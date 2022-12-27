ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

AP source: LHP Rich Hill, Pirates agree to 1-year deal

By WILL GRAVES
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
FILE - Boston Red Sox pitcher Rich Hill throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in New York. Rich Hill has agreed to a one-year contract with Pittsburgh, giving the Pirates another veteran arm for their rotation, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 on condition of anonymity because the club had not announced the signing. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Rich Hill has agreed to a one-year contract with Pittsburgh, giving the Pirates another veteran arm for their rotation, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the club had not announced the signing.

Hill, a Boston native who turns 43 in March, went 8-7 with a 4.27 ERA in 26 starts for the Red Sox this year.

Pittsburgh went 62-100 this year, its fourth consecutive losing season. It finished with a 4.66 team ERA, good for 26th in the majors.

Hill joins a growing list of new faces with the Pirates. Carlos Santana, a first baseman and designated hitter, signed with the team in free agency, and first baseman Ji-Man Choi was acquired in a trade with Tampa Bay. Catcher Austin Hedges and right-hander Vince Velasquez also agreed to free agent contracts.

Hill made his big league debut with the Chicago Cubs in 2005. Pittsburgh will be his 12th major league team.

The 6-foot-5 left-hander, known for his curveball, is 82-59 with a 3.85 ERA in 350 career appearances, including 221 starts.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

