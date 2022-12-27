Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Rescuer: teams ‘weren’t going to stop’ until they found missing Coachella Valley business owner
News Channel 3 is learning more about the incredible rescue operation that recovered a Coachella Valley business owner after a cold night injured and stuck in the rugged terrain of Morongo Valley. Watch News Channel 3 at 5:00 for more on the community effort that led to the successful rescue. Nathan Otto, the founder of The post Rescuer: teams ‘weren’t going to stop’ until they found missing Coachella Valley business owner appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
New Details On Palm Desert Fatal Crash, Identities Released
More details have been released about the Palm Desert crash that left three dead and one injured. According to CAL FIRE, at about 7:15 p.m., first responders arrived at Fred Waring and Adonis Dr. to a two car crash with three people trapped inside one car. About 20 minutes later,...
Mountain lion spotted in SLO woman’s driveway: ‘The cats live here too’
Despite the rain, mountain lions are still on the prowl in San Luis Obispo. Around dusk Thursday, a SLO resident spotted a cougar in her driveway off of Prefumo Canyon Road, according to her mother, Randi Montgomery. “My daughter just drove into her driveway and the mountain lion was right...
Video shows neighbors, law enforcement attempting to help slain Riverside County deputy
Surveillance video captured the frantic and ultimately unsuccessful effort to help a Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot and killed in Jurupa Valley on Thursday. Authorities say Isaiah Cordero, 32, was killed during a traffic stop by 44-year-old William Shae McKay, a San Bernardino County resident who authorities say had an “extensive criminal history” […]
Santa Barbara Sheriff’s identify 33-year-old Santa Maria resident in Northern Branch Jail death
The Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office identified 33-year-old Jamie Angel Gonzalez as the deceased in Wednesday's death at Northern Branch Jail. The post Santa Barbara Sheriff’s identify 33-year-old Santa Maria resident in Northern Branch Jail death appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Three cars crash on Highway 101 to avoid loose dog running down center divider in Carpinteria
Three cars crashed on northbound Highway 101 to avoid a loose dog running down the center divider near Santa Monica Rd in Carpinteria on Wednesday afternoon. The post Three cars crash on Highway 101 to avoid loose dog running down center divider in Carpinteria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Horse struck and killed by car on Central Coast — sending driver to the hospital
During the crash, the horse partially entered the vehicle, the CHP said.
KGO
Slain Deputy Isaiah Cordero mourned by community, colleagues. 'This could have been prevented'
RIVERSIDE, Calif. -- Community members and fellow law enforcement colleagues are mourning the loss of Riverside County Sheriff's Department Deputy Isaiah Cordero, who was killed in the line of duty. Loved ones brought flowers and candles in Cordero's memory to a growing memorial for the beloved deputy at the Jurupa...
Three people killed, one seriously hurt after a crash in Palm Desert
Update 12/29/22 The coroner's office identified the three people killed in the crash as Abel Alvarado, 69, of Anza, Elena Morron, 84, of Los Angeles, and Yolanda Alvarado, 65, of Anza. The Sheriff's Dept. revealed on Thursday that a 2021 Honda Accord was traveling westbound on Fred Waring Dr. at a high rate of speed The post Three people killed, one seriously hurt after a crash in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sale closed in Santa Barbara: $4.4 million for a five-bedroom home
A spacious historic house built in 1917 located in the 2300 block of Santa Barbara Street in Santa Barbara has new owners. The 4,222-square-foot property was sold on Dec. 16, 2022. The $4,350,000 purchase price works out to $1,030 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
Ventura Co. man arrested in Santa Maria accused of trying to entice a minor
Santa Maria police and the FBI arrested a man suspected of attempting to contact a minor for sexual purposes.
Crash involving tanker truck briefly I-10 traffic in Coachella
Interstate 10 traffic was briefly slowed after a crash involving a tanker truck at a nearby exit. The crash happened on the 45000 block of Dillon Road. A viewer told News Channel 3 it was at the TA Travel Center. Details on the crash remain limited, however, Cal Fire confirmed it involved two vehicles and The post Crash involving tanker truck briefly I-10 traffic in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
Fontana Herald News
Woman is arrested after she allegedly carjacks vehicle in Fontana
A woman was arrested after she allegedly carjacked a vehicle and led police on a pursuit in Fontana on Dec. 30, authorities said. The incident took place on the afternoon of Dec. 30, when the Fontana Police Department received a 911 call regarding a suspect who used a knife to commit a carjacking on Valley Boulevard.
California witness describes oval object on fire falling to ground level
The intersection of the 15 Freeway and Duncan Canyon Road, Fontana, CA.Photo byGoogle. A California witness at Fontana reported watching a large, oval-shaped object falling from the sky that appeared to be on fire at about 7:23 p.m. on October 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Fontana Herald News
Driver who had small children in car is found to be possessing cocaine in San Bernardino
A driver who had two small children in his car was found to be in possession of cocaine used for sales, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Officers found the cocaine after making a traffic enforcement stop in San Bernardino, the Police Department said in a Facebook post on Dec. 28.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Two Injured in Tanker Truck Collision in Coachella
(CNS) – Two people were injured in a collision between two vehicles and a tanker truck in Coachella Friday. Fire crews responded around 3:25 p.m. Friday to reports of a collision in the 45000 block of Dillon Road, in Coachella, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Fire officials...
San Luis Obispo County alerts residents of potential flash floods as rain continues
San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services urges residents to be alert and on the lookout for flooding as rainfall continues Thursday. The post San Luis Obispo County alerts residents of potential flash floods as rain continues appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kvta.com
Simi Police Search For Missing Woman
Simi Valley police are seeking public help in their search for a missing woman. They say that Miranda Sinai was last seen on Sunday afternoon, Christmas day. Her car was found abandoned in the unincorporated area between Camarillo and Oxnard. Anyone with information is asked to call SVPD at (805)...
calcoastnews.com
Santa Barbara bail bondsman charged with grand theft
A former licensed bail bondsman and insurance agent was arraigned today in Santa Barbara County Superior Court on three felony counts of grand theft for allegedly stealing $25,000 from three of his clients. In response to several clients reporting Sean Wilczak, 29, had taken their cash but failed to post...
Search continues for vehicle behind deadly Christmas Day hit-and-run crash on I-10 near SR-62
The California Highway Patrol put a call out to the community for help in identifying a vehicle in a deadly hit-and-run crash on the I-10 near State Route 62 on Christmas Day. The crash happened at around 9:45 p.m. on the eastbound side of Interstate 10, just west of State Route 62. A driver, identified The post Search continues for vehicle behind deadly Christmas Day hit-and-run crash on I-10 near SR-62 appeared first on KESQ.
