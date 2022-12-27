ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Montana

Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Billings New Year happenings for December 31

Billings has tons to do on New Year’s to celebrate 2023! Here is a list of New Year’s events happening on December 31 in the Magic City. Local music, art, and brews with non-alcoholic options. Snack menu for families. New expansion with dart boards, shuffleboard, and more. 2022...
BILLINGS, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

These 4 Restaurants in Billings Are the Fanciest According to You

The meaning of the word "fancy" is extremely vague because everybody has a different meaning of the word. It could mean the most expensive, or even having the most extravagant experience. Billings doesn't have a whole lot of fancy places in the traditional sense, but we did ask you on Facebook where you think our fanciest restaurants are in town, and we found your top four.
BILLINGS, MT
agupdate.com

Herman ranch enduring snow, cold temperatures

HARDIN, Mont. – Even ranchers near Montana’s “banana belt” of Billings and Hardin have been seeing snow and cold temps over the last few weeks, with the Herman ranch getting up to half a foot of snow. “We’ve had 5-6 inches of snow and more cold...
HARDIN, MT
Laurel Outlook

‘Stay strong. Be brave. Trust God.’ Local youth heading east for life-changing surgery

Tanya Hansen of Laurel has been a guiding light in local communities since moving to the area last February. From helping Laurel residents get back on their feet after June floods cut through the Clarks Fork Valley, to advocating for homeschool students, to wrangling doggos at Molly and Friends, Hansen pays it forward every day. One of her brightest achievements comes in the form of her 11 year-old son, Khale. This bright-eyed young man carries an infectious smile, and a current of knowledge that reaches beyond his years. Khale was born with a rare birth defect known as Fibular Hemimelia, a condition in which a child is born with a short or missing fibula in one or both legs. According to www.kidshealth.org, “other bones in the leg, ankle, and foot can be affected too.”
LAUREL, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Wait, the Most Expensive Rental House in Billings Costs HOW MUCH?

The housing market in Billings is absolutely absurd for most folks trying to get by. Especially when it comes to renting, as the average 1-bedroom apartment in Billings costs $875 per month. If that's the average, what are the limits of how high rent could go? This house in Billings is a rental that might be perfect for roommates, but it's still insanely expensive even for four people.
BILLINGS, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Most Depressed City In America Is In Montana. Not Surprised

If you've never been to Eastern Montana it really is night and day. It's flat, windy, and just has an all around "bleh" feel to it. It came as no surprise to me to read that Billings had a high rate of depression among it's residents, but I had no idea it was this bad. The largest "city" in Montana has the highest rate of depression in all of America according to CEUfast.com.
BILLINGS, MT
Sheridan Media

Parents Of Sheridan Area Family Recovering In Hospital From Vehicle Collision In Billings

A husband and wife are recovering at medical facilities in Billings, Montana after the vehicle they were in was T-boned by a teenage driver who had no insurance. The Billings Police Department says at around 6:30pm Tuesday (December 27th), Kurt Layher, his wife and their 2 teenaged children had just left the Pizza Ranch in the Billings Heights area, which is on the northeast side of Billings, when their vehicle they were in, was hit by another vehicle that witnesses say was going at around 60-70 miles per hour.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Cat Country 102.9

