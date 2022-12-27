Read full article on original website
Former teacher's assistant pleads guilty to child pornography charges in federal courtEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Arkansas shelters provide warmth and comfort to those in need this holiday seasonEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Positive News: Veteran Loses His U.S. Army Ring on Veteran's Day and Good Samaritan Finds the Rightful Owner on FacebookZack LoveConway, AR
Nostalgic photo from Little Rock released to the publicAdrian HolmanLittle Rock, AR
Looking back at deadly year in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — As the New Year is upon us, we take a look back at a historic year of deaths in Little Rock. The city has had more homicides than ever before, but there is some progress being made. At the beginning of November, Little Rock hit...
Conway police arrest man in connection to shooting
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Conway Police Department arrested 31-year-old Timothy Allen in connection to a shooting that occurred in the 300 block of Helen Street on Dec. 26. Allen was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service at approximately 11:53 a.m. on Wednesday in West Memphis, AR, off a felony warrant issued by the Conway Police Department.
Pulaski County jail program helps with re-entering society
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Re-entering society is a stressful process for the formally incarcerated due to the lack of assistance. However, the Pulaski County Detention Facility has a re-entry program that helps those people get back in touch with society. The program is entering its third year. "People who...
Police arrest suspect in Apartment Lake homicide
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police have arrested 21-year-old Justin Davis of North Little Rock in connection with a homicide that occurred at Apartment Lake on November 10.
Pulaski County Sheriff's Office investigating homicide in Sweet Home
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is launching a homicide investigation into the incident as the victim is now deceased. The sheriff's office asks anyone who may have any information regarding the investigation to contact them at (501) 340-6963. Deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff's...
Sherwood police searching for missing man
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Sherwood Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a man. Brock Welch was last seen on Dec. 29 after leaving his home for McDonald's at approximately 8 p.m. According to the Sherwood Police Department, Welch drives a 2021 black Honda Civic (license plate# 182 ZZX).
Little Rock police searching for 15-year-old connected to homicide
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of 15-year-old Tyler Bland in connection to a homicide. Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at (501) 371-4660.
North Little Rock police arrest 16-year-old for homicide
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Wednesday, the North Little Rock Police Department and the United States Marshals Service Eastern District of Arkansas Fugitive Task Force arrested Sean Williams on an active warrant for 1st-degree murder. 16-year-old Williams is being charged as an adult for his involvement in the...
911 dispatchers expecting busy New Year’s Eve
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — While people get ready to ring in the new year, law enforcement wants to remind everyone to keep their eyes and ears open for fireworks and gunshots on New Year's Eve. "It can be pretty intense where we're inundated with non-emergency as well as emergency...
Authorities activate Silver Alert for missing Cleburne County man
CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. — Arkansas State Police have activated a Silver Alert with hopes of finding a missing Cleburne County man. 64-year-old Bruce William Campbell was last seen near Jerry Lane in Quitman at around 9:00 a.m. on December 28. He is described as being 5'8" in height and...
Little Rock police investigating homicide
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An investigation into a shooting that happened just over two weeks ago has now turned into a homicide investigation. According to reports, on December 10, Little Rock police officers responded to the 2900 block of Battery Street for a shots fired call. Once officers arrived...
Burial clothing organization expands beyond Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Regina Binz has been sewing for the last 15 years and her organization "Holy Sews" provides burial clothing for children lost at birth. She sees it as a small gesture toward helping parents get through a difficult time. Her passion for the subject stems from her own experience of losing a loved one.
Conway program aims to help domestic violence survivors get legal protection
CONWAY, Ark. — As people stay home over the holidays, reports of domestic violence can spike during this time of year. The City of Conway is taking time to assess the impact of its new position to help domestic violence survivors and is hoping to help as many people as it can.
Building a home to keep siblings together | Arkansas foster care group builds house for family
PARON, Ark. — It's a sad but true reality— currently, the number of kids who are in foster care in Arkansas exceeds the number of homes that are available. A private placement agency for foster children called the Second Chance Youth Ranch explained that they certainly know the challenges of being full.
Little Rock Police searching for missing 20-year-old
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a missing person. 20-year-old Cortavious Booth was last seen in Little Rock on Dec. 23 and is described as a black male who is 6 foot 3 inches tall and 130 pounds. Anyone...
Love Your Body Week | How this Arkansas teacher spreads positivity through dance
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — For the second year in a row, Hot Springs packed the house for a presentation of the Hot Chocolate Nutty Nutcracker. The presentation is filled with dancers of all abilities from Hot Springs junior and senior high. Hot springs high didn't have the resources for...
Entergy plans scheduled power outage for parts of Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Entergy announced that there will be a planned power outage in Little Rock on Thursday. The areas that are being affected will span from Baseline Rd to Chicot Rd and parts of Geyer Springs Rd. The outage is being done to fix issues after a car hit a power pole.
Police: 5 arrested, 1 wanted in theft ring investigation
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Faulker County Sheriff's Office has made more arrests in their ongoing investigation into a theft ring. In a joint endeavor by Conway Police Department, Faulkner County Sheriff's Office, and Arkansas State Police, Joshua Sawrie was apprehended on Nov. 11 following a pursuit in a stolen vehicle.
Mayflower Water Department works to restore water to residents
FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. — In an effort to refill tanks after struggling to keep up with demand during the recent cold, the Mayflower Water Department has had to shut down some services. On Christmas Eve, the city of Mayflower posted on Facebook that due to a leak the water...
Police: Suspect in custody, officer on leave after 'shootout' in Conway
CONWAY, Ark. — A Conway police officer has been placed on administrative leave following a brief shootout between the officer and a suspect. According to reports, the incident happened around 8:24 p.m. on Wednesday as officers were sent to a home on Millwood Drive in reference to a welfare check.
