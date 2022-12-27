REPORT: Tony Washington Departing WVU

According to Matt Zenitz of On3, West Virginia receivers coach Tony Washington Jr. will depart Morgantown for Liberty to reunite with newly hired head coach Jameu Chadwell.

Washington worked under Chadwell for two seasons prior to joining Neal Brown's staff at West Virginia.

Three Mountaineer receivers (Sam James, Bryce Ford-Wheaton, and Kaden Prather) hauled in 46+ receptions and went for over 500 yards last season.

Washington was Brown's third receiver coach in four seasons at the helm.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly