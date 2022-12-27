ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

THV11

Looking back at deadly year in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — As the New Year is upon us, we take a look back at a historic year of deaths in Little Rock. The city has had more homicides than ever before, but there is some progress being made. At the beginning of November, Little Rock hit...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Conway police arrest man in connection to shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Conway Police Department arrested 31-year-old Timothy Allen in connection to a shooting that occurred in the 300 block of Helen Street on Dec. 26. Allen was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service at approximately 11:53 a.m. on Wednesday in West Memphis, AR, off a felony warrant issued by the Conway Police Department.
CONWAY, AR
THV11

Pulaski County jail program helps with re-entering society

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Re-entering society is a stressful process for the formally incarcerated due to the lack of assistance. However, the Pulaski County Detention Facility has a re-entry program that helps those people get back in touch with society. The program is entering its third year. "People who...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Sherwood police searching for missing man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Sherwood Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a man. Brock Welch was last seen on Dec. 29 after leaving his home for McDonald's at approximately 8 p.m. According to the Sherwood Police Department, Welch drives a 2021 black Honda Civic (license plate# 182 ZZX).
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

North Little Rock police arrest 16-year-old for homicide

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Wednesday, the North Little Rock Police Department and the United States Marshals Service Eastern District of Arkansas Fugitive Task Force arrested Sean Williams on an active warrant for 1st-degree murder. 16-year-old Williams is being charged as an adult for his involvement in the...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

911 dispatchers expecting busy New Year's Eve

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — While people get ready to ring in the new year, law enforcement wants to remind everyone to keep their eyes and ears open for fireworks and gunshots on New Year's Eve. "It can be pretty intense where we're inundated with non-emergency as well as emergency...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Little Rock police investigating homicide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An investigation into a shooting that happened just over two weeks ago has now turned into a homicide investigation. According to reports, on December 10, Little Rock police officers responded to the 2900 block of Battery Street for a shots fired call. Once officers arrived...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Burial clothing organization expands beyond Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Regina Binz has been sewing for the last 15 years and her organization "Holy Sews" provides burial clothing for children lost at birth. She sees it as a small gesture toward helping parents get through a difficult time. Her passion for the subject stems from her own experience of losing a loved one.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Little Rock Police searching for missing 20-year-old

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a missing person. 20-year-old Cortavious Booth was last seen in Little Rock on Dec. 23 and is described as a black male who is 6 foot 3 inches tall and 130 pounds. Anyone...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Police: 5 arrested, 1 wanted in theft ring investigation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Faulker County Sheriff's Office has made more arrests in their ongoing investigation into a theft ring. In a joint endeavor by Conway Police Department, Faulkner County Sheriff's Office, and Arkansas State Police, Joshua Sawrie was apprehended on Nov. 11 following a pursuit in a stolen vehicle.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

THV11

Little Rock local news

