Postgame Reaction to Pitt's Thrilling Win over UCLA
Players and fans took to Twitter to celebrate the Pitt Panthers' wild victory in the Sun Bowl.
All-state selections for area football teams released
As the year comes to an end, the release of All-State high school football teams in Pennsylvania is a timely reminder of the fall 2022 football season. Class 1A All-State Team After the outstanding football seasons of both Canton and Muncy during the Fall of 2022, it should come as no surprise that both schools were well represented on the class 1A All-State team. ...
Sean Clifford On End Of Career, Possible NFL Future
Penn State's veteran quarterback intends to make a run at an NFL career after closing out his college days with a Rose Bowl game against Utah.
Former Penn State defender picks transfer portal destination; Storm Duck opens up about Lions pledge: Newsstand
Penn State news, notes, and updates for Dec. 30 include where one of the team’s former corners, Jeffrey Davis Jr. will play next. It also covers comments from new Nittany Lion Storm Duck to BWI and much more. It’s time to dive into Friday’s top tweets and headlines about...
Penn State Participates in Lawry's Beef Bowl in Beverly Hills
The PPenn State football team participated in Lawry's Beef Bowl in Beverly Hills Friday, completing the two-day 2022 edition of the tradition after it was canceled the previous two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Popculture
Ex-Basketball Player Al Smith Dies by Suicide After Shooting His Girlfriend
Content Warning: domestic violence, suicide. Al Smith, a former pro basketball player who spent five seasons in the American Basketball Association (ABA), died last Monday in Florida, According to the Journal Star. He was 75 years old. It was reported that Smith shot his live-in girlfriend at an apartment complex in Sarasota. Law enforcement arrived, and negotiators attempted to talk to Smith for several hours but could not make contact. Sarasota County officials forced entry and discovered Smith died by suicide due to a self-inflicted gunshot. Smith's girlfriend was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Yardbarker
Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett graded as top three QB in NFL
Pickett finds himself behind only Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence, two former first overall picks who continue to rise in the NFL's QB rankings. Since Week 12, Pickett is 3-1. He suffered a concussion and exited early in the Steelers' Week 14 game, his one loss, and missed their Week 15 matchup as well.
Trinity holds court dedication for legendary coach
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — After more than 40 years coaching Trinity’s basketball, the school decided to honor legendary boys basketball head coach Larry Kostelac Jr. with a court dedication ceremony. “Coach Kostelac has cemented himself in the area and in the state and the region at large as one of the best coaches. I […]
Winter Dose of Phillies Lore: Unlucky Fan Sent to Norristown Hospital by Richie Ashburn Fouls
Alice Roth was treated at a Norristown Hospital for a bizarre series of accidental injuries at the hand of Richie Ashburn at a 1957 Phillies game. As Major League Baseball (MLB) presently lies dormant, its legendary tales tend to resurface, including one with a Montgomery County connection. Hunter Doyle revived the fantastic saga and its focus, fan Alice Roth, in Phillies Nation.
