Palm Springs, CA

KESQ News Channel 3

Rescuer: teams ‘weren’t going to stop’ until they found missing Coachella Valley business owner

News Channel 3 is learning more about the incredible rescue operation that recovered a Coachella Valley business owner after a cold night injured and stuck in the rugged terrain of Morongo Valley. Watch News Channel 3 at 5:00 for more on the community effort that led to the successful rescue. Nathan Otto, the founder of The post Rescuer: teams ‘weren’t going to stop’ until they found missing Coachella Valley business owner appeared first on KESQ.
MORONGO VALLEY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

New Details On Palm Desert Fatal Crash, Identities Released

More details have been released about the Palm Desert crash that left three dead and one injured. According to CAL FIRE, at about 7:15 p.m., first responders arrived at Fred Waring and Adonis Dr. to a two car crash with three people trapped inside one car. About 20 minutes later,...
PALM DESERT, CA
KTLA

Video shows neighbors, law enforcement attempting to help slain Riverside County deputy

Surveillance video captured the frantic and ultimately unsuccessful effort to help a Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot and killed in Jurupa Valley on Thursday. Authorities say Isaiah Cordero, 32, was killed during a traffic stop by 44-year-old William Shae McKay, a San Bernardino County resident who authorities say had an “extensive criminal history” […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Three people killed, one seriously hurt after a crash in Palm Desert

Update 12/29/22 The coroner's office identified the three people killed in the crash as Abel Alvarado, 69, of Anza, Elena Morron, 84, of Los Angeles, and Yolanda Alvarado, 65, of Anza. The Sheriff's Dept. revealed on Thursday that a 2021 Honda Accord was traveling westbound on Fred Waring Dr. at a high rate of speed The post Three people killed, one seriously hurt after a crash in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Sale closed in Santa Barbara: $4.4 million for a five-bedroom home

A spacious historic house built in 1917 located in the 2300 block of Santa Barbara Street in Santa Barbara has new owners. The 4,222-square-foot property was sold on Dec. 16, 2022. The $4,350,000 purchase price works out to $1,030 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Crash involving tanker truck briefly I-10 traffic in Coachella

Interstate 10 traffic was briefly slowed after a crash involving a tanker truck at a nearby exit. The crash happened on the 45000 block of Dillon Road. A viewer told News Channel 3 it was at the TA Travel Center. Details on the crash remain limited, however, Cal Fire confirmed it involved two vehicles and The post Crash involving tanker truck briefly I-10 traffic in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Woman is arrested after she allegedly carjacks vehicle in Fontana

A woman was arrested after she allegedly carjacked a vehicle and led police on a pursuit in Fontana on Dec. 30, authorities said. The incident took place on the afternoon of Dec. 30, when the Fontana Police Department received a 911 call regarding a suspect who used a knife to commit a carjacking on Valley Boulevard.
FONTANA, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Two Injured in Tanker Truck Collision in Coachella

(CNS) – Two people were injured in a collision between two vehicles and a tanker truck in Coachella Friday. Fire crews responded around 3:25 p.m. Friday to reports of a collision in the 45000 block of Dillon Road, in Coachella, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Fire officials...
COACHELLA, CA
kvta.com

Simi Police Search For Missing Woman

Simi Valley police are seeking public help in their search for a missing woman. They say that Miranda Sinai was last seen on Sunday afternoon, Christmas day. Her car was found abandoned in the unincorporated area between Camarillo and Oxnard. Anyone with information is asked to call SVPD at (805)...
SIMI VALLEY, CA
calcoastnews.com

Santa Barbara bail bondsman charged with grand theft

A former licensed bail bondsman and insurance agent was arraigned today in Santa Barbara County Superior Court on three felony counts of grand theft for allegedly stealing $25,000 from three of his clients. In response to several clients reporting Sean Wilczak, 29, had taken their cash but failed to post...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Search continues for vehicle behind deadly Christmas Day hit-and-run crash on I-10 near SR-62

The California Highway Patrol put a call out to the community for help in identifying a vehicle in a deadly hit-and-run crash on the I-10 near State Route 62 on Christmas Day. The crash happened at around 9:45 p.m. on the eastbound side of Interstate 10, just west of State Route 62. A driver, identified The post Search continues for vehicle behind deadly Christmas Day hit-and-run crash on I-10 near SR-62 appeared first on KESQ.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA

