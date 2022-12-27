Tanya Hansen of Laurel has been a guiding light in local communities since moving to the area last February. From helping Laurel residents get back on their feet after June floods cut through the Clarks Fork Valley, to advocating for homeschool students, to wrangling doggos at Molly and Friends, Hansen pays it forward every day. One of her brightest achievements comes in the form of her 11 year-old son, Khale. This bright-eyed young man carries an infectious smile, and a current of knowledge that reaches beyond his years. Khale was born with a rare birth defect known as Fibular Hemimelia, a condition in which a child is born with a short or missing fibula in one or both legs. According to www.kidshealth.org, “other bones in the leg, ankle, and foot can be affected too.”

LAUREL, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO