Jay Pharoah impersonates Bernie Mac, Eddie Murphy, Richard Pryor & Redd Foxx | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe ask Jay Pharoah to name four comedians he’d love to go to dinner with dead or alive. Jay said: “Bernie Mac is going to be there, Redd Foxx is going to be there, Eddie Murphy got to be there and I want Richard Pryor there. I think they can give game.”
Jay Pharoah's wild take on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe and Jay Pharoah discuss Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at The Oscars in March of 2022. When asked about his thoughts on the incident Jay said: “Chris Rock ain’t regular man. He’s got non-verbal learning disorder, so technically, Will Smith assaulted a special person…You can’t be hitting a special person.”
