ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
cnycentral.com

DOH message to vapers and e-cig users: Resolve to quit in the new year

NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — The New York State Department of Health is urging all New Yorkers who use electronic cigarette (e-cigarettes) and other vapor devices to make a New Year’s resolution to quit using these highly addictive and dangerous products. While traditional tobacco use has been declining...
cnycentral.com

NYS Department of Health reminds New Yorkers of binge drinking dangers

ALBANY, N.Y. — With New Year's Eve celebrations happening across Central New York this weekend, the New York State Department of Health is reminding New Yorkers of the dangers that come with binge and heavy drinking. Binge drinking and heavy drinking are two patterns of excessive alcohol use. The...
NEWS10 ABC

Counties with the shortest life expectancy in New York

Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.
NEW YORK STATE
localsyr.com

Remaining McDonald’s along New York State Thruway closing

NEW YORK STATE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Thruway Authority announced on December 21 that there will be upcoming changes that will impact 11 service area along the New York State Thruway. These changes will begin January 1, 2023. Although changes are being made to 11 more...
cnycentral.com

More than 3 dozen people confirmed dead in Western New York after snowstorm

Buffalo, NY — As the dig-out continues in Buffalo, the death toll keeps rising. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted late Wednesday evening that the medical examiner's office confirmed 3 additional deaths from the blizzard, bringing the Erie County death toll to 37. This is in addition to a death in Niagara County, and one other death being reported in Western New York.
BUFFALO, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Top 10 Colleges and Universities in New York State For 2023

As high school juniors and seniors across New York State are making decisions about which colleges and universities they plan on attending, WalletHub released the list of New York's top 10 colleges and universities for 2023. WalletHub compared more than 900 colleges and universities across the United States to determine its list. Its rankings are based on 30 key measures grouped into seven key components, including cost, campus safety, and career outcomes.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
cnycentral.com

'Bianca's Law' targeting dissemination of personal images is signed into NYS law

ALBANY, N.Y. — A bill creating criminal and civil penalties for disseminating personal images was signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul Thursday. Known as Bianca’s Law, the bill is named after Bianca Devins, a 17-year-old from Utica who was stabbed to death at a concert by Brandon Clark in 2019. Clark then took photographs of her deceased body and shared them online.
ALBANY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

What Is “Just Cause” in New York State? Can You Legally Be Fired?

Over the last few weeks, you may have heard about people quiet quitting. What is that? It is an employee doing only the minimum that their job requires to get paid. Yet, in this day and age employers want you to go above and beyond, if you don't then they are actually (the employers) looking to replace you. There is quiet quitting and there is quiet firing.
cnycentral.com

NY legislative pay raises much higher than neighboring states

New York State legislators are still waiting to learn whether they are getting a 29% pay raise in 2023. Governor Kathy Hochul, who previously said she supported a raise, has yet to sign the bill. CBS 6 has been looking into how the raise and six figure salary stacks up...
NEW JERSEY STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Nat’l Guard going door-to-door looking for bodies in NY snowstorm

National Guard troops are going door-to-door looking for “individuals who may have perished” in western New York amid a snowstorm that officials say has already killed dozens. Troops will search over the next 48 hours around Erie County, home to New York’s second most-populous city, Buffalo, County Executive...
BUFFALO, NY
informnny.com

Study: The most-broken house rules in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — From “keep your room clean” to “no interrupting,” many American households run smoothly by following a common set of rules. Whether you live in a household with children and pets, or an apartment shared with roommates, your home can likely benefit from standards like a chore chart and a few ground rules.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
stupiddope.com

CAURD Dispensaries In New York Are Expected To Bring A Range Of Benefits To The State

The CAURD dispensaries in New York State have been a long-awaited addition to the healthcare landscape in the state. For those unfamiliar with CAURD, it stands for “Cannabis for Adult Use, Regulation, and Duty.” The opening of these dispensaries marks a significant milestone in the legalization of recreational cannabis in New York, as they will provide access to a variety of cannabis products for adult use.
NEW YORK STATE
mylittlefalls.com

DEC Announces Adoption of Advanced Clean Cars II Rule for New Passenger Cars and Light-Duty Truck Sales

All New Cars, Pickup Trucks, and SUVs Sold In New York To Be Zero-Emission by 2035. Requirements are Crucial to Help Implement Newly Finalized Climate Act Scoping Plan, Further Electrify Transportation Sector, and Improve Health of Communities. New York State Department of Environmental Conversation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos announced today...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy