virginia – When Fairmont, West Virginia native Jalen Bridges left the West Virginia Mountaineers basketball program following last season, he pointed fingers at virtually everyone and everything except himself for his mediocre performance with the team. He blamed the coaching. He blamed playing out of position. He...
FAIRMONT, WV
MountaineerMaven

WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews Kansas State

The West Virginia Mountaineers (10-2) will open Big 12 Conference play on the road versus Kansas State Wildcats (11-1) this Saturday with tip off set 7:00 p.m. EST and streaming on ESPN+. Head coach Bob Huggins met with the media on Thursday to preview the Wildcats and discussed the Mountaineers...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Upcoming Men’s Basketball Big 12 Conference Game Promotions

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Big 12 Conference play returns to Morgantown on Saturday, Jan. 7, and several promotions have been announced for the upcoming men’s basketball home games at the WVU Coliseum. The Big 12 home opener against Kansas, presented by Diversified Energy, on Jan. 7, is a Gold...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Davisson Brothers Band cancels weekend shows due to health emergency

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Davisson Brothers Band says they are forced to cancel two shows this weekend because of a health emergency within the band. Although the health emergency is non life-threatening, the band has chosen to cancel shows scheduled for Friday and Saturday, according to the band’s website.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

4 West Virginia affordable housing projects funded

FHLBank Pittsburgh, in partnership with MVB Bank Inc., awarded $1.5 million to four affordable housing projects in north central West Virginia. The awards were made possible through the 2022 funding round of FHLBank's Affordable Housing Program grants and voluntary housing initiative.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Suncrest Dental flooded, looking for temporary location

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Last weeks cold weather busted pipes and caused leaks throughout Morgantown, but this local dentist office didn’t find out it happened to them until much later. Suncrest Dental on Pineview Drive in Morgantown had all three of its floors flooded. The office was closed for...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia native featured in Hooters 2023 swimsuit calendar

A West Virginia native was recently featured on Fox News for being one of the bartenders/wait staff featured in the Hooters 2023 swimsuit calendar. Grace Burchett, who attended West Virginia University, works at the Naples, Florida Hooters. Burchett said to Fox News that she didn’t think she would make the 2023 calendar but it’s special […]
NAPLES, FL
WDTV

OrangeTheory Fitness preparing for Bridgeport opening

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For people looking to get in shape this new year, Bridgeport is offering a new place to workout. OrangeTheory Fitness located at The Square in Bridgeport is planning to open its doors by mid January. The gym is offering a free week of VIP training before...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Transportation Today News

West Virginia nearing completion of I-70 project

The West Virginia Department of Transportation recently announced it is nearing the completion of the $215 million I-70 Bridges Project in the Wheeling area. Painting, concrete repairs, and other minor work are the last that remains to be completed. “Any traffic impacts will be short-term,” Tony Clark, West Virginia Division of Highways District 6 engineer, […] The post West Virginia nearing completion of I-70 project appeared first on Transportation Today.
WHEELING, WV
MountaineerMaven

MountaineerMaven

Morgantown, WV
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
592K+
Views
ABOUT

MountaineerMaven is a FanNation channel covering West Virginia athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/westvirginia

Comments / 0

Community Policy