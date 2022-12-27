ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Jay Pharoah's wild take on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock | CLUB SHAY SHAY

Shannon Sharpe and Jay Pharoah discuss Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at The Oscars in March of 2022. When asked about his thoughts on the incident Jay said: “Chris Rock ain’t regular man. He’s got non-verbal learning disorder, so technically, Will Smith assaulted a special person…You can’t be hitting a special person.”
OK! Magazine

Tom Brady Gushes 'Love This Boy' As He Lounges Poolside With Son Ben In Adorable Snaps

Just a little father-son time! Tom Brady took to his Instagram Story on Friday, December 30, to gush over his 13-year-old son, Ben, as they soaked up the sun poolside. "Love this boy," the NFL star captioned a cute picture of both of their feet as they shared a pool chair. It was quickly followed by a sweet snap of Brady giving his boy a playful smooch on the back of his head. This comes days after the famed quarterback — who shares both Ben and 10-year-old daughter Vivian, with Gisele Bündchen, and 15-year-old Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan —...
People

Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson Ross Wear Matching Christmas Pajamas with His Whole Family in Epic Photo

Evan Ross and wife Ashlee Simpson Ross share son Ziggy, 2, and daughter Jagger, 7 Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross enjoyed a big family Christmas. On Monday, the couple each shared a fun group shot where they joined Evan's mom, Diana Ross, his siblings, nieces and nephews in a huge holiday family photo. "HAPPY HOLIDAYS!!!! 🎄," Evan captioned the shot, where the whole family wears red sweatsuits. The couple was joined by their two children, son Ziggy Blu, 2, whom Evan holds, and daughter Jagger Snow, 7, who poses in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy